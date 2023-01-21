ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo County, OK

KFOR

Man faces several complaints after resisting arrest

Man faces several complaints after resisting arrest. Professor and students brighten patient rooms for children. New Supt. of Schools unable to answer budget questions. Confusion at the Capitol: New State Superintendent of Schools unable to answer budget questions. Police search for suspect after person stabbed to …. One person was...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OCPD Searching For Suspect From January Hit-And-Run

Oklahoma City Police are looking for the suspect in a deadly hit and run from Jan. 13 near North Rockwell Avenue and Melrose Lane. Video from the crash posted by police shows a car hitting a person and then driving off. Police said the suspect's car is a dark blue,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

Lawton Police Department investigating 2 homicides of the new year

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There have been two homicides in Lawton since the beginning of the year. Those deaths and one other homicide are still under investigation by the Lawton police department. According to projectcoldcase.org, The Lawton Police Department has solved 78.70% of the city’s homicides from 1965 to 2021....
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Kiowa Co. crash sends Lawton man to hospital

KIOWA COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital following a crash in Kiowa County on Sunday. The wreck happened around 1:30 on Sunday afternoon on U.S. Highway 62 near Snyder. According to an OHP report, Bernabe Puente, 60, of Lawton was traveling east...
KIOWA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Man accused of killing Athena Brownfield released from Arizona jail to return to Oklahoma

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The man accused of killing a missing 4-year-old Cyril girl has been released from an Arizona jail to a different agency to return to Oklahoma. Authorities confirmed to KOCO 5 that Ivon Adams, who is accused of beating and killing Athena Brownfield, was released from the Maricopa County Jail early on Thursday to a different agency. They could not say at what time he was released.
CYRIL, OK
KFOR

Oklahoma City neighbors reporting trash bins being set on fire

Several residents are reporting someone has been setting blue bin trash cans on fire in North Oklahoma City. They said it’s been happening since mid-December. Oklahoma City neighbors reporting trash bins being …. Several residents are reporting someone has been setting blue bin trash cans on fire in North...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

DOJ announces investigation into Oklahoma, OKC police department

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday that it has opened an investigation into the state of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City and the Oklahoma City Police Department.| MORE | OKC police release statement following announcement of DOJ investigationA news release says the investigation will examine whether Oklahoma fails to provide community-based mental health services to people in Oklahoma County, which authorities say leads to unnecessary admissions to psychiatric facilities and police contact. The DOJ also will examine Oklahoma City’s systems for responding to people experiencing behavioral health crises, including through the 911 call center and the police department.”Community-based mental health services, which are proven effective in transforming people’s lives, are critical to preventing a cycle of unnecessary institutionalization and avoidable contacts with law enforcement,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said in the news release. “The Civil Rights Division is committed to ensuring appropriate responses to behavioral health crises and protecting the civil rights of people with mental health disabilities.”The Oklahoma City Police Department officials said in a statement that the DOJ notified the department Thursday morning about the investigation but weren’t provided specific information about it. “We intend to cooperate with the USDOJ and look forward to working with them toward the goal of providing the safest and most effective ways of responding to these types of calls,” Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley said in the statement. The investigation is being conducted pursuant to Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits disability discrimination by Oklahoma and local governments. The news release states that the investigation also is being conducted pursuant to the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, which prohibits state and local governments from engaging in a pattern or practice of conduct by law enforcement officers that deprives individuals of rights protected by the Constitution or federal law.The DOJ informed several Oklahoma and Oklahoma City officials of the investigation before Thursday’s announcement. Those informed include the offices of Gov. Kevin Stitt, Attorney General John O’Connor, the commissioner of the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, Mayor David Holt, the city manager and Police Chief Wade Gourley.A DOJ official told KOCO 5 that the investigation could take up to a year.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

