Nancy Ledbetter
3d ago
maybe the city needs to stop wasting money and start using tax payers money more wisely from what I heard all they get is hot dogs and Kool aid and no blankets so where the budget for all that
KATV
Greene County inmate's family protests on Saturday as they seek answers to his death
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The family of Marshall Price, a Greene County inmate who died violently under unknown circumstances only weeks into his 10-year sentence, is still searching for information concerning the manner of his death. The family protested on Saturday, Jan. 22 outside the Greene County Detention Center...
North Little Rock police identify suspect in deadly Wednesday standoff
Officials with the North Little Rock Police Department have identified the suspect in a standoff with officers that happened last week.
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas Department of Agriculture distributes $13.2 million in water project loans
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission on Thursday (Jan. 19) approved $13.244 million for three water and wastewater projects serving more than 226,000 Arkansans. Lonoke White Public Water Authority in Cleburne County, received a $12.97 million loan from the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund to construct...
ADC: Inmate dies 3 weeks after fight
An inmate died Thursday as a result of a fight at the Randall L. Williams Correctional Facility in Pine Bluff.
salineriverchronicle.com
Re-New-ing Edinburg group meets to discuss upcoming workdays, purchase of a new community center stove, March 11 fundraiser, and more
Civic group Re-New-ing Edinburg met January 17, 2023 to conduct their monthly business. President Tolano welcomed those present and called the meeting to order. Minutes of the previous meeting were emailed and passed out to those present and passed by vote. Roger McClellan passed out the financial statement and after...
Current & former Sylvan Hills students die in crash; loved ones focused on their faith
Sylvan Hills High School is mourning the loss of five students after a car accident in Wyoming.
Arkansas inmate dead after prison altercation
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — An Arkansas inmate is dead after being involved in an altercation at the Randall L. Williams Correctional Facility. According to reports, 29-year-old inmate Timothy Hedrick died at UAMS in Little Rock on January 14 due to his injuries after being involved in an altercation with other inmates about three weeks prior.
Arkansas school districts see rise in overdue meal balances
BAUXITE, Ark. — School districts across Arkansas have been seeing a familiar problem, that had not been an issue since before the pandemic— overdue meal balances at schools are high. "This is issue number one, making sure our students have the proper nutrition and proper fuel," Bauxite Public...
KATV
Arkansas inmate serving 15-year sentence, dies from altercation injuries
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Corrections have released information about a death of an inmate from Randall L. Williams Correctional Facility. Timothy Hedrick, 29 died on Jan. 14 at the UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock. His death was due to injuries involving other inmates in...
North Little Rock police investigate overnight homicide, suspect arrested
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police department is investigating a shooting that happened early on Sunday morning. According to reports, officers responded to the 2700 block of Lakeview Rd shortly before 3:00 a.m. due to an alarm system going off at a home in the area.
North Little Rock police make arrest in Sunday morning homicide
Police in Little Rock have announced an arrest in a shooting death that happened early Sunday morning.
Student arrested for bringing stolen gun to Mills High School
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On the afternoon of January 19, 2023, a resource officer at Mills High School received information that a student on campus was in possession of a firearm. Deputies made contact with the student and were able to locate a Glock 17 9mm— however, an examination...
Pine Bluff family celebrates life of murder victim & calls for stop to violence
A Pine Bluff family gathered to celebrate the life of their loved one.
21-year-old Benton firefighter dies in car crash
The Benton Fire Department is mourning the loss of a young firefighter.
Employment slowly rising in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The past few years presented challenges for many across Arkansas including business owners. “There are a lot of other issues coming out of the pandemic, still some supply chain stuff that we're seeing, and inflation,” Owner of Root Cafe Jack Sundell said. Sundell and...
Drag performance bill causes Miss Gay America to look outside Arkansas for venue
The Arkansas Senate added more co-sponsors to a bill classifying drag performances as adult-oriented businesses.
Utilities to shut off at Big Country Chateau apartments
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Some tenants at the Big Country Chateau apartments are having deja vu after utility shutoff notices were placed on their doors for the second time in six months. On Monday, Entergy told tenants that they have two weeks before their electricity gets cut. This follows...
Benton utility rate increase postponed
BENTON, Arkansas — The people of Benton will have a little longer before their utility rates increase due to the city deciding on Monday night that they would postpone those proposals after something came up. They explained that the billing software used to charge the rates would not be...
KATV
Two victims bound by duck tape during a home invasion in Jefferson County
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Jefferson County Sheriff's Office released information about a home invasion that occurred in western Jefferson County. Officers were dispatched to a residence on Ashley Road on Tuesday. Upon the arrival of the deputies there were two women who explained that while they were sleeping their...
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office deputy arrested, charged with misdemeanor
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department arrested a Pulaski County Sheriff's Office employee at around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday. According to reports, 28-year-old Janeka Watkins of Little Rock was arrested on a domestic-related misdemeanor charge. Since the arrest, she has been placed on administrative leave by...
Comments / 9