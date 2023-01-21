Read full article on original website
WISN
Dating app 'predator' pleads not guilty to charges in Milwaukee County
MILWAUKEE — The Racine man accused of drugging and stealing from women will stand trial. Timothy Olson had a preliminary hearing in Milwaukee County court Tuesday morning. Investigators say he used dating apps to meet some of his alleged victims. In this case, Olson is facing kidnapping and burglary...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine deputies seek white BMW; driver sped away during traffic stop
RACINE, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to track down the driver of a late model BMW. Officials say on Thursday, Jan. 19, a Racine County sheriff's deputy attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver fled northbound on State Highway 32 at a high rate of speed.
WISN
New video released in Milwaukee jail death
MILWAUKEE — New information was released Tuesday into the in-custody death of a man inside the Milwaukee County Jail. But the family of that man, Brieon Green, 21, still has a lot of questions. His death on June 26, 2022, brought on a series of protests and even at...
CBS 58
Charges filed: Man captured on doorbell camera shooting at Milwaukee home
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A man captured on surveillance video opening fire on a Milwaukee home in broad daylight, has been formally charged. Harold Gierbolini, 46, is charged with four counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha police chase ends in Elm Grove, driver on the run
ELM GROVE, Wis. - Elm Grove police are searching for the driver of a stolen vehicle pursued by Waukesha police into Elm Grove and then abandoned in someone's backyard. All of this unfolded late Monday, Jan. 23, and into the early morning hours of Tuesday. Police records show the chase...
Family of man killed by stolen vehicle full of teens speaks out
The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office is still reviewing charges against five teenagers who police say were in the stolen vehicle that caused the crash.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police officer accused; abusing infant, faces 2 charges
MILWAUKEE - A 30-year-old Milwaukee man, who is a Milwaukee police officer, is accused of physically abusing his 2-month-old infant – and he now faces two counts of physical abuse of a child-recklessly cause great bodily harm. The accused is Martinese McDaniel. According to the criminal complaint, a Milwaukee...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin crime spree: Curtis Mallory sentenced, 1 1/2 years prison
MILWAUKEE - A Wisconsin man who was suspected in a statewide crime spree that ended in Whitefish Bay was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 20 to one-and-a-half years in prison plus another two years of extended supervision. Back in December 2019, Wauwatosa police said Curtis Mallory of Babcock, a town southwest...
2 found shot in Waukegan
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - Two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds Monday night in north suburban Waukegan. Officers found two adults with gunshot wounds around 8:20 p.m. in the 900 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, according to Waukegan police. The victims were transported to area hospitals for...
wlip.com
Woman Charged After Grocery Store Attack
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha woman was in court Monday facing multiple felonies in connection with an incident Saturday that injured at least two people. A woman suffered a concussion at a Kenosha grocery store when she was allegedly attacked with a metal pipe by 34 year old Jessica Breeden.
WISN
Controversial gun went off in its holster, injured federal agent said
MILWAUKEE — A federal agent injured from a gunshot inside a downtown garage last fall told investigators his hands were full when his firearm sent a round into his leg while it was holstered, police reports obtained by 12 News reveal. The records, provided by Milwaukee police in response...
Man charged with opening fire at picnic found dead in jail
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee man who landed on the FBI’s top 10 most wanted list after he allegedly killed two people and wounded three others at a 2006 Memorial Day picnic has been found dead in his jail cell. Octaviano Juarez-Corro was found unresponsive in his cell...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash; Accused admits, 'did not have a driver's license'
MILWAUKEE - A 19-year-old Milwaukee man is charged in connection with a fatal crash that happened at Sherman and Villard on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The accused is Dejaun Johnson – and he faces a single charge of "knowingly operate motor vehicle without a valid license-cause death." According to the...
wlip.com
Identity Of Man Killed After Police Chase Released
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–We have more information about the suspect who was killed in a shootout with law enforcement a week ago. 24 year old Hunter Hanson of Racine allegedly accelerated his vehicle toward a Racine Police officer in 2018 and online records show he was to stand trial on an attempted first degree homicide in connection with that incident this week.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
60th and Good Hope shooting; man wounded, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Jan. 23 near 60th and Good Hope Road. It happened around 3 a.m. The victim, a 28-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at the hospital for treatment of a non-fatal injury on Jan. 24. The circumstances leading up to the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fire, body found a day later, investigation update
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's fire and police chiefs scheduled a Wednesday news conference to shed more light on the investigation into the death of a man whose body was found after a fire near S. Layton Bouelvard and W. Greenfield Avenue. The medical examiner identified the man as Grant Forbes, 70....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Driver crashes car into guardrail on Milwaukee's south side
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that happened on northbound I-94/43 just south of Becher Street on Tuesday morning, Jan. 24. A Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) camera captured the wreck which happened around 5:30 a.m. The WisDOT video shows the car involved in the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting, 49th and Capitol; Man accused, 2 more sought
MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is accused in the fatal shooting of a man near 49th and Capitol on Monday, Jan. 16. The accused, Randy McClinton, is charged with second-degree reckless homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the area near 49th and Capitol on that...
CBS 58
Brookfield PD: Suspects accused of stealing credit cards, charging more than $8K at Mayfair Mall
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Brookfield police are asking for the public's help in locating two suspects wanted for allegedly stealing victims' credit cards and charging more than $8,000 between them. Authorities say the thefts occurred at Trader Joe's in Brookfield on Nov. 16. They say following the credit card...
WISN
Former 'Most Wanted' fugitive dies in custody at Milwaukee County Jail
MILWAUKEE — A 49-year-old man was found unresponsive Sunday morning in his cell at the Milwaukee County Jail, the sheriff's office said. A medical emergency was promptly declared, and personnel began lifesaving measures, including CPR and the use of an Automated External Defibrillator, until the Milwaukee Fire Department arrived to take over.
