More than 1,000 CNH Industrial workers who have been on strike since last May have approved a new contract with the maker of tractors, bulldozers, backhoes and other heavy equipment. The United Auto Workers union said workers in Racine, Wisconsin, and Burlington, Iowa, approved the deal Saturday — two weeks after they rejected an earlier agreement. The union didn’t disclose any details of what is included in the new contract, and the company didn’t immediately respond Sunday to questions about the agreement. This strike was one of the longest in the spate of strikes over the past couple years since the pandemic began. Workers have been increasingly demanding and getting significant raises and better benefits amid the ongoing worker shortages.

BURLINGTON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO