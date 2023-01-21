Read full article on original website
Anadarko man facing charges after assault at hospital, claimed police were devils
An Anadarko man is facing several charges after attacking emergency room health care professionals.
KFOR
Man faces several complaints after resisting arrest
Man faces several complaints after resisting arrest. Professor and students brighten patient rooms for children. New Supt. of Schools unable to answer budget questions. Confusion at the Capitol: New State Superintendent of Schools unable to answer budget questions. Police search for suspect after person stabbed to …. One person was...
News On 6
Mother, Teenage Son Arrested After Drive-By Shooting On Classmates, Police Say
A mother and her 16-year-old son are behind bars after police say the teen opened fire on three classmate while his mother was driving him last week. The arrested juvenile is a student at John Marshal High School, according the Oklahoma City Police. He's accused of instigating the school bus...
1 Dead After Oklahoma City Stabbing, Police Searching For Suspect
Police are searching for the suspect in a deadly stabbing outside a 7-Eleven Monday night in Oklahoma City. Police say a fight broke out between the suspect and victim when the victim was stabbed at the store near SW 29th and Blackwelder. That person was taken to the hospital where...
Carjacking investigation turns to officer-involved shooting investigation in NW OKC
The Oklahoma City Police Department says shots were fired by one of its officers during a carjacking investigation on the city's northwest side Tuesday afternoon.
Police make 2nd arrest in shooting that killed FHSU player
OKLAHOMA CITY —Oklahoma City Police have made a second arrest in the New Year's Day shooting that left a Fort Hays State University student-athlete dead. Destiny Denise Adams, 21, was taken into custody Jan. 18 by the Oklahoma City Police Department on suspicion of accessory to murder after the fact.
Man accused in 4-year-old’s death appears in court
The man accused of killing four-year-old Athena Brownfield made his first court appearance in Caddo County on Friday.
Police search for suspect after person stabbed to death outside SW Oklahoma City convenience store
One person was killed Monday night after a stabbing in a southwest Oklahoma City convenience store parking lot.
‘I’m God and that hurts,’ Police body cam video shows suspect kicking, biting, and spiting on officers during arrest
A man is facing several complaints after kicking, biting, and spitting on officers during an arrest.
News On 6
OCPD Searching For Suspect From January Hit-And-Run
Oklahoma City Police are looking for the suspect in a deadly hit and run from Jan. 13 near North Rockwell Avenue and Melrose Lane. Video from the crash posted by police shows a car hitting a person and then driving off. Police said the suspect's car is a dark blue,...
News On 6
Metro Nonprofit Says Athena Brownfield’s Case Is One Of Many Child Neglect Cases In State
A metro nonprofit is hoping to draw attention to the growing number of child abuse cases following the murder of a young Oklahoma girl. Her caretakers are charged in connection to her death. Both caregivers are now behind bars at the Caddo County Detention Center. A nonprofit organization said this...
Woman killed in deadly hit-and-run in Oklahoma City
Authorities say one woman has died after she was hit by a car on Saturday night.
kswo.com
Lawton Police Department investigating 2 homicides of the new year
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There have been two homicides in Lawton since the beginning of the year. Those deaths and one other homicide are still under investigation by the Lawton police department. According to projectcoldcase.org, The Lawton Police Department has solved 78.70% of the city’s homicides from 1965 to 2021....
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma City police looking for suspect who shot a man walking home from work
OKLAOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City man was shot while walking home from work when a stranger approached him wearing a mask, pulled out a gun and started firing at him. It happened at a home near Bryant and Southeast 44th street in Southeast Oklahoma City. The victim...
kswo.com
Kiowa Co. crash sends Lawton man to hospital
KIOWA COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital following a crash in Kiowa County on Sunday. The wreck happened around 1:30 on Sunday afternoon on U.S. Highway 62 near Snyder. According to an OHP report, Bernabe Puente, 60, of Lawton was traveling east...
Police: Man says he shot, killed burglary suspect
Officials in Norman are investigating a deadly shooting inside a business.
KOCO
Man accused of killing Athena Brownfield released from Arizona jail to return to Oklahoma
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The man accused of killing a missing 4-year-old Cyril girl has been released from an Arizona jail to a different agency to return to Oklahoma. Authorities confirmed to KOCO 5 that Ivon Adams, who is accused of beating and killing Athena Brownfield, was released from the Maricopa County Jail early on Thursday to a different agency. They could not say at what time he was released.
Home Alone actor’s case headed to trial in Oklahoma County
An actor who was featured in a pair of beloved Christmas movies was in an Oklahoma County courtroom earlier this week.
KFOR
Oklahoma City neighbors reporting trash bins being set on fire
Several residents are reporting someone has been setting blue bin trash cans on fire in North Oklahoma City. They said it’s been happening since mid-December. Oklahoma City neighbors reporting trash bins being …. Several residents are reporting someone has been setting blue bin trash cans on fire in North...
blackchronicle.com
DOJ announces investigation into Oklahoma, OKC police department
The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday that it has opened an investigation into the state of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City and the Oklahoma City Police Department.| MORE | OKC police release statement following announcement of DOJ investigationA news release says the investigation will examine whether Oklahoma fails to provide community-based mental health services to people in Oklahoma County, which authorities say leads to unnecessary admissions to psychiatric facilities and police contact. The DOJ also will examine Oklahoma City’s systems for responding to people experiencing behavioral health crises, including through the 911 call center and the police department.”Community-based mental health services, which are proven effective in transforming people’s lives, are critical to preventing a cycle of unnecessary institutionalization and avoidable contacts with law enforcement,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said in the news release. “The Civil Rights Division is committed to ensuring appropriate responses to behavioral health crises and protecting the civil rights of people with mental health disabilities.”The Oklahoma City Police Department officials said in a statement that the DOJ notified the department Thursday morning about the investigation but weren’t provided specific information about it. “We intend to cooperate with the USDOJ and look forward to working with them toward the goal of providing the safest and most effective ways of responding to these types of calls,” Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley said in the statement. The investigation is being conducted pursuant to Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits disability discrimination by Oklahoma and local governments. The news release states that the investigation also is being conducted pursuant to the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, which prohibits state and local governments from engaging in a pattern or practice of conduct by law enforcement officers that deprives individuals of rights protected by the Constitution or federal law.The DOJ informed several Oklahoma and Oklahoma City officials of the investigation before Thursday’s announcement. Those informed include the offices of Gov. Kevin Stitt, Attorney General John O’Connor, the commissioner of the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, Mayor David Holt, the city manager and Police Chief Wade Gourley.A DOJ official told KOCO 5 that the investigation could take up to a year.
