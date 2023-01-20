Read full article on original website
Related
mixfmalaska.com
Governor Dunleavy delivers 5th State of the State Address
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – Monday evening, Governor Mike Dunleavy delivered his fifth annual State of the State Address to a joint session of the Alaska State Legislature, outlining his vision and optimism for Alaska’s future. “Our history is always being written, including right now,” Dunleavy said. “The question...
mixfmalaska.com
Governor Dunleavy Introduces Resilient Alaskans in the 2023 State of the State
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy and First Lady Rose Dunleavy are honored to recognize several resilient and hard-working Alaskans during the 2023 State of the State Address. The special guests represent the State of the State this year through their impactful work for Alaska. “Each one...
mixfmalaska.com
State Board of Education to Hold Special Meeting January 25
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska State Board of Education and Early Development will hold a special meeting on January 25, via audio conference. Public participation in the meeting will be through the digital platform Zoom. The special board meeting will begin at noon. The public is invited to attend...
Comments / 0