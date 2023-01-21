ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

alabamanews.net

Suspect charged with murder in Troy fatal shooting; victim identified

Troy police have released the identities of the victim and the suspect involved in a fatal shooting over the weekend. 48-year-old Arick Dwayne Christian, of Troy, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of 29-year-old Quinton Keith Miller, of Ariton. Officers were called to the 700 block of...
TROY, AL
alabamanews.net

Third suspect arrested and charged in death of Nakel Johnson

The Montgomery Police Department has arrested a third suspect in the kidnapping and death of 47-year-old Nakel Johnson in November. 35-year-old Jeffrey Pruitt, of Montgomery, was taken into custody Tuesday by the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force. Pruitt is charged with capital murder, burglary and assault. Two...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

More Details Surrounding an 11-year-old Opelika Cold Case

Nearly eleven years ago, an Opelika resident found what she believed to be human remains. Now, the Opelika Police Department is shining new light on what some believed to be a forgotten case. It happened January 28th, 2012. OPD received a phone call from a person who lived in Brookhaven...
OPELIKA, AL
alabamanews.net

Suspect arrested in Coosa County murder

The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting that happened in Goodwater over a week ago. 21-year-old Lei-Keston Ford, of Alexander City, was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of 31-year-old Robin Braswell on January 14. Deputies responded to a home...
COOSA COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

MPD: Suspect arrested and charged in shooting death of a Midtown woman

A Montgomery man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a Midtown woman. Montgomery police say 18-year-old Jamorian Bell shot and killed 64-year-old Stephanie Stone Thursday in the 3200 block of Gatsby Lane. Gatsby Lane is located off Zelda Road. Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert said they...
MONTGOMERY, AL
sylacauganews.com

Coosa County Sheriff’s Office investigating death in Goodwater shooting

GOODWATER, Ala. – The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for leads regarding the shooting death of a 31-year old man in Goodwater. In the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 14, the Goodwater Police Department called the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) at approximately 2:40 a.m. asking for assistance involving a shooting near Coosa County Rd. 52.
GOODWATER, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery police investigate two separate shootings

Montgomery police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred Saturday morning. The first happened around 4:30 a.m. when MPD was called to a local hospital in response to an adult male showing up there with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. It was later determined that the shooting incident occurred in...
MONTGOMERY, AL
YAHOO!

Montgomery man, teen charged with robbery after armed incident outside community Center

A Montgomery man and teen have been jailed accused of robbing a man of $200, according to police. Montgomery police Lt. Jarrett Williams said a man reported to police that he was robbed by unknown suspects of personal property and cash about 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of Le Bron Road. According to court records, the robbery took place at the Floyd Community Center.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Woman leads Montgomery Police in high speed pursuit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday afternoon, around 1:45 p.m., the Montgomery Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the 2600 block of Zelda Road. According to police, the vehicle refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended in a single-vehicle crash on I-65 South near the Hope Hull exit.
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Man Charged with Murder

A Montgomery man is charged with murder following a fatal shooting. Montgomery police say 44-year-old John Spooney of Montgomery is charged with killing 58-year-old Lewis Woodall, who was also from Montgomery. Police say Woodall was shot Sunday afternoon in the 3000 block of Willena Avenue. He was taken to a...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

WATCH: “Baby Jane Doe” Identified; Father, Stepmother Face Charges in Her Death

Opelika police say after nearly 11 years, they have finally identified the skeletal remains of a little girl who had only been known as “Baby Jane Doe.”. At an emotional news conference Thursday morning, Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey said that through research, hard work and advanced DNA testing, they can reveal that Baby Jane Doe was Amore Wiggins, who was born in January 2006.
OPELIKA, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Brewbaker Motors, family-owned car dealership for 84 years in Montgomery, sold to Sons Auto Group

Brewbaker Motors—a family owned car dealership that has been serving Montgomery since 1939—has been sold to Sons Auto Group. “We’ve never been more profitable—2022 was the best year we’ve ever had,” former owner Dick Brewbaker told The Bama Buzz. “If you’re gonna sell, you should sell while it is worth something. That’s what we did. We got an offer from a good group of guys—Sons Automotive in Atlanta. They have a really good reputation. And they literally made me an offer I couldn’t refuse.”
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery unveils Young Meadows Park Trail

Known in the halls as “Coach German,” the physical education teacher has been using physical fitness and dance to help the students cope with the recent severe weather and tragedies. Alabama lawmakers mull school choice bill in 2023. Updated: 15 hours ago. Alabama is not a school choice...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

264-unit apartment complex proposed near Chantilly Pkwy. Walmart

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A developer is proposing a 264-unit apartment project on Chantilly Parkway in Montgomery. The project, presented by Goodwyn, Mills & Cawood, calls for 11 three-story apartment buildings, a clubhouse, cabana area, pool and pond, according to planning documents. The planned development would also include a combined total of 415 regular, handicap and garage parking spaces.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Auburn woman dies after vehicle strikes deer, tree

Alabama State Troopers say an Auburn woman died Wednesday afternoon after her vehicle struck a deer. Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at about 5:28 p.m. on Alabama 120, near the 1 mile marker, about one mile east of Reeltown in Tallapoosa County.
AUBURN, AL
alabamanews.net

Man Dies After Being Shot in Montgomery

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead. Police say they were called to the 3000 block of Willena Avenue at about 2:48PM today. That’s where they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The location is west of Fairground Road, not far from Garrett...
