Salinas, CA

Salinas man sentenced to 25 years in prison for molesting three girls under 14

By Ricardo Tovar
KION News Channel 5/46
4 days ago
 4 days ago
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A 27-year-old man was sentenced to prison for three counts of lewd acts on a child under 14 years old on Friday, according to Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni.

Raymond Leon must register as a sex offender for life as these are considered violent felonies, said Pacioni.

Jane Doe 1 said Leon had molested her one night in her living room when she was 15 years old. Due to her confession, two more victims came forward and told law enforcement that Leon had also molested them, said the district attorney's office.

Jane Doe 2 said she was molested when she was 10, and Leon put his hand over her mouth to keep her from screaming.

Jane Doe 3 said she was molested in her bedroom when she was eight while sleeping. Pacioni said Leon told her not to tell anyone or something bad would happen to her.

Comments / 20

Juan Medina
3d ago

I went to high school with this guy, I think he had a illness because he was always off, should’ve never been left alone with those children.

Reply
3
Phillip Northrup
3d ago

Oh, they will treat him real good in prison . by the time he gets out, he will know what it's like to be forced to do something .

Reply
3
B L Hays
3d ago

He will be in protective custody the second he arrives in prison. He will be wise to keep his mouth shut about his crimes and keep a low profile or will become another prison fatality.

Reply
2
 

