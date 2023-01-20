ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Golf Channel

Iron play, brother’s major chase to keep Nelly Korda up at night

ORLANDO, Fla. – Nelly Korda double-crossed a couple irons shots this week at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. She can’t remember the last time she’d done that. “I just wasn't hitting it good,” Korda said Sunday at Lake Nona after starting her season with a...
ORLANDO, FL
Golf Channel

WATCH: Xander Schauffele makes albatross in final round of American Express

Xander Schauffele began his Sunday at The American Express at 15 under, but he would quickly vault his way up the leaderboard with one swing at the par-5 fifth. After four consecutive pars to open his final round, the reigning Olympic gold medalist sent a drive 314 yards down the fairway at the fifth. He was left with 226 yards to the hole and needed to carry the majority of that yardage to clear the pond guarding the front of the green at the par 5.
Golf Channel

Watch: Taylor Montgomery ends AmEx bid with untimely shank

Taylor Montgomery has been knocking on the door for a while. Entering this week's American Express, the 27-year-old UNLV product had finished outside the top 15 just once in his past 12 starts between the PGA and Korn Ferry tours. He then continued his stellar top-15 barrage with a solo fifth Sunday at PGA West's Stadium Course.
Golf Channel

Victor Perez, with big goals in mind, rockets to No. 2 in Euro Ryder Cup points

Victor Perez didn’t play any golf in December as he looked to lay the foundation for what could potentially be a big year for the Frenchman. The approach is already paying off. “It's a great year ahead,” Perez said after winning Sunday in Abu Dhabi. “There's a lot of...
Golf Channel

OWGR: Jon Rahm wins again, still not No. 1 in world rankings

Jon Rahm won The American Express on Sunday for his fourth worldwide victory in his past six starts dating to his Spanish Open win in early October. He moved from sixth to fifth in the Official World Golf Ranking after that week. On Monday, he jumped again ... from fourth...
Golf Channel

Ariya Jutanugarn last at LPGA opener, but she remains hopeful

ORLANDO, Fla. – The last player off the back nine Saturday morning at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club, Ariya Jutanugarn had a clear range at her back as she hit balls. Tom Petty’s hit “Free Fallin” blared from a nearby speaker, somewhat apropos considering the former world No. 1 has slid to No. 77 in the Rolex Rankings and was to begin the day at 17 over, 12 shots behind her closest competitor.
ORLANDO, FL
Golf Channel

Adam Scott, Collin Morikawa latest players to join innovative golf league

TGL, the technology-focused golf league that is set to launch in January 2024, has announced two more PGA Tour players who will take part in the innovative team concept. First reported by Sports Illustrated, Adam Scott will join Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas in TGL’s roster. Collin Morikawa has also signed on, according to a TGL spokesperson. Woods and McIlroy co-founded TMRW Sports, which created TGL, with former Golf Channel president Mike McCarley.

