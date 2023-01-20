Read full article on original website
kccrradio.com
Sully Buttes and Stanley County Battle in Onida
The Sully Buttes Chargers and Stanley County Buffaloes boys team will battle in Onida tonight as both teams will be looking for a second straight win. The Charger girls were able to beat the Lady Buffaloes in Ft. Pierre on Thursday and now the Charger boys will be looking to do the same. Two young teams will duke it out in Onida as the Chargers are at 1-7 and the Buffaloes are now 2-8. The Chargers beat Timber Lake last week Tuesday to earn its first win while Stanley County last played on Saturday, Jan. 14 with a win over Bennett County at the Jones County Tournament. Both wins stopped a long losing streak and now both are looking for a second straight win as they jump back into a busy stretch.
kccrradio.com
Governors Route Douglas in Road Win
The Pierre Governor boys basketball team would pick up a win on the road on Saturday in Box Elder as they would defeat the Douglas Patriots 75-45. Pierre was dominant through the afternoon and led 40-24 at the end of the first half and easily outscored the Patriots by 16 in the second half. Benjamin Heisler would go off for a game high 23 points while Jackson Edman would record 18 and Lincoln Kienholz another 12 to help pace the Govs all in double figures. Pierre reaches the halfway point on the year with an 7-3 record while the Patriots drop to 1-9 on the year.
kccrradio.com
Governor Gymnastics Fourth in Watertown
The Pierre Governor gymnastics team finished in fourth place in Watertown on Saturday scoring a 132.7, just 11 points behind first place. The Governors had just one individual finish in the top ten in any category, however, they were all consistent enough to place fourth and remain in contention for the team title. The Mitchell Kernels had the team win at a 143.675 while Watertown was second and Brookings was third, not even two points ahead of Pierre. Navaeh Karber had the lone top ten finish at seventh place on the balance beam.
kccrradio.com
Dakota Masterworks Art Show Tuesday At Ramkota
PIERRE — Some of the best senior citizen artists across South Dakota are having their masterpieces put on display at the Ramkota in Pierre…. LuAnn Severson with the South Dakota Health Care Association says they get good participation in the contest…. The Dakota MasterWorks Art Show is known beyond...
kccrradio.com
Watertown Facing Some Questions As Pierre In Making EAS Recommendation
PIERRE — Last week, the City of Pierre recommended a two-hub option from Denver Air Connection to fly eight weekly round trip flights to Denver and four flights to Minneapolis. Watertown officials shared similar concerns to Pierre in their recommendation to stay with the current six Denver/six Chicago flights…
pigeon605.com
Family discovers S.D. hidden gems in cross-state road trip
This paid piece is sponsored by the South Dakota Department of Tourism. As travel experiences go, it doesn’t get more personal than this. Lisa Garriss and her family were the only ones inside St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Hoven. “It is beautiful,” said Garriss, a Washington High...
pottercountynews.com
Fundraiser Thursday for Hartung family
Do not ever take your health for granted. That advice comes from a family in Hoven who knows first hand how quickly life can change. “You never know when and where it will happen to you or someone you love or know,” said Kindra Hartung, who along with her husband, Jesse, lived and raised their young family for many years without health complications. Then, in 2021, the youngest of their five children was born. Kindra described life since then as “a whirlwind of living day to day, learning, educating, stress and anxiety” while also learning to rely on their “faith and village” as they faced healthcare challenges.
kelo.com
Victim identified in Jan. 11 fatal crash along I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An Onida, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died last Wednesday in a one-vehicle crash east of Alexandria. Authorities say that a 2001 Ford Excursion was eastbound on Interstate 90 when the driver lost control on the icy roadway. The vehicle...
