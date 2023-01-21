Taylor Kinney's Dating History and Love Life Explained

The "Chicago Fire" star's relationship history is a relatively quiet one—save for one Grammy and Oscar-winning ex.

Taylor Kinney keeps his personal life relatively private, and that's likely the result of previously dating one of the most famous people on the planet. The Chicago Fire star's dating history is a relatively quiet one, save for one Grammy and Oscar-winning ex, that is. Here's what we know about Taylor Kinney's dating history and his current partner.

Who is Taylor Kinney's wife?

Kinney isn't married, nor has he ever been. That said, he is in a relationship with model Ashley Cruger . She is his first public girlfriend since his split from Lady Gaga in 2016. They've been together since at least March 2022, when he first shared snaps of Cruger on Instagram; they made their first public appearance a month later at an Operation Smile event.

Taylor Kinney and Ashley Cruger in April 2022 Alex Goodlett/Getty Images for Operation Smile

Is Taylor Kinney married?

Kinney isn't currently married, nor has he ever been—and if he is, he hasn't spoken about it publicly. He was, however, engaged to Lady Gaga previously.

Is Taylor Kinney married to Ashley Cruger?

Taylor Kinney and Ashley Cruger attend the opening ceremony during the 61st Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 17, 2022 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Cruger and Kinney aren't known to be married as of this writing in January 2023.

That said, he was spotted wearing a silver band on his left ring finger in a June 2022 Instagram post from Cruger, which led to some speculation that they may have tied the knot—and she's posted photos wearing a ring as well. Never dismiss the possibility that these two may just really like accessorizing!

Is Taylor Kinney married on Chicago Fire ?

Kinney's fan-favorite Chicago Fire character, Kelly Severide, is married to Stella Kidd, played by Miranda Rae Mayo .

Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd and Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide in their "Chicago Fire" wedding scene Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

Was Ashley Cruger on Chicago Fire ?

Kinney's real-life partner, Ashley Cruger, appeared in the Season 11 premiere of Chicago Fire in September 2022, but didn't interact with his character. She was seen raising a glass with firefighters, but doesn't have any lines in the episode. She posted a still from the sweet moment, writing, "First episode of Chicago Fire aired last night and I got to sneak on. Ily @taylorkinney111."

Is Taylor Kinney married to Miranda Rae Mayo?

Kinney and Mayo are only married onscreen as their characters Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd in Chicago Fire . They are not romantically involved in real life, but they've been great friends since they first started working together.

Does Taylor Kinney have a child?

As far as the world knows, Kinney doesn't have any children. That said, if he did, they'd probably be gorgeous . He is, however, a proud and doting dog dad. You love to see it.

Was Taylor Kinney married to Lady Gaga?

Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney in February 2016 John Shearer/Getty Images

Taylor Kinney and Lady Gaga were engaged, but split before every making it down the aisle. They met in 2011 when he played her love interest in her music video for "Yoü and I."

They got engaged on Valentine's Day 2015.

Their split came as a shock to fans in July 2016.

"Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates," Gaga wrote on Instagram at the time of their split . "Just like all couples we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break. We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared. Please root us on. We're just like everybody else and we really love each other."

Gaga later shed more light on the breakup in her Netflix documentary Lady Gaga: Five Foot Two .

“Me and Taylor are fighting, so that sucks,” she said in the film. “My threshold for bulls**t with men is just—I don’t have one anymore. In relationships, you have to move together," she said in the film. She later claimed that her work on A Star Is Born , which won her an Oscar, was part of the problem in the relationship.

“My love life has just imploded,” she said in the documentary. “I sold 10 million [records] and lost Matt. I sold 30 million and lost Luke. I did a movie and lose Taylor. It’s like a turnover. This is the third time I’ve had my heart broken like this.”

