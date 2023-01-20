The Sully Buttes Chargers and Stanley County Buffaloes boys team will battle in Onida tonight as both teams will be looking for a second straight win. The Charger girls were able to beat the Lady Buffaloes in Ft. Pierre on Thursday and now the Charger boys will be looking to do the same. Two young teams will duke it out in Onida as the Chargers are at 1-7 and the Buffaloes are now 2-8. The Chargers beat Timber Lake last week Tuesday to earn its first win while Stanley County last played on Saturday, Jan. 14 with a win over Bennett County at the Jones County Tournament. Both wins stopped a long losing streak and now both are looking for a second straight win as they jump back into a busy stretch.

