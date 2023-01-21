ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AR

Nancy Ledbetter
3d ago

maybe the city needs to stop wasting money and start using tax payers money more wisely from what I heard all they get is hot dogs and Kool aid and no blankets so where the budget for all that

Arkansas Department of Agriculture distributes $13.2 million in water project loans

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission on Thursday (Jan. 19) approved $13.244 million for three water and wastewater projects serving more than 226,000 Arkansans. Lonoke White Public Water Authority in Cleburne County, received a $12.97 million loan from the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund to construct...
ARKANSAS STATE
Re-New-ing Edinburg group meets to discuss upcoming workdays, purchase of a new community center stove, March 11 fundraiser, and more

Civic group Re-New-ing Edinburg met January 17, 2023 to conduct their monthly business. President Tolano welcomed those present and called the meeting to order. Minutes of the previous meeting were emailed and passed out to those present and passed by vote. Roger McClellan passed out the financial statement and after...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, AR
Arkansas inmate dead after prison altercation

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — An Arkansas inmate is dead after being involved in an altercation at the Randall L. Williams Correctional Facility. According to reports, 29-year-old inmate Timothy Hedrick died at UAMS in Little Rock on January 14 due to his injuries after being involved in an altercation with other inmates about three weeks prior.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas school districts see rise in overdue meal balances

BAUXITE, Ark. — School districts across Arkansas have been seeing a familiar problem, that had not been an issue since before the pandemic— overdue meal balances at schools are high. "This is issue number one, making sure our students have the proper nutrition and proper fuel," Bauxite Public...
ARKANSAS STATE
Employment slowly rising in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The past few years presented challenges for many across Arkansas including business owners. “There are a lot of other issues coming out of the pandemic, still some supply chain stuff that we're seeing, and inflation,” Owner of Root Cafe Jack Sundell said. Sundell and...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Utilities to shut off at Big Country Chateau apartments

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Some tenants at the Big Country Chateau apartments are having deja vu after utility shutoff notices were placed on their doors for the second time in six months. On Monday, Entergy told tenants that they have two weeks before their electricity gets cut. This follows...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Benton utility rate increase postponed

BENTON, Arkansas — The people of Benton will have a little longer before their utility rates increase due to the city deciding on Monday night that they would postpone those proposals after something came up. They explained that the billing software used to charge the rates would not be...
BENTON, AR
Little Rock, AR
