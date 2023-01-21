ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

Hamilton County Schools Surprises, Honors Three Amazing Teachers Of The Year

Hamilton County Schools surprised three teachers this past week when Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson stopped by their classrooms to congratulate each of them on being selected grade-level Teachers of the Year for the district. Marah Smith, a ﬁrst-grade teacher at Nolan Elementary; Sandra Howard, a sixth-grade English and language arts...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WKRN News 2

Hamilton County Republican files bill allowing school security officers to use ‘mechanical restraints’ on students receiving special education

“I’m bringing this bill to protect our school security officers to be able to help manage behavioral problems,” Rep. Greg Martin (R-Hamilton County) said. Currently, only school resource officers can put a child receiving special education in handcuffs. This bill would expand that to include school security officers.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Mueller workers return to work following strike in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After a five-day strike, Mueller Water Products, Inc. reached a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) to return to work on Sunday. IAM members voted to approve a contract extension beginning Monday through this Thursday, January 26. Face-to-face...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Bradley County Schools announces faculty award winners

Bradley County Schools announced their annual awards last week. In the County School system, the Principal of the Year award went to Dr. Heather Hayes, from Waterville Elementary. The Supervisor of the Year was awarded to Arlette Robinson, who is the Director of Career & Technical Education. The Teacher of...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Police find gun at East Ridge High School Monday

Police discovered a gun in a student's backpack at East Ridge High School on Monday. A statement from the school says students told staff of a possible hazard in the building. The school then contacted East Ridge Police. Officers found the weapon during a search of the building. The backpack...
WTVCFOX

Reese is missing from her East Brainerd home

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Her owners hope you can get a small, tan, 'sweet' chihuahua pug mix named Reese back to her home where she belongs. Jamie Sholtz tells us Reese went missing over the weekend from a subdivision in East Brainerd across the street from Banks Road, close to the Mr. Zip gas station.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Man Wanted for Murder in East Ridge Taken into Custody by Mexican Authorities

A man wanted for the November 2022 killing of a woman on Spriggs Street has been taken into custody in Mexico. According to East Ridge police, on Monday, Jose Antonio Cruz Ramirez was taken into custody by Mexican Authorities. The East Ridge Police Department and the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office are coordinating with our federal partners to secure extradition on an outstanding 1st Degree Murder warrant.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

One Dead with Gunshot Wounds at Scene of Crash

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — One person died in a car wreck on Saturday, the Chattanooga Police Department said. They say the driver had gunshot wounds. A child in the backseat of the car was uninjured, according to police. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, CPD arrived on scene to...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

GBI investigating after deputy shoots, kills Georgia man

Gordon County, Ga. — A Georgia man is dead after a deputy shot and killed him during a traffic stop, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy initiated a traffic stop on Cook Road around 1 a.m. on Tuesday. 51-year-old...
SUGAR VALLEY, GA
WTVCFOX

Motorcyclist dies in Walker County crash Monday, GSP says

The Georgia State Patrol confirms a man died yesterday following a crash on Mission Ridge Road in Walker County Monday. GSP says 44-year-old Gerald Shane Dagnan was traveling north on Mission Ridge Road while a van was travelling north. They say the van was attempting a left turn when Dagnan's...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
WTVCFOX

Van & motorcycle collide, Georgia State Patrol investigating

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A van and motor cycle collided Monday in Walker County, Georgia. The Georgia State Patrol is now investigating the cause behind the wreck. Troopers on scene tell us the van was making a turn when the collision happened around 4:30. The accident happened on Mission...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Less Money Back with This Year’s Tax Refund?

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Today is the official start of the 2023 tax filing season, which means tax returns are just on the horizon. The IRS says most people can expect refunds in less than 3 weeks after filing. However, one expert told News 12 to not count on...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

