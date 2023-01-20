ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRGV

Driver charged with manslaughter in connection to fatal Harlingen crash

Police arrested a 25-year-old man in connection to a collision that killed two people and injured others on Friday, according to the Harlingen Police Department. Juan Jose Bazaldua-Sanchez, a Mexican national, was arrested and charged with two counts of manslaughter, according to a news release. Harlingen police were dispatched to...
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Cameron County Sheriff's Office searching for aggravated robbery suspect

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a robbery suspect who attempted to steal money from a convenience store at knife point last week. Deputies with the sheriff's office responded to the La Mexico convenience store, located at 14737 US Expressway 83 on Sunday, Jan. 15 and were told a male subject entered the business and was brandishing a knife, according to a news release.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

Man Jailed After Arraignment In Drunk Driving Wreck That Killed Mission Mother

Bonds totaling more than $1.7 million are keeping a suspected killer drunk driver behind bars. 43-year-old Jose Martin Vela was arraigned on numerous charges Friday including intoxication manslaughter, three counts of intoxication assault, and three counts of causing an accident resulting in bodily injury. The charges stem from a 2-vehicle...
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Witness of deadly crash in Harlingen speaks out

A Harlingen resident tried to help several people involved in a deadly crash Friday night. Two people died, and now a Mexican truck driver is in jail. Three days after witnessing a deadly crash, a Harlingen resident is still recovering from it. "I'm still, like, dealing with it,” Harlingen resident...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Semi driver arrested after fatal Harlingen crash

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The driver of a commercial tractor-trailer involved in a crash that left two dead Friday has been arrested, according to the Harlingen Police Department. Juan Jose Bazaldua-Sanchez, 25, on Monday was identified by police as the driver of the semi-truck. Bazaldua-Sanchez was arrested on two counts of manslaughter and transported to […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Driver hospitalized after crashing into train in Mission

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout. No charges are expected to be filed after an 82-year-old woman crashed into a train, according to the Mission Police Department. The crash happened Monday off of Business 83 and Shary Road at around 7 p.m., police said. Mission police say Anita...
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Search for missing Brownsville man going on day 11

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The search for a Brownsville man continues as he approaches his eleventh day missing, police say. Juan Antonio Garcia, 68, was last seen midnight Jan. 13 at a home on Lindale Drive. Investigator Martin Sandoval, public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department, said the department has spoken with Garcia’s family […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Train collides with vehicle in Mission, hospitalizing woman

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was hospitalized after her vehicle was struck by a train on Monday, police said. The crash occurred at approximately 7 p.m., Mission police told ValleyCentral. The woman was driving southbound on Shary Road and Business 83 when she was struck by a train on the driver side of the […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Driver appears in court after crash that killed Mission mother, injured family

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The suspected driver in a drunk-driving crash that left a mother dead and family hospitalized was arraigned Friday afternoon. Jose Martin Vela was arrested on one count of intoxication manslaughter, one count of accident involving death, three counts of accident involving serious bodily injury, three counts of accident involving personal injury, […]
MISSION, TX
kurv.com

Willacy County Man To Plead Guilty In Illegal Gambling Scheme

A Willacy County man plans to plead guilty to charges connected to an illegal gambling operation that ran for more than a year. Rene Gamez, Junior filed a notice in U.S. District Court in McAllen last week that he plans to change his plea. Gamez owned a game room in Raymondville that gave silver pellets to those who won games on eight-liners he operated.
WILLACY COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Rancho Viejo police seek tips after trailer stolen

RANCHO VIEJO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rancho Viejo Police Department is seeking information from the public about vehicles allegedly involved in a theft of a trailer. The alleged theft happened between Jan. 18-19 at the Rancho Nuevo area, police stated. “These vehicles have been linked to the theft of a trailer and attempted theft of […]
RANCHO VIEJO, TX
ValleyCentral

Feds: Woman enters U.S. through Brownsville with 84lbs of cocaine

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman entering the United States through the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville was arrested after authorities found 35 bundles of cocaine in her vehicle, records indicated. Zanet Padron was arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, federal records show. According to a criminal complaint obtained […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy