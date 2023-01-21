I-24 reopens in Rutherford County; armed man taken into custody after apparently shooting self on interstate

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — I-24 has reopened following what authorities originally called an “emergency situation” Friday evening.

The interstate was shut down in both directions for nearly two hours as the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO), Murfreesboro Police and Fire, EMS and Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) crews responded to the scene.

RCSO Public Information Officer Lisa Marchesoni released the cause of the closure later Friday evening. Officials say a man was taken into custody after he apparently shot himself and walked around wielding a handgun on I-24 near I-840.

The man was reportedly riding in a vehicle with his girlfriend when they began arguing. In the process, authorities say the man shot himself once in the face.

“He had shot himself before our arrival on the interstate,” said Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh.

The man’s girlfriend pulled over and called 911.

A THP trooper initially found the man with the gun, and other agencies responded to the scene to assist.

“As they approached, he took off on foot running down the interstate with a pistol in his hand,” RCSO Detective Sgt. Ty Downing said.

Both directions of I-24 and the ramps connecting to I-840 were blocked off to protect drivers.

The man reportedly refused commands to drop his weapon.

Authorities say the man was eventually taken into custody by a K-9 and the SWAT Team.

He was taken to Ascension St. Thomas Hospital in Murfreesboro before being transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

Charges may be pending at this time, according to RCSO.

No further information was immediately released.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

