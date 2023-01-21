ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

TSA warns against bringing guns through security checkpoints with record high stoppage of guns

By Eric Halperin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H9OHQ_0kM4paUP00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is reminding people not to try to bring guns through security checkpoints, as more people are trying to do so.

Nationwide, a record high 6,542 guns were stopped at checkpoints, according to the TSA. The previous record — of 5,972 — was set in 2021.

Columbus gun laws dodge block on enforcement, going into effect soon

“What we see generally is as gun ownership increases, this issue becomes a bigger problem at the checkpoint,” said Jessica Mayle, regional spokesperson for TSA Great Lakes.

Statistics from the TSA show 40 guns were caught at checkpoints at John Glenn International Airport in 2022 — a high for at least the last five years. Ninety percent of guns stopped at John Glenn International were loaded, which is similar to the national percentage of 88%, according to the TSA.

“It’s troubling and it’s really concerning,” Mayle said. “Most people say, ‘Oh my gosh, I forgot I had that gun in my bag, I did not mean to do that, I wasn’t thinking,’ and it’s just such a careless mistake.”

Police identify three bodies found in Dublin house

Mayle is urging travelers to take the extra time when packing to make sure that if guns are being brought, they’re packed properly.

Firearms need to be with checked baggage and follow specific directions. Anyone trying to bring a gun through security can face up to a nearly $15,000 fine, between TSA and local charges. It also slows the security line down for everyone else.

“Pack smart, don’t bring those prohibited items, it’s an expensive, costly, time-consuming mistake,” Mayle said. “And it’s really dangerous, obviously, to have a firearm in an airport checkpoint. It’s incredibly crowded there, a lot of people, we just don’t want anything bad to happen.”

Former Ohio Speaker’s $60 million corruption trial begins next week

Leaders with the Columbus Regional Airport Authority suggest making sure your bag is empty when you start packing.

The TSA screened about 761 million passengers in 2022 — while the majority of people are not trying to bring guns through the checkpoint, the administration says one is too many.

“One situation is dangerous, so we just want to remind people, responsible firearms owners always know where their guns are, and they don’t bring them where they’re not supposed to be,” Mayle said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man, ‘Tommy Guns’, gets jail for providing drugs to human trafficking victim

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today announced that a Franklin County man has been sentenced to prison for providing a lethal dose of narcotics to a human trafficking victim.  “Traffickers exploit vulnerabilities, leveraging addiction to control their victims – evil that will now be restrained by prison bars,” Yost said. Paul Chiles, aka “Tommy Guns,” […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio BMV operational after statewide system outage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Bureau of Motor Vehicles experienced a statewide outage of all systems, internal and online. According to a social media post, the BMV is reported that before noon on Tuesday, “All systems are currently down statewide. We apologize for any inconvenience. We will update when the system is back up and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Driver leads law enforcement on a two-county chase

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol and deputies with the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a high-speed chase Tuesday afternoon. According to initial reports, troopers tried to stop a vehicle near Route 104 and Route 665. The driver, dispatchers said, then took off. Speeds in the chase reached nearly 100 mph.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

OU police searching for alleged campus attacker

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio University Police Department is asking for assistance in a now-closed investigation of an attack on a woman due to a lack of evidence. On Tuesday, the OUPD received a tip about a felonious assault outside of the Tiffin Hall residence on OU’s East Green. Someone anonymously placed a note […]
ATHENS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands

Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Rain, snow, and freezing rain across central Ohio …. Rain, snow, and freezing rain across central Ohio...
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Customer shot and killed at Ohio bar after dispute

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - A customer was killed in an Ohio bar shooting late Monday night, according to WSYX. It happened at the Crazee Mule Pub & Grill around 11 p.m. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police haven't released his name yet. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Attorney General and Columbus locked in court dispute over extent of local firearm authority

A Fairfield County judge has allowed a handful of local gun control and safety measures to take effect in Columbus. It’s the latest twist in a long-running case over the extent of home rule authority in Ohio. Columbus’ ordinances prohibit magazines with 30 or more bullets, criminalizes straw sales, and requires gun owners store firearms […] The post Ohio Attorney General and Columbus locked in court dispute over extent of local firearm authority appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Amber Alert suspect faces new charges, high bond

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Nalah Jackson, the woman accused of kidnapping 5-month-old twins when she stole their mother’s car and setting off a multiday Amber Alert before Christmas, finally faced a Franklin County judge Monday as charges continued to mount. Jackson is expected to primarily face federal kidnapping charges after one of the twins was […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Man Known as “Tommy Guns” Sentenced to Prison for Providing Lethal Dose of Narcotics to Human Trafficking Victium

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today announced that a Franklin County man has been sentenced to prison for providing a lethal dose of narcotics to a human trafficking victim. “Traffickers exploit vulnerabilities, leveraging addiction to control their victims – evil that will now be restrained by...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Safe Space Dublin helps city residents report crimes, find services

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Officials in Dublin have launched a community-based program to create safe havens for city residents in times of crisis. The new Safe Space Dublin program, implemented for the first time in November, provides new opportunities for people to report hate crimes, threats, or other incidents of intimidation that city leaders believe […]
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect named in fatal south Columbus McDonald’s shooting

ABOVE: Watch previous coverage of the Jan. 14 fatal shooting. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement officials have released the identity of a suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man at a south Columbus fast-food restaurant earlier this month. Police said Eric Lanning is wanted in the shooting death of Christopher […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect named in fatal northeast Columbus shooting

In an afternoon release, police named 25-year-old Armando Flores as the suspect with a murder charge. Suspect named in fatal northeast Columbus shooting. In an afternoon release, police named 25-year-old Armando Flores as the suspect with a murder charge. Road conditions in Columbus worsen as snow showers …. Road conditions...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Bomb threat forced evacuation of Gahanna City Hall

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – Gahanna police investigated a bomb threat that was called into Gahanna’s City Hall. According to a spokesperson for the City of Gahanna, City Hall was evacuated just before noon on Tuesday after a bomb threat was phoned in. The threat was lifted at around 1:30 p.m. and all employees were let […]
GAHANNA, OH
sciotopost.com

Man Robs Bank in Southern Columbus

Columbus – Police are searching for a man who held up a local bank in Southwest Columbus. According to Police on January 14, 2023 at 12:15 pm a suspect entered Bank of America located at 1580 Georgesville Square Drive. He handed the teller a note demanding money and gestured that he had a gun in his pocket hidden. The teller handed the man an unknown amount of money in a white envelope and the man left the building.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

49K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy