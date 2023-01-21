Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
A woman's $8500 Rolex watch was flushed down the toilet and later she would discover whether it had survivedAnita DurairajChino Hills, CA
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Volunteers sought for distributing food and clothing to homeless in Los Angeles on ThursdaysD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Related
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports
2023 NBA trade grades: How did Lakers, Wizards do in Rui Hachimura deal?
NBA trade season is here! The deadline is Feb. 9, but we're already seeing teams kick around and even pull off deals. On Monday, the Lakers and Wizards reportedly connected on a deal centered around forward Rui Hachimura. Here are our grades for completed deals. Note: This story will update,...
FOX Sports
Antetokounmpo and the Bucks take on the Nuggets
Denver Nuggets (34-14, first in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (30-17, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into a matchup with Denver. He's fourth in the league averaging 30.9 points per game. The Bucks have gone 18-5 in home games. Milwaukee is eighth in...
FOX Sports
Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into matchup against Atlanta
Atlanta Hawks (24-24, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (23-24, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup against Atlanta. He ranks fifth in the NBA averaging 30.7 points per game. The Thunder have gone 14-9 at home. Oklahoma City...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
FOX Sports
Deion Sanders' impact on Colorado is only just beginning
Not long after cornerback Cormani McClain flipped his commitment from Miami to Colorado, Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders asked the question that immediately popped into my brain. Who in the world would he throw at in practice: McClain or fellow cornerback Travis Hunter? For Sanders, the answer at one point or...
FOX Sports
Colin hands out Divisional Round grades for each team, including Cowboys, Giants | THE HERD
In today's Best for Last, Colin Cowherd hands out grades for all eight teams, including the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs. Which teams would you pass and fail for their Divisional Round performance?
FOX Sports
Bengals', Chiefs' fate rests upon Patrick Mahomes' injured ankle
Spare a thought for Patrick Mahomes' right ankle, soon to be cocooned behind all that thick strapping, and with the obsessive eyes of the American sports public focused upon it with unrepentant curiosity. Rarely has a single body part generated such sporting attention, but that's how it is this week,...
FOX Sports
Which 49ers player tops Greg's Top 5 offensive weapons? | THE CARTON SHOW
Craig Carton and Greg Jennings list their Top 5 Offensive Players appearing in the NFC Championship Game. Watch to see how many players from the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles make Craig and Greg's lists, and why their No. 1 spot is a point of contention.
FOX Sports
'FOX NFL Sunday' crew analyzes Brock Purdy, George Kittle and the 49ers defense
The "FOX NFL Sunday" crew break down the San Francisco 49ers offense and defense. They discuss Brock Purdy, George Kittle and Nick Bosa.
FOX Sports
Healthy or not, Patrick Mahomes is the best QB in the league| What's Wright?
Patrick Mahomes overcame a high-ankle sprain, delivering a big win against the Jacksonville Jaguars and securing a spot in the AFC Championship for the Kansas City Chiefs. Nick Wright tells Damonza whether he believes this injury will be a problem when they take on AFC Rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals.
FOX Sports
MLB Second Base Tiers: Brandon Drury & Bryson Stott headline Pretty Solid & The Rest | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry rank MLB's second basemen and have Los Angeles Angels' Brandon Drury and Philadelphia Phillies' Bryson Stott in The Pretty Solid & The Rest Tier. Do you agree?
FOX Sports
Monmouth visits UNC Wilmington after Harden-Hayes' 31-point game
Monmouth Hawks (1-19, 0-7 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (16-6, 6-3 CAA) BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington plays the Monmouth Hawks after Maleeck Harden-Hayes scored 31 points in UNC Wilmington's 62-51 victory against the Stony Brook Seawolves. The Seahawks have gone 7-2 at home. UNC Wilmington is 3-2 in games decided...
FOX Sports
Siblings feed pro hoop dreams at Marquette, Notre Dame
MONTREAL (AP) — For Olivier-Maxence Prosper, the lessons are not just for himself as he inches closer to a potential shot at his NBA dream. They are also for the 20-year-old Montreal native to share with his 17-year-old sister, Cassandre, who is embarking on a path she hopes leads to the WNBA.
FOX Sports
Tatum and the Celtics take on the Knicks
New York Knicks (26-23, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (35-14, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics host the New York Knicks. Tatum currently ranks third in the NBA scoring 31.0 points per game. The Celtics are 20-10 against Eastern Conference...
FOX Sports
Loaded with top QBs and big-name coaches, is Pac-12 on the rise?
As Kyle Whittingham jogged off the field at the Rose Bowl moments after his Utah team suffered a second consecutive loss in the Granddaddy of them all, the skies above the San Gabriel Mountains opened up and pelted the third-longest tenured FBS head coach with a rare Southern California shower.
FOX Sports
Top scorers meet in Philadelphia-Brooklyn matchup
Brooklyn Nets (29-17, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (30-16, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and Kevin Durant meet when Philadelphia faces Brooklyn. Embiid leads the NBA averaging 33.6 points per game and Durant is seventh in the league averaging 29.7 points per game.
Comments / 0