ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 0

Related
mixfmalaska.com

Governor Dunleavy delivers 5th State of the State Address

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – Monday evening, Governor Mike Dunleavy delivered his fifth annual State of the State Address to a joint session of the Alaska State Legislature, outlining his vision and optimism for Alaska’s future. “Our history is always being written, including right now,” Dunleavy said. “The question...
ALASKA STATE
mixfmalaska.com

State Board of Education to Hold Special Meeting January 25

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska State Board of Education and Early Development will hold a special meeting on January 25, via audio conference. Public participation in the meeting will be through the digital platform Zoom. The special board meeting will begin at noon. The public is invited to attend...
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy