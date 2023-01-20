Read full article on original website
KRGV
Driver charged with manslaughter in connection to fatal Harlingen crash
Police arrested a 25-year-old man in connection to a collision that killed two people and injured others on Friday, according to the Harlingen Police Department. Juan Jose Bazaldua-Sanchez, a Mexican national, was arrested and charged with two counts of manslaughter, according to a news release. Harlingen police were dispatched to...
KRGV
Cameron County Sheriff's Office searching for aggravated robbery suspect
The Cameron County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a robbery suspect who attempted to steal money from a convenience store at knife point last week. Deputies with the sheriff's office responded to the La Mexico convenience store, located at 14737 US Expressway 83 on Sunday, Jan. 15 and were told a male subject entered the business and was brandishing a knife, according to a news release.
Officer spots truck spinning circles in a parking lot, arrests 27-year-old mom
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman has been taken into custody after police alleged she was driving in circles at a parking lot and then hit an officer with a car door as she got out of the truck, according to the Brownsville Police Department. Ashley Nicole Pompa, 27, was arrested at 10:50 p.m. Jan. […]
kurv.com
Man Jailed After Arraignment In Drunk Driving Wreck That Killed Mission Mother
Bonds totaling more than $1.7 million are keeping a suspected killer drunk driver behind bars. 43-year-old Jose Martin Vela was arraigned on numerous charges Friday including intoxication manslaughter, three counts of intoxication assault, and three counts of causing an accident resulting in bodily injury. The charges stem from a 2-vehicle...
KRGV
Witness of deadly crash in Harlingen speaks out
A Harlingen resident tried to help several people involved in a deadly crash Friday night. Two people died, and now a Mexican truck driver is in jail. Three days after witnessing a deadly crash, a Harlingen resident is still recovering from it. "I'm still, like, dealing with it,” Harlingen resident...
Sheriff’s Office cites death of missing man as ‘accidental drowning’
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police on Monday confirmed a body found near Donna was that of a missing Weslaco man and revealed that his death was determined to be an accidental drowning. Jesus Angel Romo, 30, was found dead at about 6:17 p.m. Wednesday just north of Mile 9 North and Goolie Road, outside the […]
cw39.com
Video: Smuggler leads troopers on chase before crashing into ranch fence, migrants bail out
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A migrant smuggler led troopers on a high-speed chase through Hidalgo County before crashing into a fence and bailing out along with more than a dozen migrants. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers attempted to stop an SUV on Jan. 19 on Highway...
Semi driver arrested after fatal Harlingen crash
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The driver of a commercial tractor-trailer involved in a crash that left two dead Friday has been arrested, according to the Harlingen Police Department. Juan Jose Bazaldua-Sanchez, 25, on Monday was identified by police as the driver of the semi-truck. Bazaldua-Sanchez was arrested on two counts of manslaughter and transported to […]
After stopping young driver, HPD finds multiple drugs at Harlingen home
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The traffic stop of a minor in possession of marijuana lead investigators to discover more drugs at a Harlingen residence, police said Monday. At about 2:49 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, Harlingen police conducted a traffic stop on a minor at the intersection of J Street and Frontage Road for multiple traffic […]
KRGV
Driver hospitalized after crashing into train in Mission
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout. No charges are expected to be filed after an 82-year-old woman crashed into a train, according to the Mission Police Department. The crash happened Monday off of Business 83 and Shary Road at around 7 p.m., police said. Mission police say Anita...
KRGV
Rancho Viejo PD seeking two suspect vehicles involved in trailer theft
The Rancho Viejo Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two vehicles linked to a trailer and an attempted vehicle theft. One vehicle is a white truck and the other is a dark-colored four-door car. Investigators say the vehicles are linked to a trailer theft and an...
Search for missing Brownsville man going on day 11
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The search for a Brownsville man continues as he approaches his eleventh day missing, police say. Juan Antonio Garcia, 68, was last seen midnight Jan. 13 at a home on Lindale Drive. Investigator Martin Sandoval, public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department, said the department has spoken with Garcia’s family […]
KRGV
Police awaiting search warrant for former Mission IDEA teacher accused of improper relationship with student
Mission police are working to get a search warrant for the home of a teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. Karen Sosa, a former Mission IDEA teacher, is accused of having a sexual encounter with a student. Police arrested Sosa on Thursday. Investigators say she messaged...
Train collides with vehicle in Mission, hospitalizing woman
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was hospitalized after her vehicle was struck by a train on Monday, police said. The crash occurred at approximately 7 p.m., Mission police told ValleyCentral. The woman was driving southbound on Shary Road and Business 83 when she was struck by a train on the driver side of the […]
Social media post results in 2 men arrested for assault, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were arrested after a video footage outside a local bar caught the police department’s attention, police said. His black shirt is ripped and he runs for help, but men catch him and continue the assault. Domingo Gonzalez, 23; and Canek Guerra, 25; were taken into custody on charges of […]
Judge orders woman to law school after pleading guilty to drug conspiracy
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As a special condition to her supervised release, a woman was ordered by a judge to finish law school after being arrested on charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Chelsea Madill was sentenced Jan. 9 to three years of supervised release with a special condition that she must “participate and complete […]
Driver appears in court after crash that killed Mission mother, injured family
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The suspected driver in a drunk-driving crash that left a mother dead and family hospitalized was arraigned Friday afternoon. Jose Martin Vela was arrested on one count of intoxication manslaughter, one count of accident involving death, three counts of accident involving serious bodily injury, three counts of accident involving personal injury, […]
kurv.com
Willacy County Man To Plead Guilty In Illegal Gambling Scheme
A Willacy County man plans to plead guilty to charges connected to an illegal gambling operation that ran for more than a year. Rene Gamez, Junior filed a notice in U.S. District Court in McAllen last week that he plans to change his plea. Gamez owned a game room in Raymondville that gave silver pellets to those who won games on eight-liners he operated.
Rancho Viejo police seek tips after trailer stolen
RANCHO VIEJO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rancho Viejo Police Department is seeking information from the public about vehicles allegedly involved in a theft of a trailer. The alleged theft happened between Jan. 18-19 at the Rancho Nuevo area, police stated. “These vehicles have been linked to the theft of a trailer and attempted theft of […]
Feds: Woman enters U.S. through Brownsville with 84lbs of cocaine
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman entering the United States through the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville was arrested after authorities found 35 bundles of cocaine in her vehicle, records indicated. Zanet Padron was arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, federal records show. According to a criminal complaint obtained […]
