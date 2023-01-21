ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former San Francisco 49ers Team Captain Dead At 83

By Mitchell Forde
 4 days ago

© Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers fans received sad news on Friday.

Longtime former linebacker Ed Beard passed away this week, the team announced. He was 83.

After being drafted in the 14th round in 1964, Beard played 97 games across eight seasons with the 49ers. He played linebacker, but made just as big an impact on special teams. His contributions led him to be named the first special teams captain in NFL history.

Beard was a member of the 1970 San Francisco team that won the first playoff game in franchise history. In 1971, he received the Len Eshmont award, described by the 49ers' site as the team's most prestigious annual honor.

Injuries cut Beard's playing career short after the 1972 season. He then transitioned to coaching, serving as the 49ers' linebackers coach for five seasons. He would go on to be hired as the defensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints in 1980 and held the same title for the Detroit Lions in 1983 and 1984.

Rest in peace Ed Beard.

