ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsWest 9

One dead after crash in Midland County

MIDLAND, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Midland County on January 21. 22-year-old Colton Turner was killed in the crash that occurred on SH 349. The initial investigation revealed that Turner was traveling southbound on SH 349, while another vehicle, a 2004 Peterbilt with trailer, was traveling in a private drive west of SH 349. The Peterbilt failed to yield the right of way and entered the left turn lane. This caused him to crash into Turner's vehicle.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

OPD trying to return stolen packages to rightful owners

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is trying to return several stolen packages to their rightful owners. According to OPD, on Friday, a suspect was arrested and admitted to stealing a large quantity of packages within the last year. While many of the items were returned to those...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

ECISD unveils new mural at Reagan Elementary

ODESSA, Texas — Reagan Elementary in Odessa unveiled a new mural for the start of 2023. The mural was painted by a local artist Tabata Ayup, and it wraps around the cafeteria. The mural starts with an early morning design before moving to afternoon, sunset, and night. The school's...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

What is the criteria to push out an AMBER Alert?

MIDLAND, Texas — A 29-year-old man was arrested in New Mexico early Wednesday morning after an AMBER Alert notification informed the public that he had kidnapped an 11-month-old infant. This marks the third occasion since August 2017 that an AMBER Alert notification was sent out in the city of...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

List: Permian Basin severe weather delays and closures

ODESSA, Texas — In preparation for possible icy weather conditions, some schools have decided to either close or have delayed openings and start times Tuesday. Snyder ISD - classes canceled, facilities closed Jan. 24. Hobbs Municipal Schools- classes canceled Jan. 24. We will continue to update this list as...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Permian Basin Chinese Association holds 2023 New Year Gala

MIDLAND, Texas — The Permian Basin Chinese Association is holding its 2023 New Year Gala Saturday. The event will run from 11:30 a.m. to around 3 p.m. at Mid-Cities Church, located at 8700 TX-191 in Midland. Lunch will consist of both authentic Chinese food and American food. The event...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa College Truck Driving Academy receives big donation

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa College Truck Driving Academy received a generous donation from the Permian Strategic Partnership. The donations will help expand the program by adding new scholarships, driving instructors, and equipment to help former and future students. PSP CEO Tracee Bentley said this opportunity is a big step forward in the oil and natural gas industry.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

ECISD Board of Trustees approves more gear for police officers

ODESSA, Texas — The ECISD Board of Trustees held its monthly meeting on Tuesday, and the members took big steps to helping the district's police force get new equipment. Following the opening agenda items, including comments from Superintendent Dr. Muri, the board began voting on action items. The first...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

Odessa, TX
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Odessa and Midland local news

 https://www.newswest9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy