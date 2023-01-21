Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Mitchell returns, but groin pain returns late as Cavs fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Donovan Mitchell felt good enough to play again, just not good enough at the end to win it for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Mitchell returned from a three-game absence with a strained left groin, but he was hurting again as the game finished with the New York Knicks beating the Cavaliers 105-103 on Tuesday night.
Citrus County Chronicle
LeBron scores 46 points with 9 3s, but Clippers rout Lakers
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James hit a career-high nine 3-pointers while scoring 46 points, but the Los Angeles Clippers hit 19 3-pointers of their own on the way to a comfortable 133-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. James scored at least 40 points against...
Citrus County Chronicle
NBA All-Star rosters won't be picked until game night
The NBA All-Star Game is Feb. 19. And nobody will know the All-Star rosters until that night. Not even the players themselves. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
Citrus County Chronicle
Bills GM Beane facing offseason salary cap challenges
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Projecting the Buffalo Bills’ payroll to already be over the salary cap, general manager Brandon Beane on Tuesday said he won't be making any big splashes in free agency this offseason. And this time, Beane said he means it.
Citrus County Chronicle
Turner, Mathurin spur Pacers' rally to beat Bulls 116-110
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin looked at the Indiana Pacers' 21-point first-half deficit and saw an opportunity. He kept urging his teammates to play hard, to follow the game plan and insisted they eventually could come back. Again. Then the 20-year-old rookie made sure of it.
Citrus County Chronicle
Suns win 4th straight, roll past Hornets 128-97
PHOENIX (AP) — Cam Johnson didn't need much time on the floor to do some damage. Johnson scored 24 points in just 18 minutes, Dario Saric added 19 off the bench and the Phoenix Suns won their fourth straight game by beating the Charlotte Hornets 128-97 on Tuesday night.
Citrus County Chronicle
Jokic returns to Nuggets in New Orleans after 2-game absence
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Nikola Jokic was back in Denver's starting lineup Tuesday night against New Orleans after missing the Nuggets' previous two games because of tightness in his left hamstring. The 7-foot center from Serbia is a two-time NBA MVP. He's averaging 25.1 points, 11 rebounds and 9.9...
Citrus County Chronicle
Rodgers open to possibility of playing elsewhere next season
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers says he hasn’t decided whether to continue playing next season. However he is adjusting to the possibility he could end his career somewhere other than Green Bay.
Citrus County Chronicle
49ers lead the way in comp picks for diverse rewards policy
Since the NFL implemented its diverse rewards policy in 2020, the San Francisco 49ers have been front-runners. The Niners were awarded five compensation draft picks in the third round for developing Martin Mayhew, Robert Saleh and Mike McDaniel. They’ll receive two more for Ran Carthon and another if DeMeco Ryans becomes a head coach this offseason.
Citrus County Chronicle
Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul received a lot less attention than his younger, less-experienced, opponent, Ben Shelton, heading into their all-American quarterfinal at the Australian Open. Perhaps that was a product of the fascination with the out-of-nowhere Shelton: Just 20, and less than a year after winning an...
Citrus County Chronicle
Paul tops Shelton at Australian Open, faces Djokovic next
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul received a lot less attention than his younger, less-experienced, opponent, Ben Shelton, heading into their all-American quarterfinal at the Australian Open. Perhaps that was a product of the fascination with the out-of-nowhere Shelton: Just 20, and less than a year after winning an...
Citrus County Chronicle
Mahomes the old man among 4 championship game QBs
Patrick Mahomes will be the old man among the starting quarterbacks in the conference title games. The 27-year-old All-Pro for Kansas City is the oldest member of one of the youngest groups of starting quarterbacks to make it to this round.
Citrus County Chronicle
Hurts, Jefferson, Mahomes among AP NFL MVP finalists
Jalen Hurts, Justin Jefferson and Patrick Mahomes are finalists for The Associated Press 2022 NFL Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year awards. The winners will be announced at NFL Honors on Feb. 9. A nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league completed voting before the start of the playoffs.
Citrus County Chronicle
McIlroy snubs Reed, in no mood for reconciliation in Dubai
As one of the most vocal critics of the LIV Golf breakaway league, Rory McIlroy felt mentally drained at the end of last year and decided to put his clubs away for a few weeks. “It’s been nice,” the top-ranked McIlroy said, “to try to take a little bit of...
Citrus County Chronicle
Jokic returns with triple-double, Nuggets top Pelicans 99-98
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Nikola Jokic said he could still feel a slight difference between the injured left hamstring that sidelined him for two games and his healthy one when he returned to Denver's lineup. Not that it stopped him from notching his 15th triple-double of the season, or...
Citrus County Chronicle
Red Sox complete $7 million deal with Duvall, cut Barnes
BOSTON (AP) — Adam Duvall and the Boston Red Sox finalized their $7 million, one-year contract Tuesday. The veteran outfielder can earn another $3 million in performance bonuses based on plate appearances. The sides agreed to terms last week, pending a physical.
Citrus County Chronicle
Hamilton scores twice, Devils defeat Vegas 3-2 in OT
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Overtime is becoming the norm for the New Jersey Devils and nobody is enjoying it more lately than Dougie Hamilton. Hamilton scored late to tie the game and netted a power-play goal with 1:06 left in overtime to lead the Devils to a 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night.
