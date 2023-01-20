Opinion: Tributes to John C. Fremont in San Diego's Old Town send the wrong message

A banner showing John C. Fremont hangs from a light pole on Taylor Street in Old Town on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

MacRenato is a retired professor of history at San Diego City College and lives in South Bay.

“Right, as the world goes, is only in question between equals in power, while the strong do what they can and the weak suffer what they must,” Athenian general and historian Thucydides wrote more than 2,400 years ago.

John C. Fremont’s rampage against and wanton killing of Native Americans in California in the 1840s illustrates what the Greek historian wrote.

Pleasant, attractive and charming, Old Town is a delight to visitors from lands far and near, with events such as Christmas, Halloween and Cinco de Mayo being wonderful family affairs. But it is important to point out that the history of California, as reflected there, omits a tragic chapter regarding the depredations inflicted on Native Americans by Fremont after his arrival in California in the 1840s. Having his portrait on at least two banners in the streets of Old Town and surrounding areas is puzzling at best and downright offensive to Native Americans. The banners are the remnants of a 2017 campaign funded by the Old Town Chamber of Commerce for San Diego’s 250th anniversary, showing Fremont’s role in California history, but not his crimes. He achieved fame due to his many explorations in the Midwest and Far West and his activities in California prior to California being conquered by the United States during the Mexican-American War of 1846-48.

His explorations received noticeable acclaim, which ultimately led to his nomination as the first presidential candidate of the newly formed Republican Party in 1856. Despite his many admirable deeds, he was a complex individual who played a major role in some very disturbing events.

When he first entered California, he was on a mission from the federal government to try to organize a revolt that would include American colonists already settled there. These activities led to his expulsion by the local Mexican authorities. Undaunted, he returned as a major in the U.S. Army, and during his expedition to California, Fremont and his men killed an untold number of peaceful Native Americans. On April 15, 1846, Fremont and his men killed hundreds of Wintu, mostly women and children. The figures cited in historical accounts vary from 120 to 900 . His military expedition continued and on May 12, 1846, Fremont, accompanied by Kit Carson as his guide, was responsible for the Klamath Lake massacre. (Carson served as his guide on several expeditions as recounted by both Carson and Fremont in their memoirs.)

Their next massacre, in Sutter Buttes , took place on June 16, 1846, on the Sacramento River. This attack resulted in the loss of 600 to 700 innocent lives.

None of these crimes led to charges or punishment. Fremont continued his murderous march, killing Native Americans on sight. White settlers continued the carnage. California historian Hubert Bancroft described the relations between White settlers and the Native Americans as “one of the last human hunts in history, and the basest and the most brutal of them all.” Another historian, Sherburne Cook , a UC Berkeley scholar, described Anglo-Indian relations as that of an implacable hatred of the Native Americans.

After Fremont’s, more massacres followed in California, including at Clear Lake in 1850 and at Humboldt Bay in 1860. On July 19, 1862, the Sacramento Union reported a story regarding the practice of kidnapping Indian children and selling them to Anglo families from $30 to $200. The newspaper reported that in some cases merchants actually killed the parents to secure the children.

As the unprovoked American invasion of Mexico began, Fremont finally achieved his dream of making California part of the “land of the free and the home of the brave.” A congressional resolution would later declare that the war was unnecessarily and unconstitutionally declared by President James K. Polk. The resolution was approved and then-Rep. Abraham Lincoln , who voted in favor of it, lost his reelection as a result of his vote.

Old Town is a historical reminder of the first pobladores (settlers) in California. These soldiers, artisans, vaqueros and others founded many pueblos, including in San Diego, San Juan Capistrano, Santa Ana, San Gabriel, San Luis Obispo, Our City the Queen of the Angels, Santa Barbara, San Jose and San Francisco. Among the better-known families were the Castros, Picos, Bandinis, Alvarados, Ortegas, Noriegas and the Argüellos. Most came from Mexico, others from Spain and some from as far away as Chile and Peru.

It’s important that recognition be given to those who perished and whose history has been erased. Rather than having Fremont’s portrait prominently displayed in Old Town, the city should invite local Native Americans to design a monument in memory of the untold number of victims so that we all may listen to their whispers from eternity.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .