Effective: 2023-01-25 06:33:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-25 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bakersfield; Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Fresno-Clovis; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties, Fresno-Clovis, Buttonwillow -Lost Hills -I5, Visalia -Porterville - Reedley, Bakersfield and Southeast San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Advisory has been extended to include Visalia. * PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

FRESNO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO