Valdosta, GA

Valdosta State women's hoops looks to start new win streak

By Alison Posey
WTXL ABC 27 News
 4 days ago
A 13-game win streak came to an end last weekend for the Valdosta State women's basketball team. The ladies got back on track Thursday night though, when they got a commanding 82-31 victory over Mississippi College, one where every single player on the roster scored, and three players were in double figures.

Now, this team looks to keep the wins coming. It's a quick turnaround, as they face Delta State Saturday at home, and they look to carry the momentum they gained last night into this weekend.

"We talked about having the maturity of not hanging your hat on that one win that we had, and trying to start another streak and also taking advantage of we have some of the best fans in the country, and when you play in the Complex, you want to put on a show for your fans," said head coach Deandra Schirmer. "We know it's a Hall of Fame weekend and so we will have a lot of fans out here, and we want to put our best foot forward for those Hall of Fame inductees and we want to make sure that we are always putting a good product out on the floor, especially in front of our home fans."

Saturday's match-up against Delta State is set for a 2:00 tip. The men's game follows.

WTXL ABC 27 News

