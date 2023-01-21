ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine deputies seek white BMW; driver sped away during traffic stop

RACINE, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to track down the driver of a late model BMW. Officials say on Thursday, Jan. 19, a Racine County sheriff's deputy attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver fled northbound on State Highway 32 at a high rate of speed.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
WISN

New video released in Milwaukee jail death

MILWAUKEE — New information was released Tuesday into the in-custody death of a man inside the Milwaukee County Jail. But the family of that man, Brieon Green, 21, still has a lot of questions. His death on June 26, 2022, brought on a series of protests and even at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha police chase ends in Elm Grove, driver on the run

ELM GROVE, Wis. - Elm Grove police are searching for the driver of a stolen vehicle pursued by Waukesha police into Elm Grove and then abandoned in someone's backyard. All of this unfolded late Monday, Jan. 23, and into the early morning hours of Tuesday. Police records show the chase...
ELM GROVE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police officer accused; abusing infant, faces 2 charges

MILWAUKEE - A 30-year-old Milwaukee man, who is a Milwaukee police officer, is accused of physically abusing his 2-month-old infant – and he now faces two counts of physical abuse of a child-recklessly cause great bodily harm. The accused is Martinese McDaniel. According to the criminal complaint, a Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin crime spree: Curtis Mallory sentenced, 1 1/2 years prison

MILWAUKEE - A Wisconsin man who was suspected in a statewide crime spree that ended in Whitefish Bay was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 20 to one-and-a-half years in prison plus another two years of extended supervision. Back in December 2019, Wauwatosa police said Curtis Mallory of Babcock, a town southwest...
WHITEFISH BAY, WI
Fox 32 Chicago

2 found shot in Waukegan

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - Two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds Monday night in north suburban Waukegan. Officers found two adults with gunshot wounds around 8:20 p.m. in the 900 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, according to Waukegan police. The victims were transported to area hospitals for...
WAUKEGAN, IL
wlip.com

Woman Charged After Grocery Store Attack

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha woman was in court Monday facing multiple felonies in connection with an incident Saturday that injured at least two people. A woman suffered a concussion at a Kenosha grocery store when she was allegedly attacked with a metal pipe by 34 year old Jessica Breeden.
KENOSHA, WI
wlip.com

Identity Of Man Killed After Police Chase Released

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–We have more information about the suspect who was killed in a shootout with law enforcement a week ago. 24 year old Hunter Hanson of Racine allegedly accelerated his vehicle toward a Racine Police officer in 2018 and online records show he was to stand trial on an attempted first degree homicide in connection with that incident this week.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

60th and Good Hope shooting; man wounded, no arrests

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Jan. 23 near 60th and Good Hope Road. It happened around 3 a.m. The victim, a 28-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at the hospital for treatment of a non-fatal injury on Jan. 24. The circumstances leading up to the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fire, body found a day later, investigation update

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's fire and police chiefs scheduled a Wednesday news conference to shed more light on the investigation into the death of a man whose body was found after a fire near S. Layton Bouelvard and W. Greenfield Avenue. The medical examiner identified the man as Grant Forbes, 70....
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Driver crashes car into guardrail on Milwaukee's south side

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that happened on northbound I-94/43 just south of Becher Street on Tuesday morning, Jan. 24. A Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) camera captured the wreck which happened around 5:30 a.m. The WisDOT video shows the car involved in the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting, 49th and Capitol; Man accused, 2 more sought

MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is accused in the fatal shooting of a man near 49th and Capitol on Monday, Jan. 16. The accused, Randy McClinton, is charged with second-degree reckless homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the area near 49th and Capitol on that...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Former 'Most Wanted' fugitive dies in custody at Milwaukee County Jail

MILWAUKEE — A 49-year-old man was found unresponsive Sunday morning in his cell at the Milwaukee County Jail, the sheriff's office said. A medical emergency was promptly declared, and personnel began lifesaving measures, including CPR and the use of an Automated External Defibrillator, until the Milwaukee Fire Department arrived to take over.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy