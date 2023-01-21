ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

I-24 reopens in Rutherford County; armed man taken into custody after apparently shooting self on interstate

By Lucas Wright, Ethan Illers
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wsEnx_0kM4seug00

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — I-24 has reopened following what authorities originally called an “emergency situation” Friday evening.

The interstate was shut down in both directions for nearly two hours as the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO), Murfreesboro Police and Fire, EMS and Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) crews responded to the scene.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts

RCSO Public Information Officer Lisa Marchesoni released the cause of the closure later Friday evening. Officials say a man was taken into custody after he apparently shot himself and walked around wielding a handgun on I-24 near I-840.

The man was reportedly riding in a vehicle with his girlfriend when they began arguing. In the process, authorities say the man shot himself once in the face.

“He had shot himself before our arrival on the interstate,” said Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh.

The man’s girlfriend pulled over and called 911.

14-year-old victim dies days after North Nashville shooting

A THP trooper initially found the man with the gun, and other agencies responded to the scene to assist.

“As they approached, he took off on foot running down the interstate with a pistol in his hand,” RCSO Detective Sgt. Ty Downing said.

Both directions of I-24 and the ramps connecting to I-840 were blocked off to protect drivers.

The man reportedly refused commands to drop his weapon.

Authorities say the man was eventually taken into custody by a K-9 and the SWAT Team.

He was taken to Ascension St. Thomas Hospital in Murfreesboro before being transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

Charges may be pending at this time, according to RCSO.

No further information was immediately released.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 5

Related
Sumner County Source

Suspect Wanted by Gallatin Police for Vandalism of a Vehicle

From Gallatin Police Department 1-24-2023: GPD Case #: 23-00404 On January 23, 2023, Shea Allen Simpson, committed vandalism of a vehicle at 323 S. Cemetery Ave. Gallatin TN 37066. Simpson left the scene prior to the officers’ arrival. Simpson has warrants on file with Sumner County. If you have any information regarding this individual, or […] The post Suspect Wanted by Gallatin Police for Vandalism of a Vehicle appeared first on Sumner County Source.
GALLATIN, TN
radio7media.com

Williamson County Sheriff's Office Seeking Information Surrounding Found Human Remains

THE WILLIAMSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS SEEKING INFORMATION SURROUNDING THE HUMAN REMAINS THAT WERE FOUND IN NOVEMBER. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE THE REMAINS WERE FOUND OFF CLOVERCROFT ROAD IN FRANKLIN BY A HUNTER. WILLIAMSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTIES RESPONDED ALONG WITH MEMBERS OF THE WILLIAMSON COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY, WILLIAMSON COUNTY FIRE & RESCUE, BRENTWOOD FIRE DEPARTMENT, INVESTIGATORS WITH THE OFFICE OF THE STATE CHIEF MEDICAL EXAMINER, AND FORENSIC ANTHROPOLOGISTS WITH MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY. INVESTIGATORS BELIEVE THE REMAINS ARE THAT OF A WHITE OR HISPANIC MALE BETWEEN THE ESTIMATED AGES OF 35 TO 50 YEARS OLD. IT IS ALSO LIKELY THAT THE REMAINS WERE ON THE PROPERTY FOR AT LEAST A YEAR BEFORE THEY WERE FOUND. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE WILLIAMSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Death of Nashville toddler who lived at homeless park caused by fentanyl toxicity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The death of a toddler who lived at a homeless park in Nashville has been ruled an accident caused by fentanyl toxicity. FOX 17 News reporter Amanda Chin contacted the coroner's office which stated 23-month-old Ariel Rose's cause of death was fentanyl toxicity and the manner of death was an accident. No further details have been provided at this time.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Passenger involved in crash arrested

William “Roger” Campbell had been charged with two counts of premeditated first-degree murder after his parents, William “Bill” Campbell and Ina Campbell, both in their 80s, were found shot to death in their Jackson Road home in January 2010. Impact of “eggstinction” epidemic on farmers...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

More than a dozen smash-and-grabs in Murfreesboro over weekend

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thieves broke into more than a dozen cars across Murfreesboro over the week, including six in the SportsCom parking lot, Murfreesboro Police said. The crimes happened in broad daylight Saturday afternoon during a youth basketball tournament, according to a worker at SportsCom. Detectives believe the thieves...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Woman arrested after armed robbery at Dollar General

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a woman on Monday for allegedly robbing a Dollar General store at gunpoint in Nashville. According to the arrest affidavit, two employees observed 29-year-old Tiffany Mendez walk into their store on Monday with her two young children. They told police that Mendez asked to use the store’s bathroom, and when she was told it was not for public use, she walked to the back of the store and “used the bathroom on the floor.”
NASHVILLE, TN
smokeybarn.com

Springfield Man Dies Following Deadly Joelton Crash Friday

Springfield Man Dies Following Deadly Joelton Crash Friday. SPRINGFIELD/JOELTON TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – This will be a follow-up on a serious crash Smokey Barn News reported near Joelton on Friday. The gentleman that initially survived the crash has now succumbed to his injuries, according to Metro Nashville Police.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

60K+
Followers
18K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy