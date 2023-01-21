Read full article on original website
Video Captures Black Man Being Shot In The Back By Police In Wisconsin, Sparking Outrage And ProtestsWestland DailyKenosha, WI
Illinois witness says hovering oval-shaped object suddenly disappearedRoger MarshWauconda, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KenoshaTed RiversKenosha, WI
Y&R Spoilers For December 28: Diane Crosses Enemy LinesSoap HubGenoa City, WI
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in Milwaukee
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?
A report reveals that we are facing housing crises and it is really very important to handle the situation before so many people lose their homes. On one hand, a large number of outsiders have entered Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C., and on the other hand, the prices are touching the sky.
WISN
Light snow expected across SE Wisconsin Wednesday
MILWAUKEE — Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings. More snow is coming to southeast Wisconsin. Light snow is expected from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. The temperatures will be near freezing, so salt will work well. One to 3 inches is expected...
wearegreenbay.com
Two Wisconsin pizza joints crack Yelp’s top 100 spots in US and Canada
(WFRV) – Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the United States and Canada, and Wisconsin claimed two spots. On January 23, Yelp provided its top pizza spots across the country, and Canada too. Wisconsin’s two pizza places are in Madison and Milwaukee. The two pizza spots...
Big retail chain closing another store in Illinois
A major retail chain recently announced that they would be closing another one of their Illinois store locations this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, the long-standing retail chain Old Navy will be closing another one of its Illinois store locations in Chicago, according to this local source.
Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater
A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Slick roads, 2-4″ of snow may be in Racine, Kenosha for Wednesday
RACINE AND KENOSHA — Southeast Wisconsin may be in for snowy conditions and slick roads on Wednesday and into the weekend. The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Sullivan/Milwaukee has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee Counties from 6 am to 9 pm NWS reported that 2 to 4 inches of snow are expected with possible lake-enhanced snowfall in spots . Motorists should be prepared for slippery roads.
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Wisconsin
While Wisconsin is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in West Allis along I-94 just outside of Milwaukee.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Ann M. Campolo
KENOSHA—Ann Campolo, age 68, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2023, at Froedtert South St. Catherine’s surrounded by her loving family. Ann was born on May 27, 1954, in Kenosha, the daughter of William and Janet (Tures) Kuessow. Ann graduated from Tremper High School and later completed Gateway Technical College’s Nursing Program. Ann was a lifelong resident of Kenosha, where she met her husband and best friend Joseph Campolo, Jr. Ann and Joe were married on November 13, 1982, at St. Mary’s Lutheran Church in Kenosha.
Chicago imposes largest 911 fee in the nation
(The Center Square) – Residents of Chicago are facing some of the highest wireless taxes in the country when compared to other cities, and those bills are even higher due to the city's 911 service tax. According to the most recent data by the National Emergency Number Association, a non-profit organization focused on improving 911 services, Chicago charges the most in the country for the service, ahead of New York, North Dakota, and West Virginia. ...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Italian American Club in Kenosha honors Carmelo Tenuta as 2022 Person of the Year
The Italian American Club in Kenosha was bursting at the seams with the number of people who came to celebrate Carmelo Tenuta Saturday night. Named 2022 Italian American Person of the Year, friends, family, club members and members of the community turned out for a gala dinner Saturday to celebrate him.
nbc15.com
Nonprofit names Walworth Co. woman 2023 Wisconsin Mother of the Year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Walworth County mother is receiving special honors this year. Karen Connell, an Elkhorn resident, was named as the 2023 Wisconsin Mother of the Year by nonprofit American Mothers. The organization explained that Connell is a mother of five, and has cared for five other children...
UAW-CNH Industrial contract details revealed: Here's what workers agreed to
BURLINGTON, Iowa — A day after the United Autor Workers union and CNH Industrial agreed to terms on a new contract, ending a strike lasting almost 9 months, News 8 now has some details about the specifics of the agreement and how it was voted on. In a Zoom...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
City of Kenosha announces return of Snow Days on Feb. 4
More than 50 ice sculptures will be on display in Downtown Kenosha when the ninth annual Snow Daze Festival returns for its ninth year. Snow Daze on Saturday, Feb. 4, is presented by the City of Kenosha and Visit Kenosha with support from area businesses and the Lakeshore Business Improvement District.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Jackson Sparks Foundation; $10K raised by Waukesha K-9 unit
WAUKESHA, Wis. – The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office Canine Unit on Monday, Jan. 23 presented a check for $10,000 to the Jackson Sparks Foundation. The donation was raised through the sales of the canine Jackson plush dogs. Sparks died from his injuries two days after a driver of...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
KUSD School Board approves $6.7 million in budget cuts, closing Wilson Elementary
The board room of the Educational Support Center was solemn and silent Tuesday night as the Kenosha Unified School Board unanimously approved $6.7 million in recommended budget reductions for next year, a decision that included closing Wilson Elementary School. By a 5-0 vote, the board made the decision to close...
Driver crashes into Papa Murphy's in Hartford
A driver crashed into the front entrance of a Papa Murphy's in Hartford, Wisconsin on Tuesday. A TMJ4 News viewer shared photos.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Brookfield alder in hot seat after comments against affordable housing project
Tension is building on the city of Brookfield’s common council over an affordable housing project. In late November, the Flats at Bishop Woods housing development earned final approvals from the council. The 203-unit project, the ambition of a California-based developer, would offer affordable rents in the wealthy suburb. The...
shepherdexpress.com
Sober-ish Wisconsin: Luxe Golf Bays
If you're looking for the next group activity to do that doesn’t necessarily revolve around eating or drinking, you have come to the right place. Welcome to Soberish Wisconsin, the place to go for ideas for what there is to do. Guests can also enjoy food and drinks from...
The 10 Most Dangerous Cities In The US Were Ranked & The Midwest Is Not Looking Good
Whenever we’re planning a trip to another country, we tend to look for any type of information and tips we can use to keep us safe and avoid dangerous or unwanted situations. This should also be implemented when traveling domestically. Crime rates vary depending on which United States city...
