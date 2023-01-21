ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hockey Writers

Daniel Tkaczuk: A Promising Career Cut Short

The 1997 NHL Draft is a bit of an anomaly. Not only were three centers projected to go in the first three picks, but all three also went on to have decent careers. Joe Thornton, Patrick Marleau, and Olli Jokinen were some of the best players of the 2000s, combining for 10 All-Star appearances. Add in Hall of Famers Roberto Luongo and Marian Hossa, taken 4th and 12th overall, respectively, and Eric Brewer, who was selected 5th overall and played over 1000 NHL games, and you have a draft class that stands clearly above others in the same era.
The Spun

Sports World Furious With NHL Coach Firing On Sunday

The Vancouver Canucks have finally made a change that they've been wanting to make for the last several weeks. On Sunday afternoon, they officially announced the firing of head coach Bruce Boudreau and the ensuing hire of Rich Tocchet. It comes as the team has been an utter mess this season. ...
Pro Hockey Rumors

Jets activate defenseman Logan Stanley from IR

The Winnipeg Jets have activated defenseman Logan Stanley from injured reserve Tuesday, according to a team tweet. In a corresponding transaction, the Jets reassigned youngster Ville Heinola to the Manitoba Moose of the AHL. Associate coach Scott Arniel told reporters last weekend that Stanley could return on Tuesday, and it...
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canucks officially fire Bruce Boudreau, hire Rick Tocchet

The Vancouver Canucks have made the worst-kept secret in hockey official. Rick Tocchet has been hired as head coach to replace the outgoing Bruce Boudreau, per a team release Sunday. Former NHL defensemen Adam Foote and Sergei Gonchar have also been added to the coaching staff, replacing assistant Trent Cull.
OnlyHomers

Former NBA Star Suffers Stroke

Tragic news came out in the basketball word on Wednesday, January 11th, when it was announced that a former NBA player had suffered a stroke. According to Detroit Pistons beat writer Omari Sankofa II, former NBA point guard Kevin Porter Sr. suffered a stroke just before Christmas. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.
DETROIT, MI
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
The Spun

Report: Prominent Patriots Coach Could Be Fired

The New England Patriots might be making a big change to their coaching staff soon. According to Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston, Matt Patricia could be on his way out now that the Detroit Lions are no longer paying his salary.  Patricia was the defacto offensive coordinator this past season ...
FLORIDA STATE
markerzone.com

TIMO MEIER FIGHTS BRANDON CARLO AFTER A HEATED EXCHANGE

Timo Meier is arguably the NHL's hottest trade item as the March 3rd Trade Deadline approaches. The 6'1'', 220lb power forward possesses all the makings of an elite power forward, and a contending team would seriously benefit from his point-per-game scoring. He upped his draft stock even further on Sunday...
BOSTON, MA
Detroit Sports Nation

3 Trade destinations for Red Wings C Dylan Larkin

Could the Detroit Red Wings end up trading captain Dylan Larkin before the 2022-23 NHL trade deadline passes? That is a question that has gained some traction ever since the recent news broke that the Red Wings' latest offer to Larkin was “not received well.” With the speculation emerging that Larkin could be traded, there has been some discussion as to which teams would be lining up to make Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman an offer he cannot refuse.
DETROIT, MI
Pro Hockey Rumors

Senators re-assign defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker

An up-and-down season for Ottawa Senators defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker continued Sunday morning, as the team announced he has been re-assigned to the AHL’s Belleville Senators. A cursory look at Ottawa’s roster might make this move seem puzzling. Sending Bernard-Docker to the minors leaves Ottawa with no extra skaters on...
The Hockey Writers

NHL 2022-23 Power Rankings: Week 16

As the 2022-23 NHL season continues, the bigger picture is coming into focus. In the Eastern Conference, it’s starting to look more like 2021-22, where the top seven to eight teams pulled away in the standings before the All-Star Break, leaving maybe one or two playoff positions up for grabs halfway through the season.
MINNESOTA STATE
Yardbarker

Bruins, Canadiens face off for first time this season

As the month of January nears an end, the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens are getting set for their first meeting of the season. The two Original Six rivals will meet Tuesday night in Montreal, marking their first head-to-head encounter since last April. Though they enter the game bookending the...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Linus Ullmark just broke an NHL record that stood for 93 years

Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark is enjoying the best season of his NHL career by far, and on Sunday night he broke a league and team record that had stood for more than 90 years. The Boston Bruins netminder earned his 25th win of the season, stopping all 17 shots...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Ranking Jakob Chychrun Trade Possibilities

Jakob Chychrun’s trade possibilities have been spread about endlessly. It’s time to evaluate the logical destinations with just 39 days left before the March 3rd trade deadline. There’s no doubt that NHL teams are racking their brains and bankbooks to determine how they can meet general manager Bill Armstrong‘s trade return demands. It’s really quite simple for Armstrong seeing that he really doesn’t NEED to trade his top defenseman. He’s still under contract through the 2024-25 season at a very reasonable $4.6 million.
ARIZONA STATE
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

