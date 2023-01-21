ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Hill, CA

pioneerpublishers.com

Maximize your Concord chamber membership – and your business

CONCORD, CA (Jan. 24, 2023) — As we move forward into the new year, it is the goal of the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce to be a catalyst for business growth, a convener of leaders and influencers and a champion for a strong business community. Over the last...
CONCORD, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

So This Happened…Week of Jan. 16 through 22, 2023

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Jan. 22, 2023) — Although many questions remain unanswered, the California Highway Patrol now believes that Damond Laznby Jr. was the victim of a hit and run before his death along Highway 4 on Jan. 7. According to the CHP’s Golden Gate Division, the vehicle is possibly a dark colored sedan.
PLEASANT HILL, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Pleasant Hill police seeking suspect in coffee shop burglary

PLEASANT HILL, CA (Jan. 22, 2023) — A burglar struck local coffee shop, Rooted, recently. The suspect forced his way into the building and made off with a small safe and some other items. Pleasant Hill Police have now released images of the burglar captured by video surveillance cameras....
PLEASANT HILL, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Second suspect in 2022 Pleasant Hill shooting arrested Saturday

PLEASANT HILL, CA (Jan. 22, 2023) — Back on September 9 at around 10:55 p.m. PHPD investigated a reported shooting in Pleasant Oaks Park. When police arrived, they found several teens at the scene who claimed to have been shot. The teens reported that the two unknown people fled in a black sedan.
PLEASANT HILL, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Promise yourself you’ll see, make more art this year

CONCORD, CA (Jan. 23, 2023) — This is the time of year when people’s thoughts turn to fresh starts. Along with putting new calendars on the wall, we might make some resolutions for the new year. An important part of resolutions is to make them pleasurable and achievable,...
CONCORD, CA

