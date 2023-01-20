Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBuffalo, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red lightRoger MarshNiagara Falls, NY
Two popular cinemas to close in Buffalo areaAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
DBJ: Buffalo Wild Wings expanding, Torchy Tacos coming to Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Caleb Stephens, editor in chief of the Dayton Business Journal, speaks with Elyse Coulter about a new Buffalo Wild Wings coming to Xenia. Plus, Torchy Tacos is coming to Dayton.
Buffalo Wild Wings eyes new Miami Valley location
XENIA, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A popular national food chain has its sights set on another Dayton-area location. The project would provide another restaurant option and create jobs. Xenia Wing Co. LLC, DBA Buffalo Wild Wings has applied for a liquor permit in the city and a zoning permit...
Raiders, Flyers come up short Saturday
FAIRBORN, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - Wright State men's basketball entered Saturday's home game with Cleveland State hoping to put a Thursday loss to Purdue Fort Wayne behind them. However, the Raiders faced a 16-point halftime deficit for the second straight game, with the Vikings going on to win 85-77. WSU's Trey...
Fiona celebrates 6th birthday with a frozen treat
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fiona turned six Tuesday and she chowed down on a fruit "cake" to celebrate at the Cincinnati Zoo. The treat is an annual tradition for Fiona whose survival was in jeopardy when she was born premature and extremely underweight. Of course, she has survived and thrived. Keepers said during her birthday Facebook live that Fiona is a bit smaller than other hippos her age.
Preparing your home ahead of another winter storm
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- As another winter storm approaches the Miami Valley, it is important to be prepared for any scenario. To maintain peace of mind through the storm, you may want to have a storm plan and kit ready to go. This kit should include essentials like non-perishable food, flashlights, batteries and other helpful tools.
CODE RED WEATHER: Heavy snow early Wednesday
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF)-- A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for most of the Miami Valley for Wednesday. Heavy snow, and even sleet is expected late Tuesday night into the day on Wednesday. Heavy snow is anticipated during the morning commute which will cause treacherous road conditions and limited visibility.
CODE RED WEATHER: Winter Storm Watch issued for entire Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the entire Miami Valley from 1 am until 8 pm Wednesday. Heavy snow, and even sleet is expected late Tuesday night into the day on Wednesday. Heavy snow is anticipated during the morning commute which will cause treacherous road conditions and limited visibility.
Police presence at Olive Garden on Miller Lane
BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews are on scene of the Olive Garden in the 6700 block of Miller Lane. The incident is an active investigation, according to Huber Heights Dispatch, and no other information can be shared by police at this time. Details on any injuries were also not...
New autism facility holds grand opening in Huber Heights
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKEF) -- People with autism now have a new place to get the care they need in the Miami Valley. 'Caterpillars to Butterflies: All Things Autism' held its grand opening on Monday in Huber Heights. The facility has a holistic approach to supporting people with autism, in every phase of their life.
Dayton callers help identify suspect in Indiana vehicle theft, police say
LAWRENCEBURG, Indiana, (WKEF) -- Police in Indiana say they believe they have identified the suspect in a Monday vehicle theft. Detective Jeremy Shepherd said they received several calls with the same name after news reports appeared in the Dayton area. Shepherd said those callers named Michael Larrick as the person in the photo.
Winter storm warning and Winter weather advisory canceled
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Montgomery, Butler, Warren, Preble, Greene, and Clinton counties until 7 pm. Snowfall accumulation of up to 6" will cause treacherous driving conditions. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the rest of the Miami Valley where 3"-5" of snow is expected.
New Dayton-area library approaches completion
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- Residents in Huber Heights will soon see the grand opening of a library at the edge of a large-scale upgrade project for a prominent library system. The new Dayton Metro Library branch, which has been in the works since 2020, is anticipated for...
World War II veteran turns 103
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A veteran of World War II is celebrating a big birthday Monday. Jack Farris is turning 103, according to a Dayton VA Medical Center spokesperson. Farris was born Jan. 23, 1920 in Kentucky, but has spent most of his life in Dayton. Farris served in the...
Wright State University online graduate programs ranked among best nationally
FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) -- According to U.S. News & World Report, Wright State University's online graduate programs in engineering, business, and nursing are among the best in the country for 2023. Instructor engagement with students, student excellence, student services and technology, expert opinion, and faculty credentials and training are used...
New trial date set for woman involved in 2019 wrong way Interstate 75 crash
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A new trial date has been set for the driver accused in a 2019 triple fatal wrong-way crash on Interstate 75. According to court documents in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, the trial for 24-year-old Abby Michaels will begin on June 5. The case was initially...
Police investigating theft of Apple store in Beavercreek
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- Three people were caught on security cameras breaking into the Apple Store at The Greene in Beavercreek Monday morning. Beavercreek Police report the incident happened around 5:40 a.m., as the robbers loaded bags with more than $100,000 worth of Apple products, and left the scene in a dark-colored sedan possibly a maroon Ford Fusion.
Two separate car crashes leave 5 injured, including Huber Heights Police officer
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKEF) -- Two separate car crashes, one involving a Huber Heights Police officer happened Tuesday afternoon. Huber Heights Police received reports at about 4:42 p.m. from Harrison Township Police of a stolen vehicle from Clark County they were following, according to Sgt. Josh Fosnight, of Huber Heights Police Division.
1 arrested after search warrant by Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force served a search warrant in the 100 block of Andrews Street in Dayton on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Task force detectives recovered 2 kilos of fentanyl as a result of the search warrant. One person was arrested and booked into...
Middletown man facing nearly 60 years in prison for shooting at police
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKEF) -- 38-year-old Christopher Hubbard of Middletown was sentenced to 56 to 61 1/2 years in prison by Judge Timothy Tepe on Monday, January 23. Following a jury trial, Hubbard was found guilty of three counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications, failure to comply with a police officer's order or signal with a firearm specification, having weapons while under disability, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and assaulting a police dog.
