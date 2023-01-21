Read full article on original website
Odessa City Council sets salaries for interim city attorney and interim city manager
ODESSA, Texas — There was more frustration from the public Tuesday night at the Odessa City Council meeting as the council went into closed session to discuss the employment of Presiding Judge Carlos Rodriguez. The council ultimately did not make a change at the position with no action arising...
One dead after crash in Midland County
MIDLAND, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Midland County on January 21. 22-year-old Colton Turner was killed in the crash that occurred on SH 349. The initial investigation revealed that Turner was traveling southbound on SH 349, while another vehicle, a 2004 Peterbilt with trailer, was traveling in a private drive west of SH 349. The Peterbilt failed to yield the right of way and entered the left turn lane. This caused him to crash into Turner's vehicle.
OPD trying to return stolen packages to rightful owners
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is trying to return several stolen packages to their rightful owners. According to OPD, on Friday, a suspect was arrested and admitted to stealing a large quantity of packages within the last year. While many of the items were returned to those...
Midland City Council votes down agreement with Quality of Place Conservancy
MIDLAND, Texas — Hogan Park was at the center of discussion during Tuesday’s Midland City Council meeting. A decision needed to be made on whether or not the city would move forward with an agreement with the Quality of Place Conservancy. With some residents in favor, “I ask...
Newly renovated building in Downtown Odessa to give city employees more space that will benefit them and Odessans
ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday afternoon to showcase a newly renovated building in Downtown Odessa. The building will now be home to Community Development and Code Enforcement, as well as the Fire Marshal’s Division. It’s very exciting for both...
ECISD unveils new mural at Reagan Elementary
ODESSA, Texas — Reagan Elementary in Odessa unveiled a new mural for the start of 2023. The mural was painted by a local artist Tabata Ayup, and it wraps around the cafeteria. The mural starts with an early morning design before moving to afternoon, sunset, and night. The school's...
Midland County Library providing walk-in career services resources for jobseekers in the community
MIDLAND, Texas — Tuesday morning, Midland County Commissioners passed motions for Midland County Public Libraries to continue making way for more opportunities for their patrons, especially those who are on the job hunt. So far, Centennial Library is getting ready to usher in the Business Resource and Information Center...
What is the criteria to push out an AMBER Alert?
MIDLAND, Texas — A 29-year-old man was arrested in New Mexico early Wednesday morning after an AMBER Alert notification informed the public that he had kidnapped an 11-month-old infant. This marks the third occasion since August 2017 that an AMBER Alert notification was sent out in the city of...
List: Permian Basin severe weather delays and closures
ODESSA, Texas — In preparation for possible icy weather conditions, some schools have decided to either close or have delayed openings and start times Tuesday. Snyder ISD - classes canceled, facilities closed Jan. 24. Hobbs Municipal Schools- classes canceled Jan. 24. We will continue to update this list as...
Odessa Crime Stoppers ask for help locating suspect wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Crime Stoppers are asking for help locating 24-year-old Dylan Kerr, aka "Rooster". Kerr has active warrants out for his arrest on a laundry list of charges, which include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of controlled substance.
Man arrested after assaulting wife, kidnapping 4 children including infant at center of AMBER Alert
MIDLAND, Texas — An AMBER Alert was issued Tuesday night after an 11-month-old was kidnapped in Midland. The girl, named Darla, was taken by 29-year-old Zach Jack Smith. According to the Midland Police Department, the alert was discontinued after Darla was reunited with her family Wednesday morning. Smith is...
Permian Basin community honors two local veterans with sendoff they deserve
MIDLAND, Texas — On Wednesday, it was thought that two local veterans who had recently passed away had no next of kin, which left them in need of funding to be honored the way they deserve to be. However, both veterans actually do have family. George Thomas was adopted...
Intersection of Garfield, Louisiana to be closed for 6 weeks
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland is warning citizens about an upcoming intersection closure. Starting Jan. 23, the intersection of Garfield St. and Louisiana Ave. will be closed. The city says the project is expected to take around six weeks. During this period, crews will be working on...
Communities support recycling, but contamination still an issue
ODESSA, Texas — Whether it's plastic, aluminum or paper, almost all of it can be recycled if you do it right. However, when something is put into recycling that's not supposed to be in there, that's when it becomes a issue. "It is so important to recycle right, I...
Permian Basin Chinese Association holds 2023 New Year Gala
MIDLAND, Texas — The Permian Basin Chinese Association is holding its 2023 New Year Gala Saturday. The event will run from 11:30 a.m. to around 3 p.m. at Mid-Cities Church, located at 8700 TX-191 in Midland. Lunch will consist of both authentic Chinese food and American food. The event...
Faudree Road traffic to be moved to new paved roadway on January 22
ODESSA, Texas — The Faudree Road traffic will be moved to the new paved roadway on January 22. The 56th street between Sleepy Hollow St. and Faudree Road will be closed to traffic during the final parts of the first phase. The first phase of the construction will also...
Odessa College Truck Driving Academy receives big donation
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa College Truck Driving Academy received a generous donation from the Permian Strategic Partnership. The donations will help expand the program by adding new scholarships, driving instructors, and equipment to help former and future students. PSP CEO Tracee Bentley said this opportunity is a big step forward in the oil and natural gas industry.
ECISD Board of Trustees approves more gear for police officers
ODESSA, Texas — The ECISD Board of Trustees held its monthly meeting on Tuesday, and the members took big steps to helping the district's police force get new equipment. Following the opening agenda items, including comments from Superintendent Dr. Muri, the board began voting on action items. The first...
Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry helps residents stay warm, fed on cold days
MIDLAND, Texas — People showed up to the Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry on Tuesday for food, warmth and prayer. "It's just somewhere to get warm, and the soup kitchen is just really awesome," said Gail Cavin, a soup kitchen visitor. Nancy Ivy, who runs the kitchen, is happy to...
Aaron Kinsey sworn in as newest member of Texas State Board of Education
GREENWOOD, Texas — Aaron Kinsey was sworn into the Texas State Board of Education Friday at Greenwood High School by State Senator Kevin Sparks. The swearing in ceremony was held in front of dozens of Greenwood students, who Kinsey gave a short speech to after the ceremony was complete.
