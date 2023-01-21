Read full article on original website
UAW-CNH Industrial contract details revealed: Here's what workers agreed to
BURLINGTON, Iowa — A day after the United Autor Workers union and CNH Industrial agreed to terms on a new contract, ending a strike lasting almost 9 months, News 8 now has some details about the specifics of the agreement and how it was voted on. In a Zoom...
wtmj.com
CNH Industrial workers on strike since May approve new deal
More than 1,000 CNH Industrial workers who have been on strike since last May have approved a new contract with the maker of tractors, bulldozers, backhoes and other heavy equipment. The United Auto Workers union said workers in Racine, Wisconsin, and Burlington, Iowa, approved the deal Saturday — two weeks after they rejected an earlier agreement. The union didn’t disclose any details of what is included in the new contract, and the company didn’t immediately respond Sunday to questions about the agreement. This strike was one of the longest in the spate of strikes over the past couple years since the pandemic began. Workers have been increasingly demanding and getting significant raises and better benefits amid the ongoing worker shortages.
KWQC
CNHI strike ends following new contract
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - UAW members at Locals 180 and 807 who work for CNHI in Burlington have reached a new agreement, ending a strike that began on May 2, 2022. The agreement, which was voted on as a last, best, and final offer, includes wage increases, shift premium increases, classification upgrades, and other improvements.
tspr.org
New owner seeks to reopen Keokuk hospital
A Michigan-based health care provider has signed a letter of intent to resume operation of the hospital in Keokuk. Flint-based Insight will be meeting with city leaders to discuss necessary certifications, regulatory and financial support the new hospital owners would need from the state of Iowa. Blessing Health closed the...
tspr.org
Weather-related announcements and cancellations for Jan. 25
A winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday in west central Illinois, southeast Iowa, and northwest Missouri. Total snow accumulation of two to four inches is expected. That will impact the Wednesday morning commute and possibly the Wednesday evening commute. This story will...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
First called ‘shacks” or shanties,” portable classrooms were used in Kenosha for 100 years
There has been much publicity marking 2019 as the 100th year of women securing the right to vote. The suffragists’ hard fought battle was truly a grassroots movement, as seen by the number of local women members (perhaps as many as 400 women) of the Kenosha County Equal Suffrage League and the Political Equality League of Kenosha. Kenosha County’s population in 1910 was just under 33,000.
East Moline’s Made Market Accepting Applications From Creators And Businesses
We cannot WAIT to see all the talent that applies to our market this year. This is a juried market. We want the BEST shopping experience for our shoppers, so booth display is VERY important to us. While our primary focus is handmade artisan goods and vintage goods, we WILL have a few small businesses with new/market items. It is also important to us to have a good variety of items for our shoppers and not have too many categories overlap.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Jackson Sparks Foundation; $10K raised by Waukesha K-9 unit
WAUKESHA, Wis. – The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office Canine Unit on Monday, Jan. 23 presented a check for $10,000 to the Jackson Sparks Foundation. The donation was raised through the sales of the canine Jackson plush dogs. Sparks died from his injuries two days after a driver of...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
KUSD School Board approves $6.7 million in budget cuts, closing Wilson Elementary
The board room of the Educational Support Center was solemn and silent Tuesday night as the Kenosha Unified School Board unanimously approved $6.7 million in recommended budget reductions for next year, a decision that included closing Wilson Elementary School. By a 5-0 vote, the board made the decision to close...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Shirley D. Amore
KENOSHA—Shirley D. Amore, 97, of Kenosha, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Home Inspired Senior Living. Born in Chicago, IL, on April 21, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Wendell and Hattie (Lucke) Ernst. She graduated from Stephenson High School in Upper Michigan. Following high school, she moved to Chicago and began working for Bell Telephone and Brach’s Candy.
Central Illinois Proud
Galesburg pizza spot ranks in Yelp’s top 50 nationwide
(WMBD) — Yelp has released their annual list of their top 100 pizza restaurants across the United States and Canada, and a local name has infiltrated the ranks. baked in Galesburg came in at #40 on the list as the highest ranked Illinois restaurant on the list. Milly’s Pizza...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Brookfield alder in hot seat after comments against affordable housing project
Tension is building on the city of Brookfield’s common council over an affordable housing project. In late November, the Flats at Bishop Woods housing development earned final approvals from the council. The 203-unit project, the ambition of a California-based developer, would offer affordable rents in the wealthy suburb. The...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Cops N Cuts brings Racine Police, local barbers and 60 children together
RACINE— The Anthony Lane COP House, 2437 Anthony Lane, transformed from a community policing house to a barber shop on Sunday, Jan. 28, for the Cops N Cuts event. The Racine Police Department hosts the bi-yearly event in partnership with volunteer barbers/stylists, Andis, and Educators Credit Union. Officer Travis...
Popular Band Leaves Mysterious Box At Iowa Landmark
They say, if you build it, he will come... In this case, it's more like, if you (one of the most popular bands of the 21st century) leave a clue on social media, the fans will freak out. On Friday, January 20th fans of the popular band Fall Out Boy...
tspr.org
Major road project to start this spring in Macomb
The city and state will rebuild South Johnson Street from Grant Street to Harmony Lane. “South Johnson is a very busy street. This will allow the traffic flow to be eased off a lot,” said Macomb Public Works Director Alice Ohrtmann. She said South Johnson will get all new...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Host Committee CEO helping city get ready for big event
MILWAUKEE — A year and a half to go and the leg work is just beginning for the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee. For Host Committee CEO Steve King, the task is formidable but doable. TMJ4’s Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson caught up with the longtime Republican...
Are You Legally Required To Shovel Snow Off Your Sidewalks In Iowa?
Recent snow this week in Iowa has built up to as much as 6 inches in some areas. But what do we have to do when it comes to shoveling it?. Snow is in the forecast for the QC this weekend, mainly on Saturday night, and it could accumulate to 1-3 inches of snow, after it's already been snowy this week. Even into next Tuesday and Wednesday, there's yet another chance we could get 1-3 inches of snow. 'Tis the season.
Cute Alert: Meet Niabi Zoo’s Little New Addition
Niabi Zoo has announced the birth of a new animal that also marks a first for the zoo. Few things in this world are cuter than baby animals and there's a new one in Coal Valley that's making history at Niabi Zoo. On January 7th, Niabi Zoo welcomed it's first...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Ann M. Campolo
KENOSHA—Ann Campolo, age 68, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2023, at Froedtert South St. Catherine’s surrounded by her loving family. Ann was born on May 27, 1954, in Kenosha, the daughter of William and Janet (Tures) Kuessow. Ann graduated from Tremper High School and later completed Gateway Technical College’s Nursing Program. Ann was a lifelong resident of Kenosha, where she met her husband and best friend Joseph Campolo, Jr. Ann and Joe were married on November 13, 1982, at St. Mary’s Lutheran Church in Kenosha.
977wmoi.com
City of Monmouth Declares Snow Emergency
Snow Emergency begins: Midnight Wednesday January 25, 2023. Snow Emergency ends: Noon Wednesday January 25, 2023. The City of Monmouth is alerting Monmouth residents that a SNOW EMERGENCY will be in effect for Midnight Wednesday January 25, 2023 UNTIL Noon Wednesday January 25, 2023. ANY VEHICLES PARKED ON A “SNOW EMERGENCY” ROUTE NEED TO BE MOVED OFF THE ROUTE. This will facilitate snow plowing and removal on Snow Emergency Streets.
