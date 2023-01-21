ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks take on the Nuggets

Denver Nuggets (34-14, first in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (30-17, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into a matchup with Denver. He's fourth in the league averaging 30.9 points per game. The Bucks have gone 18-5 in home games. Milwaukee is eighth in...
FOX Sports

Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into matchup against Atlanta

Atlanta Hawks (24-24, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (23-24, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup against Atlanta. He ranks fifth in the NBA averaging 30.7 points per game. The Thunder have gone 14-9 at home. Oklahoma City...
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement

The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.  Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
The Spun

Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer

The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
FOX Sports

Deion Sanders' impact on Colorado is only just beginning

Not long after cornerback Cormani McClain flipped his commitment from Miami to Colorado, Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders asked the question that immediately popped into my brain. Who in the world would he throw at in practice: McClain or fellow cornerback Travis Hunter? For Sanders, the answer at one point or...
FOX Sports

Bengals', Chiefs' fate rests upon Patrick Mahomes' injured ankle

Spare a thought for Patrick Mahomes' right ankle, soon to be cocooned behind all that thick strapping, and with the obsessive eyes of the American sports public focused upon it with unrepentant curiosity. Rarely has a single body part generated such sporting attention, but that's how it is this week,...
FOX Sports

Monmouth visits UNC Wilmington after Harden-Hayes' 31-point game

Monmouth Hawks (1-19, 0-7 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (16-6, 6-3 CAA) BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington plays the Monmouth Hawks after Maleeck Harden-Hayes scored 31 points in UNC Wilmington's 62-51 victory against the Stony Brook Seawolves. The Seahawks have gone 7-2 at home. UNC Wilmington is 3-2 in games decided...
FOX Sports

Siblings feed pro hoop dreams at Marquette, Notre Dame

MONTREAL (AP) — For Olivier-Maxence Prosper, the lessons are not just for himself as he inches closer to a potential shot at his NBA dream. They are also for the 20-year-old Montreal native to share with his 17-year-old sister, Cassandre, who is embarking on a path she hopes leads to the WNBA.
FOX Sports

Tatum and the Celtics take on the Knicks

New York Knicks (26-23, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (35-14, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics host the New York Knicks. Tatum currently ranks third in the NBA scoring 31.0 points per game. The Celtics are 20-10 against Eastern Conference...
FOX Sports

Loaded with top QBs and big-name coaches, is Pac-12 on the rise?

As Kyle Whittingham jogged off the field at the Rose Bowl moments after his Utah team suffered a second consecutive loss in the Granddaddy of them all, the skies above the San Gabriel Mountains opened up and pelted the third-longest tenured FBS head coach with a rare Southern California shower.
FOX Sports

Top scorers meet in Philadelphia-Brooklyn matchup

Brooklyn Nets (29-17, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (30-16, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and Kevin Durant meet when Philadelphia faces Brooklyn. Embiid leads the NBA averaging 33.6 points per game and Durant is seventh in the league averaging 29.7 points per game.
