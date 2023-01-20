CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fiona turned six Tuesday and she chowed down on a fruit "cake" to celebrate at the Cincinnati Zoo. The treat is an annual tradition for Fiona whose survival was in jeopardy when she was born premature and extremely underweight. Of course, she has survived and thrived. Keepers said during her birthday Facebook live that Fiona is a bit smaller than other hippos her age.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO