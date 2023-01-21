Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket officer testifies he intended 'fatherly chat' with teen he's accused of shooting
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — The prosecution and the defense have rested in the trial of a suspended Pawtucket police officer accused of shooting a teen driver. Officer Daniel Dolan, who served 10 years in the Marine Corps and six years with Pawtucket police, took the stand in his own trial Tuesday.
16-year-old caught driving stolen car, 12-year-old passenger had loaded gun, Boston police say
BOSTON — A 16-year-old and a 12-year-old were arrested after they were caught riding around Boston in a stolen car on Monday afternoon, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a stolen vehicle in the area of 205 Stratton St. in Dorchester just before 2 p.m. observed the 12-year-old suspect clutching his waist area and discarding a firearm as he exited the car in question, according to the Boston Police Department.
Turnto10.com
Jury hears 911 call made by Pawtucket officer on trial in teenager's shooting
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A suspended Pawtucket police officer accused of shooting a teen in 2021 hasn't taken the stand in his trial. However, Monday, his 911 call and recorded statement were played for the jury. "I just shot a kid," is how Officer Daniel Dolan's 911 call began....
Turnto10.com
Dighton police look for possible vandals who clogged sink, flooding classrooms
DIGHTON, Mass. (WJAR) — Thursday afternoon was the last time that Superintendent Bill Runey said anyone checked on the art room. Sometime after that, he said someone grabbed rags from the room and jammed a sink drain before turning on the faucet and walking out. "When our staff reported...
Turnto10.com
Coventry police arrest 3 accused of going shopping with counterfeit money
Three men are accused of going shopping with fake money last Friday. Coventry police were called to the plaza on Centre of New England Boulevard at about 2:30 p.m. for a report of counterfeit bills being passed between a group of people at Walmart. Two men apparently got into a...
Turnto10.com
Lincoln crash leaves one person dead
(WJAR) — Lincoln police said one person was killed Tuesday night in a two-car crash. Lincoln Police Chief Brian Sullivan told NBC 10 crews on the scene the accident occurred at the intersection of Railroad Street and Old River Road. Sullivan said a total of two people were involved...
Fairhaven man killed in crash
The Bristol County District Attorney's Office identified the Fairhaven man who died in a two-car crash on Sunday night.
Boston 25 News
Man spits on McDonalds worker, returns to restaurant three hours later with axe
MANCHESTER, NH — A Webster man is under arrest after he spit on a McDonalds worker and later returned to the restaurant with an axe. On January 22, around 10 p.m., Manchester police responded to the McDonald’s at 907 Hanover Street for a report of a customer who was causing trouble at the drive through window.
Central Falls woman killed in I-95 crash
The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. Monday on I-95 North in West Warwick, just south of the Route 2 off-ramp, according to state police.
ABC6.com
Man killed after being hit by 2 cars in Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A 49-year-old man was killed after being hit by two cars over the weekend in Woonsocket. The crash happened just after 10 p.m. on Cass Avenue. Chief Thomas Oates told ABC 6 News that the man, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was trying to cross Cass Avenue near Wood Street, when he was hit by the two cars.
Turnto10.com
'I hope you see this and call home,': Community holds vigil for missing Brookfield woman
(WJAR) — It has been two weeks since Brittany Tee was last seen leaving a residence in Brookfield, Massachusetts. Family and friends gathered Tuesday night to hold a vigil for Tee's safe return. The 35-year-old was last seen leaving a residence on Main Street in Brookfield around 8:30 p.m....
Turnto10.com
Family of DUI crash victim addresses defendant in court
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — A South Kingstown family continued their search for justice, nearly three years after their loved one was killed by a drunken driver. Family and friends of Alan Albergaria packed a Wakefield courtroom Monday for the emotional hearing and sentencing of Cara Kenyon. Kenyon pleaded...
Driver in wrong-way crash dies on I-290 in Worcester
A Marlborough man driving the wrong way on I-290 in Worcester has died after striking an oncoming vehicle.
WCVB
Man who police say was raped at MGH clinic wants answers
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The man who told police he was raped at a Massachusetts General Hospital clinic by a medical technician wants to know how this could have happened and what MGH is doing to prevent it from happening again, his lawyer told 5 Investigates. "He's still really in...
universalhub.com
Police say they can't find the owner of a Dorchester restaurant where three were shot in an illegal after-hours club in the basement
Diustin Cruz, the owner of La Parrilla, 299 Hancock St. in Dorchester, didn't appear at a licensing hearing today on a triple shooting early on Oct. 30 in what police say was an illegal after-hours club, where customers could order an entire bottle of liquor or take puffs on a hookah until the sun came up.
Woman gets 7 years for deadly DUI crash
The woman charged in a deadly DUI crash nearly three years ago pleaded guilty Monday.
One Of 7 Wanted In Quincy Killing Last Year Found At Wareham Hotel: DA
A 23-year-old Brockton man wanted in connection with six others in the killing of a man last year in the Quincy parking lot was arrested recently and returned to the area to face the charges, authorities announced. Dante Clarke was one of seven people indicted last month in the killing of Jord…
Framingham Police Arrest Woman on Larceny of Motor Vehicle Warrant
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman on January 20 on a warrant for larceny of a motor vehicle,. Police arrested at 6p.m. Megan Ouellete, 29, of 45 McPhee Road of Framingham. She had a warrant out Framingham for larceny of a motor vehicle, said Lt. Rachel Mickens.
WCVB
1 of 7 wanted for murder of Massachusetts man arrested after being at-large for months
DEDHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts man who was being sought by police in connection with the deadly shooting outside of a Quincy apartment building is in custody, according to authorities. The Norfolk District Attorney's Office announced that 23-year-old Dante Clarke, of Brockton, was arrested at a Wareham hotel Monday...
Turnto10.com
Vincent Vespia, former South Kingstown police chief, dies at 84
The South Kingstown Police Department said Tuesday that former Chief Vincent Vespia Jr. has died. The department said Vespia died unexpectedly. He was surrounded by family at South County Hospital. "Chief Vespia led an exceptional career in law enforcement for 57 years and retired after serving as Chief with the...
