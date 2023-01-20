ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

dayton247now.com

Buffalo Wild Wings eyes new Miami Valley location

XENIA, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A popular national food chain has its sights set on another Dayton-area location. The project would provide another restaurant option and create jobs. Xenia Wing Co. LLC, DBA Buffalo Wild Wings has applied for a liquor permit in the city and a zoning permit...
XENIA, OH
dayton247now.com

Raiders, Flyers come up short Saturday

FAIRBORN, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - Wright State men's basketball entered Saturday's home game with Cleveland State hoping to put a Thursday loss to Purdue Fort Wayne behind them. However, the Raiders faced a 16-point halftime deficit for the second straight game, with the Vikings going on to win 85-77. WSU's Trey...
FAIRBORN, OH
dayton247now.com

Fiona celebrates 6th birthday with a frozen treat

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fiona turned six Tuesday and she chowed down on a fruit "cake" to celebrate at the Cincinnati Zoo. The treat is an annual tradition for Fiona whose survival was in jeopardy when she was born premature and extremely underweight. Of course, she has survived and thrived. Keepers said during her birthday Facebook live that Fiona is a bit smaller than other hippos her age.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton247now.com

Preparing your home ahead of another winter storm

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- As another winter storm approaches the Miami Valley, it is important to be prepared for any scenario. To maintain peace of mind through the storm, you may want to have a storm plan and kit ready to go. This kit should include essentials like non-perishable food, flashlights, batteries and other helpful tools.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

CODE RED WEATHER: Heavy snow early Wednesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF)-- A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for most of the Miami Valley for Wednesday. Heavy snow, and even sleet is expected late Tuesday night into the day on Wednesday. Heavy snow is anticipated during the morning commute which will cause treacherous road conditions and limited visibility.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

CODE RED WEATHER: Winter Storm Watch issued for entire Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the entire Miami Valley from 1 am until 8 pm Wednesday. Heavy snow, and even sleet is expected late Tuesday night into the day on Wednesday. Heavy snow is anticipated during the morning commute which will cause treacherous road conditions and limited visibility.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Police presence at Olive Garden on Miller Lane

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews are on scene of the Olive Garden in the 6700 block of Miller Lane. The incident is an active investigation, according to Huber Heights Dispatch, and no other information can be shared by police at this time. Details on any injuries were also not...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

New autism facility holds grand opening in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKEF) -- People with autism now have a new place to get the care they need in the Miami Valley. 'Caterpillars to Butterflies: All Things Autism' held its grand opening on Monday in Huber Heights. The facility has a holistic approach to supporting people with autism, in every phase of their life.
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton callers help identify suspect in Indiana vehicle theft, police say

LAWRENCEBURG, Indiana, (WKEF) -- Police in Indiana say they believe they have identified the suspect in a Monday vehicle theft. Detective Jeremy Shepherd said they received several calls with the same name after news reports appeared in the Dayton area. Shepherd said those callers named Michael Larrick as the person in the photo.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Winter storm warning and Winter weather advisory canceled

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Montgomery, Butler, Warren, Preble, Greene, and Clinton counties until 7 pm. Snowfall accumulation of up to 6" will cause treacherous driving conditions. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the rest of the Miami Valley where 3"-5" of snow is expected.
GREENE COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

New Dayton-area library approaches completion

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- Residents in Huber Heights will soon see the grand opening of a library at the edge of a large-scale upgrade project for a prominent library system. The new Dayton Metro Library branch, which has been in the works since 2020, is anticipated for...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

World War II veteran turns 103

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A veteran of World War II is celebrating a big birthday Monday. Jack Farris is turning 103, according to a Dayton VA Medical Center spokesperson. Farris was born Jan. 23, 1920 in Kentucky, but has spent most of his life in Dayton. Farris served in the...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Wright State University online graduate programs ranked among best nationally

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) -- According to U.S. News & World Report, Wright State University's online graduate programs in engineering, business, and nursing are among the best in the country for 2023. Instructor engagement with students, student excellence, student services and technology, expert opinion, and faculty credentials and training are used...
FAIRBORN, OH
dayton247now.com

New trial date set for woman involved in 2019 wrong way Interstate 75 crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A new trial date has been set for the driver accused in a 2019 triple fatal wrong-way crash on Interstate 75. According to court documents in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, the trial for 24-year-old Abby Michaels will begin on June 5. The case was initially...
MASON, OH
dayton247now.com

Police investigating theft of Apple store in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- Three people were caught on security cameras breaking into the Apple Store at The Greene in Beavercreek Monday morning. Beavercreek Police report the incident happened around 5:40 a.m., as the robbers loaded bags with more than $100,000 worth of Apple products, and left the scene in a dark-colored sedan possibly a maroon Ford Fusion.
BEAVERCREEK, OH
dayton247now.com

1 arrested after search warrant by Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force served a search warrant in the 100 block of Andrews Street in Dayton on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Task force detectives recovered 2 kilos of fentanyl as a result of the search warrant. One person was arrested and booked into...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Middletown man facing nearly 60 years in prison for shooting at police

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKEF) -- 38-year-old Christopher Hubbard of Middletown was sentenced to 56 to 61 1/2 years in prison by Judge Timothy Tepe on Monday, January 23. Following a jury trial, Hubbard was found guilty of three counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications, failure to comply with a police officer's order or signal with a firearm specification, having weapons while under disability, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and assaulting a police dog.
MIDDLETOWN, OH

