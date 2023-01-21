Read full article on original website
Woman receives invite to work as scammer
MILTON, Ga. — A victim of identity fraud spoke to Milton Police Jan. 16 about a man she met through Instagram and who had engaged in trying to steal her money. The man asked that they switch to WhatsApp, then informed the woman that he was in the U.S. military and needed money to pay for a nanny back home. The woman sent $50 on Venmo to the “nanny.”
Woman reports fraud from her Tulsa business
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A woman reported to Johns Creek Police Jan. 13 that someone forged a business check in the amount of $210,000 at the United Community Bank on McGinnis Ferry Road. The woman, calling from Tulsa, Oklahoma, said she already filed a report with the Tulsa Police...
Business owner reports altered check amount
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An Alpharetta business owner reported that she was defrauded of nearly $7,000 by thieves who forged a check written to another business. Alpharetta police reports said the owner of Designer Cosigner on North Main Street reported Jan. 9 that a check from the business had been stolen and deposited by scammers.
Vehicle found burned after hit and run wreck
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A vehicle involved a hit and run wreck in north Forsyth County was found engulfed in flames in Dawson County Jan. 15, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office reported. A sheriff’s office deputy responded to the Shell Gas Station at Jot Em Down Road and...
Atlanta man suspected of using fake prescription
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a 24-year-old Atlanta man who allegedly attempted to obtain prescription drugs from a local Walmart with a fake prescription. Deputies responded to the store on Atlanta Highway Jan. 10 after receiving reports that a fraud attempt was...
Public Notice of Sale of Property
PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the City of Milton will offer the. following property for sale at auction beginning Monday, February 6, 2023 at. 9:00 a.m. and the final auction ending Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Full property descriptions, as well as the bidding process, will be available through the city's website's home page at www.miltonga.gov by following the link provided for www.GovDeals.com.
Milton buys more land to expand park space
MILTON, Ga. — The Milton City Council approved a $1.4 million contract for additional recreational space at its Jan. 18 meeting. In an email, Milton Parks and Recreation Director Tom McKlveen said he had been working to acquire the 4.86 acres of land on Hopewell Road since last year. The city’s general fund and impact fees will be used to pay for the purchase in full, he said.
Cost for Wills Park facility climbs by 23 percent
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council voted unanimously to approve a change order that will raise the cost of constructing the new Wills Park maintenance facility by 23 percent over its originally approved contract. The building was part of a list of projects listed for funding in a...
Alpha Loop website funded, Tech Alpharetta shares 2022 job stats
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta Development Authority looked back at accomplishments from 2022 and upcoming partner projects at its Jan. 17 meeting. The Development Authority approved $20,000 in funding to help launch a website for the Alpha Loop Foundation in an effort to boost the organization’s ability to fundraise and provide information to the community.
Sandy Springs secures land for Mt. Vernon Highway projects
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs officials this week secured a property key to finalizing the Johnson Ferry Road/Mt. Vernon Highway improvement project, initiated by the city’s 2016 transportation sales tax. At the Jan. 17 Sandy Springs City Council meeting, councilmembers approved the purchase of 1.8 acres on...
Alpharetta to consider array of zoning cases
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta developers presented plans for a Mexican restaurant on Main Street; three single-family homes between Cricket Lane and Cumming Street; and a multi-use development off Haynes Bridge Road in a Jan. 11 Community Zoning Information Meeting. The single-family home development at 133 Cumming St. attracted the...
Notice of Community Meeting
Reason for meeting: Applicant is requesting a rezoning to allow for a climate-control self-storage facility at 4470 Chamblee Dunwoody Road. Location of meeting: Azalea Ballroom at the DoubleTree Hotel, 4386 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA 30341. Date: January 26, 2023. Time: 7:00 P.M.
NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION AND QUALIFICATION FEES
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that on the 7th day of November 2023, a non-partisan general election will be held in the City of Alpharetta, Georgia to elect the Mayor of the City of Alpharetta and three (3) Members of the City Council (Posts 4, 5, and 6). Pursuant to O.C.G.A....
Notice of Public Hearing
The following item will be heard at a public hearing held by the Historic Preservation Commission on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 6:00 PM in the Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia. a. HPC 20223956 – 63 Goulding Place. The applicants, Christopher Koke and Maria...
Forsyth County approves industrial park near subdivision
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County commissioners heard a chorus of disappointed cries and remarks from residents after approving an industrial space on about 37 acres near the Hampton Golf Village subdivision. More than 10 residents of the neighborhood attended the Jan. 19 meeting requesting the board not rezone...
Opinion: A passion for preserving and riding historic bicycles
Alpharetta resident Jaime Woodward was born to ride bicycles, not the bikes kids ride to school or even sleek racing bikes serious riders use. Jaime’s choice is the “high wheeler” with the huge front wheel and small rear wheel that goes very fast and creates a stir wherever it appears. His father was an engineer with Ford Motor Company and repaired and collected antique bicycles, accumulating more than 100 bikes at one point. For two years in the 1970s he served as national Commander of The Wheelmen, the organization of individuals devoted to collecting, restoring and, above all, riding historic bicycles.
ELECTION QUALIFYING FEE
Mayor - $35.00. For additional information you may contact City Hall at 770-993-4231.
Perimeter mayors speak at panel event
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul and Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch were the featured speakers Jan. 12 at the annual Leadership Sandy Springs Evening with the Mayor. The mayors took the stage at Newell Brands in Sandy Springs to participate in a question and answer panel...
Pet of the Week: Junebug
Junebug (ID# 48001423) is a Lovebug. Her foster family describes her as a "sweet, sing-songy and loving soul who deep down just wants some love and some good cuddles." She will make an amazing pet for anyone with older children or an active family with a yard. Junebug knows basic commands like "sit," "lay down," and "stay." She even responds to "leave it," “roll over,” and "look at me."
Paul Kolowski
Heaven welcomed the dynamic, generous and loving soul of Paul Kozlowski on December 31, 2022. Paul is often called a cellular technology pioneer having been a founder of Contel Cellular Inc. in 1982. After becoming the country’s first profitable independent cellular corporation, Paul led its merger with GTE Mobile Communications in 1991, becoming President of the country's second largest cellular telephone operation before that company ultimately became Verizon. Ironically, Paul didn’t spend much time on the phone preferring personal interactions where he could use his compelling powers of persuasion. His drive and determination to succeed, looking for solutions or innovations to challenges, and his “never give in” motto are renowned.
