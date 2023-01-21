ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Boston 25 News WFXT

16-year-old caught driving stolen car, 12-year-old passenger had loaded gun, Boston police say

BOSTON — A 16-year-old and a 12-year-old were arrested after they were caught riding around Boston in a stolen car on Monday afternoon, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a stolen vehicle in the area of 205 Stratton St. in Dorchester just before 2 p.m. observed the 12-year-old suspect clutching his waist area and discarding a firearm as he exited the car in question, according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Lincoln crash leaves one person dead

(WJAR) — Lincoln police said one person was killed Tuesday night in a two-car crash. Lincoln Police Chief Brian Sullivan told NBC 10 crews on the scene the accident occurred at the intersection of Railroad Street and Old River Road. Sullivan said a total of two people were involved...
LINCOLN, RI
ABC6.com

Man killed after being hit by 2 cars in Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A 49-year-old man was killed after being hit by two cars over the weekend in Woonsocket. The crash happened just after 10 p.m. on Cass Avenue. Chief Thomas Oates told ABC 6 News that the man, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was trying to cross Cass Avenue near Wood Street, when he was hit by the two cars.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Family of DUI crash victim addresses defendant in court

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — A South Kingstown family continued their search for justice, nearly three years after their loved one was killed by a drunken driver. Family and friends of Alan Albergaria packed a Wakefield courtroom Monday for the emotional hearing and sentencing of Cara Kenyon. Kenyon pleaded...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
WCVB

Man who police say was raped at MGH clinic wants answers

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The man who told police he was raped at a Massachusetts General Hospital clinic by a medical technician wants to know how this could have happened and what MGH is doing to prevent it from happening again, his lawyer told 5 Investigates. "He's still really in...
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Vincent Vespia, former South Kingstown police chief, dies at 84

The South Kingstown Police Department said Tuesday that former Chief Vincent Vespia Jr. has died. The department said Vespia died unexpectedly. He was surrounded by family at South County Hospital. "Chief Vespia led an exceptional career in law enforcement for 57 years and retired after serving as Chief with the...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI

