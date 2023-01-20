Read full article on original website
dayton247now.com
City of Dayton announces newest investments of Dayton Recovery Plan funds
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Following approval by the City Commission, the City of Dayton announces the newest investments of Dayton Recovery Plan funds. On January 25, 2023, investments of $250,000 for New Beginnings for You and $147,000 for Expressions of Life were approved. The Dayton Recovery Plan, made possible by...
dayton247now.com
Beavercreek voters to decide on 1.8-mills police levy in May
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- Beavercreek voters will decide in May whether the city needs more police officers on the streets. Beavercreek City Council on Monday approved a 1.8-mills property tax levy which would add five police officers to its current staff of 50. The levy also will be used to maintain and purchase equipment.
dayton247now.com
Nominations open for Steve Whalen Memorial Policing Award
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- If you know a Dayton Police officer who deserves some recognition, nominations are being accepted for the Steve Whalen Memorial Policing Award. According to the Dayton Police Department, the award recognizes an officer who demonstrates extraordinary commitment and service to the community. Officer Steve Whalen was...
dayton247now.com
President of the Downtown Dayton Partnership announces retirement
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Sandra K. Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership (DDP), has announced that she will step down in July of this year. Gudorf has been the DDP's president since April 2007 and has been with the organization for 30 years, previously serving as vice president of marketing and communications.
dayton247now.com
Dayton callers help identify suspect in Indiana vehicle theft, police say
LAWRENCEBURG, Indiana, (WKEF) -- Police in Indiana say they believe they have identified the suspect in a Monday vehicle theft. Detective Jeremy Shepherd said they received several calls with the same name after news reports appeared in the Dayton area. Shepherd said those callers named Michael Larrick as the person in the photo.
dayton247now.com
Rescue crews respond to incident at Dayton business
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Several fire departments, and a Hazmat crew responded to an incident at a Dayton business Wednesday afternoon. According to a social media post by Dayton Fire and Police, crews responded to the 1100 block of West Stewart Street for multiple victims trapped in a below-grade space.
dayton247now.com
Residential sales agency expands to downtown Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- Another company is coming to downtown Dayton. The move will allow the Columbus company to further establish itself in the Gem City. Dublin-based developer Crawford Hoying will bring an affiliate real estate agency office into the area. The office will be headed by a long time resident and industry expert.
dayton247now.com
Miami U student among 3 dead in what investigators call murder-suicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX/WKRC) - A well-being check led police to a gruesome discovery on the morning of Jan. 18: three people dead in an apparent murder-suicide in a Dublin subdivision. The victims were identified as 54-year-old Rajan Rajaram, 51-year-old Santhalatha Rajan, and 19-year-old Anish Rajan Rajaram -- a father, mother,...
dayton247now.com
LATEST: Weather causes delays throughout Miami Valley
7:45 AM UPDATE: A semi crash has closed lanes on southbound I-75 at the I-70 interchange. Please use extreme caution while driving this morning. ------------------------- 7 AM UPDATE: The latest updates from agencies around the Miami Valley:. Montgomery, Clark, Greene, Preble, Darke and Champaign counties are under Level 1 Snow...
dayton247now.com
New Dayton-area library approaches completion
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- Residents in Huber Heights will soon see the grand opening of a library at the edge of a large-scale upgrade project for a prominent library system. The new Dayton Metro Library branch, which has been in the works since 2020, is anticipated for...
dayton247now.com
DBJ: Buffalo Wild Wings expanding, Torchy Tacos coming to Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Caleb Stephens, editor in chief of the Dayton Business Journal, speaks with Elyse Coulter about a new Buffalo Wild Wings coming to Xenia. Plus, Torchy Tacos is coming to Dayton.
dayton247now.com
1 arrested after search warrant by Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force served a search warrant in the 100 block of Andrews Street in Dayton on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Task force detectives recovered 2 kilos of fentanyl as a result of the search warrant. One person was arrested and booked into...
dayton247now.com
US 35 reopen near Gettysburg Avenue after multi-vehicle crash
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Ohio Department of Transportation has cleared the accident from its records, indicating the stretch of US 35 is opening back up near the Gettysburg Avenue exit. ---------------------------- EARLIER COVERAGE:. 10 vehicle crash at US-35 at Gettysburg. DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- There has been an accident...
dayton247now.com
Authorities arrest suspect in Greene County home invasion
GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- A man connected to a home invasion in Bath Township has been arrested. Raymond J. Martin was arrested by authorities in Greene County Tuesday afternoon. Greene County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a home invasion of an elderly resident early Tuesday morning.
dayton247now.com
New autism facility holds grand opening in Huber Heights
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKEF) -- People with autism now have a new place to get the care they need in the Miami Valley. 'Caterpillars to Butterflies: All Things Autism' held its grand opening on Monday in Huber Heights. The facility has a holistic approach to supporting people with autism, in every phase of their life.
dayton247now.com
Middletown man facing nearly 60 years in prison for shooting at police
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKEF) -- 38-year-old Christopher Hubbard of Middletown was sentenced to 56 to 61 1/2 years in prison by Judge Timothy Tepe on Monday, January 23. Following a jury trial, Hubbard was found guilty of three counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications, failure to comply with a police officer's order or signal with a firearm specification, having weapons while under disability, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and assaulting a police dog.
dayton247now.com
Police presence at Olive Garden on Miller Lane
BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews are on scene of the Olive Garden in the 6700 block of Miller Lane. The incident is an active investigation, according to Huber Heights Dispatch, and no other information can be shared by police at this time. Details on any injuries were also not...
dayton247now.com
At least 4 sent to hospital following stolen vehicle pursuit
UPDATE: The pursuit began just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday evening. Deputies out of Harrison Township were following a stolen, white BMW. As Huber Heights officers attempted to interfere, the suspect vehicle hit an officer near I-70 and Brandt Pike. The Officer was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and is conscious and alert. That was the first crash.
dayton247now.com
Buffalo Wild Wings eyes new Miami Valley location
XENIA, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A popular national food chain has its sights set on another Dayton-area location. The project would provide another restaurant option and create jobs. Xenia Wing Co. LLC, DBA Buffalo Wild Wings has applied for a liquor permit in the city and a zoning permit...
dayton247now.com
New trial date set for woman involved in 2019 wrong way Interstate 75 crash
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A new trial date has been set for the driver accused in a 2019 triple fatal wrong-way crash on Interstate 75. According to court documents in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, the trial for 24-year-old Abby Michaels will begin on June 5. The case was initially...
