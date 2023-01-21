Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Fancy Feast fiasco that resulted in two elderly women convictedJade Talks CrimeWetumpka, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.Sherif SaadAutauga County, AL
Hank Williams: Rare Photos, Video And The Life Of Alabama's Country Music LegendApril KillianAlabama State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MontgomeryTed RiversMontgomery, AL
Related
alabamanews.net
Suspect charged with murder in Troy fatal shooting; victim identified
Troy police have released the identities of the victim and the suspect involved in a fatal shooting over the weekend. 48-year-old Arick Dwayne Christian, of Troy, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of 29-year-old Quinton Keith Miller, of Ariton. Officers were called to the 700 block of...
alabamanews.net
Third suspect arrested and charged in death of Nakel Johnson
The Montgomery Police Department has arrested a third suspect in the kidnapping and death of 47-year-old Nakel Johnson in November. 35-year-old Jeffrey Pruitt, of Montgomery, was taken into custody Tuesday by the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force. Pruitt is charged with capital murder, burglary and assault. Two...
alabamanews.net
More Details Surrounding an 11-year-old Opelika Cold Case
Nearly eleven years ago, an Opelika resident found what she believed to be human remains. Now, the Opelika Police Department is shining new light on what some believed to be a forgotten case. It happened January 28th, 2012. OPD received a phone call from a person who lived in Brookhaven...
alabamanews.net
Suspect arrested in Coosa County murder
The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting that happened in Goodwater over a week ago. 21-year-old Lei-Keston Ford, of Alexander City, was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of 31-year-old Robin Braswell on January 14. Deputies responded to a home...
alabamanews.net
MPD: Suspect arrested and charged in shooting death of a Midtown woman
A Montgomery man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a Midtown woman. Montgomery police say 18-year-old Jamorian Bell shot and killed 64-year-old Stephanie Stone Thursday in the 3200 block of Gatsby Lane. Gatsby Lane is located off Zelda Road. Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert said they...
sylacauganews.com
Coosa County Sheriff’s Office investigating death in Goodwater shooting
GOODWATER, Ala. – The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for leads regarding the shooting death of a 31-year old man in Goodwater. In the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 14, the Goodwater Police Department called the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) at approximately 2:40 a.m. asking for assistance involving a shooting near Coosa County Rd. 52.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery police investigate two separate shootings
Montgomery police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred Saturday morning. The first happened around 4:30 a.m. when MPD was called to a local hospital in response to an adult male showing up there with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. It was later determined that the shooting incident occurred in...
wdhn.com
Late-night shooting in Pike Co. claims the life of one; sends one to a Dothan hospital
TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — One is in custody following a deadly Saturday night shooting in Troy that left one dead and sent one to the hospital. Troy Police responded to a shooting on the 700 block of South Brundidge Street in Troy just after 10 p.m. on Saturday night.
YAHOO!
Montgomery man, teen charged with robbery after armed incident outside community Center
A Montgomery man and teen have been jailed accused of robbing a man of $200, according to police. Montgomery police Lt. Jarrett Williams said a man reported to police that he was robbed by unknown suspects of personal property and cash about 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of Le Bron Road. According to court records, the robbery took place at the Floyd Community Center.
WSFA
Woman leads Montgomery Police in high speed pursuit
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday afternoon, around 1:45 p.m., the Montgomery Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the 2600 block of Zelda Road. According to police, the vehicle refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended in a single-vehicle crash on I-65 South near the Hope Hull exit.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Man Charged with Murder
A Montgomery man is charged with murder following a fatal shooting. Montgomery police say 44-year-old John Spooney of Montgomery is charged with killing 58-year-old Lewis Woodall, who was also from Montgomery. Police say Woodall was shot Sunday afternoon in the 3000 block of Willena Avenue. He was taken to a...
selmasun.com
Okeke medical office to reopen at new location after tornado destroys Chestnut Boulevard office
The office of family medicine physician Dr. Ernest I. Okeke at 901 J.L. Chestnut Boulevard was a cornerstone of the community for 37 years. The Jan. 12 tornado changed all that. Okeke, his office manager, his nurse and two patients climbed out of the wreckage of the office after the...
alabamanews.net
WATCH: “Baby Jane Doe” Identified; Father, Stepmother Face Charges in Her Death
Opelika police say after nearly 11 years, they have finally identified the skeletal remains of a little girl who had only been known as “Baby Jane Doe.”. At an emotional news conference Thursday morning, Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey said that through research, hard work and advanced DNA testing, they can reveal that Baby Jane Doe was Amore Wiggins, who was born in January 2006.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery County Mugshots from 01/01/2023-01/15/2023
Check out the Montgomery County Mugshots from 1/01/2023-1/15/2023. All are innocent unless proven guilty.
thebamabuzz.com
Brewbaker Motors, family-owned car dealership for 84 years in Montgomery, sold to Sons Auto Group
Brewbaker Motors—a family owned car dealership that has been serving Montgomery since 1939—has been sold to Sons Auto Group. “We’ve never been more profitable—2022 was the best year we’ve ever had,” former owner Dick Brewbaker told The Bama Buzz. “If you’re gonna sell, you should sell while it is worth something. That’s what we did. We got an offer from a good group of guys—Sons Automotive in Atlanta. They have a really good reputation. And they literally made me an offer I couldn’t refuse.”
WSFA
Montgomery unveils Young Meadows Park Trail
Known in the halls as “Coach German,” the physical education teacher has been using physical fitness and dance to help the students cope with the recent severe weather and tragedies. Alabama lawmakers mull school choice bill in 2023. Updated: 15 hours ago. Alabama is not a school choice...
WSFA
264-unit apartment complex proposed near Chantilly Pkwy. Walmart
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A developer is proposing a 264-unit apartment project on Chantilly Parkway in Montgomery. The project, presented by Goodwyn, Mills & Cawood, calls for 11 three-story apartment buildings, a clubhouse, cabana area, pool and pond, according to planning documents. The planned development would also include a combined total of 415 regular, handicap and garage parking spaces.
Auburn woman dies after vehicle strikes deer, tree
Alabama State Troopers say an Auburn woman died Wednesday afternoon after her vehicle struck a deer. Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at about 5:28 p.m. on Alabama 120, near the 1 mile marker, about one mile east of Reeltown in Tallapoosa County.
alabamanews.net
Man Dies After Being Shot in Montgomery
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead. Police say they were called to the 3000 block of Willena Avenue at about 2:48PM today. That’s where they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The location is west of Fairground Road, not far from Garrett...
Two tractor-trailer trucks collide, killing one driver, Alabama troopers report
Two tractor-trailer trucks collided early Wednesday on a stretch of highway in Alabama killing one driver, state troopers said. The two-vehicle crash involving commercial vehicles that occurred at approximately 3:40 a.m. Wednesday and claimed the life of a Cuthbert, Georgia, man. Michael Lashon Stewart, 49, was critically injured when the...
Comments / 0