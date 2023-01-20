Read full article on original website
Iron play, brother’s major chase to keep Nelly Korda up at night
ORLANDO, Fla. – Nelly Korda double-crossed a couple irons shots this week at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. She can’t remember the last time she’d done that. “I just wasn't hitting it good,” Korda said Sunday at Lake Nona after starting her season with a...
WATCH: Xander Schauffele makes albatross in final round of American Express
Xander Schauffele began his Sunday at The American Express at 15 under, but he would quickly vault his way up the leaderboard with one swing at the par-5 fifth. After four consecutive pars to open his final round, the reigning Olympic gold medalist sent a drive 314 yards down the fairway at the fifth. He was left with 226 yards to the hole and needed to carry the majority of that yardage to clear the pond guarding the front of the green at the par 5.
Davis Thompson’s unlikely, yet historic, AmEx run to be challenged Saturday
LA QUINTA, Calif. – It’s been a historic week for Davis Thompson, a PGA Tour rookie who matched the circuit record for eagles in a tournament (five) through two rounds at The American Express. It didn’t start out that way. Like many players, Thompson was traveling on...
Monday Scramble: Jon Rahm continues Rahmpage, yet ludicrous he's not world No. 1
Jon Rahm keeps rolling, Davis Thompson impresses in the spotlight, LIV finds a new home and more in this week's edition of the Monday Scramble:. There’s been a lot of handwringing recently about the top of the Official World Golf Ranking. That the stronger, limited-field events don’t receive enough...
Watch: Taylor Montgomery ends AmEx bid with untimely shank
Taylor Montgomery has been knocking on the door for a while. Entering this week's American Express, the 27-year-old UNLV product had finished outside the top 15 just once in his past 12 starts between the PGA and Korn Ferry tours. He then continued his stellar top-15 barrage with a solo fifth Sunday at PGA West's Stadium Course.
Steve Stricker closes strong in Hawaii, wins Mitsubishi Electric Championship
Steve Stricker picked up where he left off in 2022, emerging victorious at the PGA Tour Champions’ season-opener. The Wisconsin native fired a final-round 7-under 65 to finish at 23 under and win the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai by 6 shots over Steven Alker, Darren Clarke, Ken Tanigawa and Mike Weir.
T-2 at LPGA's Tournament of Champions: Maja Stark ... or Jennifer Kupcho? Charley Hull?
ORLANDO, Fla. – A headache ended any chance Maja Stark had of an early run at leader Brooke Henderson on Sunday at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. Not that it was much of a chance anyway. Henderson shot 2-under 70 to close out a dominant, four-shot victory...
Victor Perez, with big goals in mind, rockets to No. 2 in Euro Ryder Cup points
Victor Perez didn’t play any golf in December as he looked to lay the foundation for what could potentially be a big year for the Frenchman. The approach is already paying off. “It's a great year ahead,” Perez said after winning Sunday in Abu Dhabi. “There's a lot of...
American Express payout: Jon Rahm now over $4 million in two 2023 events
Jon Rahm is undefeated in 2023, adding The American Express title to his victory at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. With his $2.7 million payday in Hawaii, and his $1.44 million check this week, he now has $4.14 million this year, alone. Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns...
OWGR: Jon Rahm wins again, still not No. 1 in world rankings
Jon Rahm won The American Express on Sunday for his fourth worldwide victory in his past six starts dating to his Spanish Open win in early October. He moved from sixth to fifth in the Official World Golf Ranking after that week. On Monday, he jumped again ... from fourth...
After flagstick denial, Davis Thompson plays what-if game but still proud
Davis Thompson says he normally leaves the flatstick in on long-distance putts. If anything, he feels like it helps him with his speed. On Sunday at The American Express, it may have cost him his first PGA Tour victory. The 23-year-old Thompson, who starred at Georgia and won a Walker...
Ariya Jutanugarn last at LPGA opener, but she remains hopeful
ORLANDO, Fla. – The last player off the back nine Saturday morning at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club, Ariya Jutanugarn had a clear range at her back as she hit balls. Tom Petty’s hit “Free Fallin” blared from a nearby speaker, somewhat apropos considering the former world No. 1 has slid to No. 77 in the Rolex Rankings and was to begin the day at 17 over, 12 shots behind her closest competitor.
Adam Scott, Collin Morikawa latest players to join innovative golf league
TGL, the technology-focused golf league that is set to launch in January 2024, has announced two more PGA Tour players who will take part in the innovative team concept. First reported by Sports Illustrated, Adam Scott will join Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas in TGL’s roster. Collin Morikawa has also signed on, according to a TGL spokesperson. Woods and McIlroy co-founded TMRW Sports, which created TGL, with former Golf Channel president Mike McCarley.
