Ohio State

WTOV 9

Governor introduces program to improve maternal and infant health outcomes

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Medicaid Director Maureen Corcoran have launched Comprehensive Maternal Care – a community-based, statewide program aimed at improving the health and well-being of moms, infants, and families covered by Medicaid. CMC was announced in September of 2022 as part of Governor DeWine’s Bold Beginning: Healthy, Supported Families.
Ohio Capital Journal

Women in states that banned abortion were already a lot more likely to die, report says

When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade last June, it allowed states to ban abortion altogether without regard to the consequences for women’s health in its decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health. The states that have come closest to outright bans already had big problems with maternal and infant health, a new […] The post Women in states that banned abortion were already a lot more likely to die, report says appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
13abc.com

EMTs sounding their own alarms as industry-wide shortage impacts patient care

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Almost every industry has been dealing with worker shortages since the pandemic, but not every industry performs life-saving measures. Ohio Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) are calling on lawmakers to make a change as low pay and high stress have many leaving the job and therfore threatening patient care.
NBC4 Columbus

Updated Ohio State tool assesses cancer, heart disease risk

Overnight Weather Forecast 01-21-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3XkRcWZ. Meet dinosaurs, dig for fossils at Ohio Expo Center. Meet dinosaurs, dig for fossils at Ohio Expo Center. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WvKj3T. Addiction treatment center holds gambling open house. Addiction treatment center holds gambling open house. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WID493. On Roe anniversary, both sides...
YAHOO!

Meet Jan Doughtery, volunteer advocate for people with disabilities

Jan Dougherty grew up in Canton and later moved to Jackson Township with her husband Pat and two sons, Matt and Ryan. She said her family members are her main motivation for her continued success both personally and professionally. One of the successful aspects of her life has been her...
NBC4 Columbus

Why are flags at half-staff in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered both the United States and Ohio flags to half-staff Monday morning to remember the victims of the Monterey Park, California mass shooting. A 72-year-old gunman fatally shot 10 people and wounded 10 others at a dance ballroom in Monterey Park — a primarily Asian community east […]
Jake Wells

Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefits

A Cincinnati woman has been ordered to repay stolen benefits that she has been stealing for over 48 years. Irene Ferrin was ordered to repay the amount of $461,780 back to the state. Ferrin's mother, Gladys Jane Queen, died in 1973. Ferrin continued to get payments her mother and then forged her mother's signature on the checks, according to WCPO-TV. Irene was also sentenced to five years of probation, including a year of home detention.
wosu.org

Temporary pandemic boost to SNAP will end in Ohio after February

A temporary boost to SNAP benefits, formerly known as food stamps, will end after February. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the changes recently, Ohio was one of several states participating in SNAP emergency allotments. Throughout the pandemic, over 1.5 million people in Ohio enrolled in SNAP have, on average,...
countynewsonline.org

Federal Funding Available to Support Domestic Violence Victims, Families

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – The Office of Criminal Justice Services (OCJS) announced that applications are being accepted for federal emergency shelter and supportive services for domestic violence victims and their dependents starting today. Funding will support the establishment, maintenance, and expansion of programs and projects that:. prevent incidents of family...
cleveland19.com

Geauga County firefighter dies unexpectedly

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Thompson Fire Department continues to mourn the loss of one of their own following the death of a firefighter. Joshua Fanti passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 22, according to a department Facebook post. Fanti, a former U.S. Marine, served in the department for four...
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get a Hot Dog in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local places (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with the hot dogs at this restaurant. As the name of the place would suggest, they serve delicious Coney hot dogs with the tasty sauce, mustard, and onion. You can also add slaw, cheese, sauerkraut, and/or sport peppers. If you also want something sweet, customers highly recommend getting one of their milkshakes, which come in a variety of flavors such as banana, blueberry, cappuccino, salted caramel, peanut butter, marshmallow, and more (you can also mix up to 3 flavors).
