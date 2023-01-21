Read full article on original website
WTVCFOX
Driver shortage at First Student leads to 241 uncovered bus routes as contract looms
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — It’s something that most parents would like to be easy: getting your child home from school. But according to recent documents we obtained from Hamilton County Schools, we discovered that over 200 first student bus routes were incomplete since October. A problem for HCS...
chattanoogapulse.com
Hamilton County Schools Surprises, Honors Three Amazing Teachers Of The Year
Hamilton County Schools surprised three teachers this past week when Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson stopped by their classrooms to congratulate each of them on being selected grade-level Teachers of the Year for the district. Marah Smith, a ﬁrst-grade teacher at Nolan Elementary; Sandra Howard, a sixth-grade English and language arts...
Hamilton County Republican files bill allowing school security officers to use ‘mechanical restraints’ on students receiving special education
“I’m bringing this bill to protect our school security officers to be able to help manage behavioral problems,” Rep. Greg Martin (R-Hamilton County) said. Currently, only school resource officers can put a child receiving special education in handcuffs. This bill would expand that to include school security officers.
WTVCFOX
Help from Chattanooga homeless advocates leads to return of park benches
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The removal of park benches in the city was intended to help with homelessness problems and crime in Chattanooga. But, one bench has returned with others to follow after support from a group of residents. City leaders says they are not upset and welcome the return...
mymix1041.com
Bradley County Teachers and Administrators of the Year
We were joined by the Director of Schools, Dr. Linda Cash and Elizabeth Kaywood to talk about the recent announcement of the Teachers and Administrators of the Year.
WTVCFOX
Mueller workers return to work following strike in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After a five-day strike, Mueller Water Products, Inc. reached a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) to return to work on Sunday. IAM members voted to approve a contract extension beginning Monday through this Thursday, January 26. Face-to-face...
The cases of three children who disappeared in East Tennessee decades ago
East Tennessee has some long-term missing children whose cases remain unsolved in 2023.
WTVC
Head & heart: Retired engineer volunteers to teach Chattanooga adults math skills
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The math adds up on this week's Pay it Forward!. We surprised a retired engineer who now spends his spare time helping adults get an education with $500 with help from our partners at The McMahan Law Firm. Ed Colucci thinks with his head and his...
mymix1041.com
Bradley County Schools announces faculty award winners
Bradley County Schools announced their annual awards last week. In the County School system, the Principal of the Year award went to Dr. Heather Hayes, from Waterville Elementary. The Supervisor of the Year was awarded to Arlette Robinson, who is the Director of Career & Technical Education. The Teacher of...
WTVCFOX
Police find gun at East Ridge High School Monday
Police discovered a gun in a student's backpack at East Ridge High School on Monday. A statement from the school says students told staff of a possible hazard in the building. The school then contacted East Ridge Police. Officers found the weapon during a search of the building. The backpack...
WTVCFOX
Marion County man shoots woman, himself in apparent murder suicide, sheriff says
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A man shot a woman and then shot himself in an apparent murder suicide in Marion County Tuesday, Sheriff Bo Burnett says. The sheriff says the incident happened on 19th street in South Pittsburg:. Sheriff Burnett says the man was 23 years old and the...
WTVCFOX
Suspects lead Collegedale officers on chase from SAU campus to Chattanooga
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — UPDATE: We obtained the mug shots of the two suspects who lead Collegedale and Hamilton County deputies on a high speed chase. The driver is Matthew Higdon; and the passenger is Heather Profitt. It is unknown if they live in or are from the local area.
WTVCFOX
Urban Air employee accused of propositioning woman's underage daughter
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A mother tells us an Urban Air employee got her daughter alone, and now there is an active police search for him. "As a parent, me and my children do not feel safe coming back here," an anonymous parent told us. The mother, who didn’t want...
WTVCFOX
Reese is missing from her East Brainerd home
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Her owners hope you can get a small, tan, 'sweet' chihuahua pug mix named Reese back to her home where she belongs. Jamie Sholtz tells us Reese went missing over the weekend from a subdivision in East Brainerd across the street from Banks Road, close to the Mr. Zip gas station.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Man Wanted for Murder in East Ridge Taken into Custody by Mexican Authorities
A man wanted for the November 2022 killing of a woman on Spriggs Street has been taken into custody in Mexico. According to East Ridge police, on Monday, Jose Antonio Cruz Ramirez was taken into custody by Mexican Authorities. The East Ridge Police Department and the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office are coordinating with our federal partners to secure extradition on an outstanding 1st Degree Murder warrant.
WDEF
One Dead with Gunshot Wounds at Scene of Crash
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — One person died in a car wreck on Saturday, the Chattanooga Police Department said. They say the driver had gunshot wounds. A child in the backseat of the car was uninjured, according to police. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, CPD arrived on scene to...
WTVCFOX
GBI investigating after deputy shoots, kills Georgia man
Gordon County, Ga. — A Georgia man is dead after a deputy shot and killed him during a traffic stop, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy initiated a traffic stop on Cook Road around 1 a.m. on Tuesday. 51-year-old...
WTVCFOX
Motorcyclist dies in Walker County crash Monday, GSP says
The Georgia State Patrol confirms a man died yesterday following a crash on Mission Ridge Road in Walker County Monday. GSP says 44-year-old Gerald Shane Dagnan was traveling north on Mission Ridge Road while a van was travelling north. They say the van was attempting a left turn when Dagnan's...
WTVCFOX
Van & motorcycle collide, Georgia State Patrol investigating
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A van and motor cycle collided Monday in Walker County, Georgia. The Georgia State Patrol is now investigating the cause behind the wreck. Troopers on scene tell us the van was making a turn when the collision happened around 4:30. The accident happened on Mission...
WDEF
Less Money Back with This Year’s Tax Refund?
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Today is the official start of the 2023 tax filing season, which means tax returns are just on the horizon. The IRS says most people can expect refunds in less than 3 weeks after filing. However, one expert told News 12 to not count on...
