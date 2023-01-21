Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
EASD OKs retirement of 11 longtime employees
EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Area School District Board of Directors on Thursday accepted, regretfully, retirements from teachers and district professionals whose commitment to the district totaled 329 years. The 11 professionals' careers ranged from 22 year to 38 years, leaving board members to comment on their appreciation of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Excited patrons return to revamped Northampton bowling alley
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. – The unmistakable clash of cracking pins is finally filling a Northampton County bowling alley once again. Business is back and rolling at Hampton Lanes in the borough of Northampton after nearly two years. A snowstorm collapsed the roof in February of 2021. Nearly two years after...
WFMZ-TV Online
Schuylkill River Greenways Association receives $300,000 state grant
State funding has been awarded for two recreational improvement projects in Schuylkill County, according to state Rep. Tim Twardzik, R-123, Butler Twp., who played a role in securing the grants. The funding was made available through the Community Conservation Partnerships Program (C2P2), which is administered by the Department of Conservation...
WFMZ-TV Online
Montco DA: Contractor stole total of more than $400K from homeowners in southeastern Pa., Berks
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A contractor is being accused in the theft of more than $400,000 from homeowners in southeastern Pennsylvania and Berks County. Joseph Ford, 53, of Collegeville, is being charged with more than 300 felony counts related to the theft of $474,185 from 64 homeowners in Montgomery, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Philadelphia counties, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
WFMZ-TV Online
McKnight Street parking lot gets OK from Reading planners
READING, Pa. – Residents in one Reading neighborhood could see more parking options available soon. During its Tuesday night meeting, the Reading Planning Commission granted final land development approval to the Reading Parking Authority for the development of a parking lot at 625 McKnight St. A zoning variance was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Boyertown model train shop shuts its doors
Over the years the model railroading hobby has gotten so expensive, it's pricing people out. According to Bill Hogan, prices have gone up at least 30% in recent years.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fundraising underway to launch Phillipsburg Boxing Academy
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Fundraising is underway to create the Phillipsburg Boxing Academy. The goal is to form a community where kids can exercise, gain self-confidence and get to know local police officers. "The Jingle Brawl and the Turkey Brawl, where cops and firemen fight each other for charity, we found...
WFMZ-TV Online
Crash leaves person trapped in truck in Union Twp.
UNION TWP., N.J. - A serious crash in Hunterdon County Tuesday afternoon left one person trapped inside a truck. It happened in Union Township on Van Syckles Road. A truck transporting logs veered off the road and hit a tree. The truck flipped over on its side. It took crews...
WFMZ-TV Online
Two bank branches set to close in Easton area
Two bank branches are nearing their end in Northampton County. A PNC Bank branch at 2925 William Penn Highway in Palmer Township is set to close March 17, while a Fulton Bank financial center at 280 Line St. in Easton is set to close April 28. In the coming months,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Palmer Twp. rejects Pektor plan for industrial-use facility
PALMER TWP., Pa. – The Palmer Township Board of Supervisors on Tuesday night rejected a conditional-use application for an industrial-use facility. The applicant, Greystone Capital Inc. and developer Lou Pektor, sought to construct a 185,000-square-foot industrial-use facility for the manufacturing and assembly of goods and supplies on a 15.4-acre lot at 1493 Van Buren Road. Specifically, the building was offered for the southeast corner of Van Buren Road and Newlins Mill Road.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: 2 people stole bank account information from machine at Wawa in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - Police in Easton are looking for two people they say stole bank account information from a machine at a Wawa. Police believe they stole the information from the store at 225 Cattell Street in the past two months. Police say the people may have used some sort...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem police seek driver who hit child on bike, fled
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem police say someone hit a child riding a bicycle but didn't stop. The hit-and-run happened last Monday, Jan. 16, around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Main and W. Broad streets, police say. The striking vehicle was a gold 2000-2010 Chevy Equinox. Police did not comment...
WFMZ-TV Online
Phillipsburg gym owners expand operation to include indoor golf, entertainment center
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Golfers looking to stay at the top of their game year-round can take a swing at a new facility in Warren County. The Golf Center at Burley's, an indoor venue featuring golf simulators, driving ranges, putting greens and a chipping area, opened in early January at 224 Stockton St. in Phillipsburg.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown police substation to open in next few weeks
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police will soon have another hub. A police substation is expected to open in the next few weeks at Hamilton Street and American Parkway, said developer Nat Hyman, who donated the space to police. The City of Allentown is expected to issue the permits this week,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Beerco demolished, paving way for new gas station in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Construction is underway for a new gas station and convenience store in Allentown. Demolition crews were out in the 2900 block of Lehigh Street Tuesday, knocking down the old Beerco building. It was torn down to make way for a new Sheetz, which is scheduled to open...
WFMZ-TV Online
Montgomery County man charged with raping employee at spa in Phoenixville
PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. - A Montgomery County man is being accused of raping a female employee at a spa in Phoenixville, Chester County. Keith Cleghorn, 36, of West Pottsgrove Township, raped the worker during a massage at the spa on Jan. 9, according to a news release from the Chester County District Attorney's Office.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire damages Muhlenberg Township home, displaces family
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - A family of four has been displaced after a Tuesday afternoon fire damaged a home in Muhlenberg Township. Fire crews were dispatched to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Ashbourne Drive just past noon. Officials said the fire appears to have started in the...
WFMZ-TV Online
After roof collapse 2 years ago, Northampton bowling alley ready to roll again with several upgrades
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Nearly two years after a winter snowstorm forced it to temporarily close, a popular bowling alley is ready to roll again in Northampton County. Hampton Lanes, a 24-lane bowling alley at 326 Main St. in Northampton, is set to reopen at 4 p.m. Tuesday with several upgrades - including new lanes, pinsetters, arcade games and big-screen TVs.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem churches now appear ready to move ahead with merger, sale of properties
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Three Bethlehem churches now appear ready to move forward with merging their congregations and selling properties to Lehigh University. The announcement was made during a United Proclamation of the Gospel service this weekend at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church. The merger of St. Peter's, St. John's Windish...
