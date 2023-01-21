ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

WISN

Light snow expected across SE Wisconsin Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings. More snow is coming to southeast Wisconsin. Light snow is expected from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. The temperatures will be near freezing, so salt will work well. One to 3 inches is expected...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Kristen Walters

Big retail chain closing another store in Illinois

A major retail chain recently announced that they would be closing another one of their Illinois store locations this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, the long-standing retail chain Old Navy will be closing another one of its Illinois store locations in Chicago, according to this local source.
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater

A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Slick roads, 2-4″ of snow may be in Racine, Kenosha for Wednesday

RACINE AND KENOSHA — Southeast Wisconsin may be in for snowy conditions and slick roads on Wednesday and into the weekend. The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Sullivan/Milwaukee has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee Counties from 6 am to 9 pm NWS reported that 2 to 4 inches of snow are expected with possible lake-enhanced snowfall in spots . Motorists should be prepared for slippery roads.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Travel Maven

This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Wisconsin

While Wisconsin is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in West Allis along I-94 just outside of Milwaukee.
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Ann M. Campolo

KENOSHA—Ann Campolo, age 68, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2023, at Froedtert South St. Catherine’s surrounded by her loving family. Ann was born on May 27, 1954, in Kenosha, the daughter of William and Janet (Tures) Kuessow. Ann graduated from Tremper High School and later completed Gateway Technical College’s Nursing Program. Ann was a lifelong resident of Kenosha, where she met her husband and best friend Joseph Campolo, Jr. Ann and Joe were married on November 13, 1982, at St. Mary’s Lutheran Church in Kenosha.
KENOSHA, WI
The Center Square

Chicago imposes largest 911 fee in the nation

(The Center Square) – Residents of Chicago are facing some of the highest wireless taxes in the country when compared to other cities, and those bills are even higher due to the city's 911 service tax. According to the most recent data by the National Emergency Number Association, a non-profit organization focused on improving 911 services, Chicago charges the most in the country for the service, ahead of New York, North Dakota, and West Virginia. ...
CHICAGO, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

City of Kenosha announces return of Snow Days on Feb. 4

More than 50 ice sculptures will be on display in Downtown Kenosha when the ninth annual Snow Daze Festival returns for its ninth year. Snow Daze on Saturday, Feb. 4, is presented by the City of Kenosha and Visit Kenosha with support from area businesses and the Lakeshore Business Improvement District.
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Jackson Sparks Foundation; $10K raised by Waukesha K-9 unit

WAUKESHA, Wis. – The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office Canine Unit on Monday, Jan. 23 presented a check for $10,000 to the Jackson Sparks Foundation. The donation was raised through the sales of the canine Jackson plush dogs. Sparks died from his injuries two days after a driver of...
WAUKESHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Brookfield alder in hot seat after comments against affordable housing project

Tension is building on the city of Brookfield’s common council over an affordable housing project. In late November, the Flats at Bishop Woods housing development earned final approvals from the council. The 203-unit project, the ambition of a California-based developer, would offer affordable rents in the wealthy suburb. The...
BROOKFIELD, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Sober-ish Wisconsin: Luxe Golf Bays

If you're looking for the next group activity to do that doesn’t necessarily revolve around eating or drinking, you have come to the right place. Welcome to Soberish Wisconsin, the place to go for ideas for what there is to do. Guests can also enjoy food and drinks from...
FRANKLIN, WI

