Five teens are in custody after a fatal crash Sunday night. Milwaukee Police Department said around 7:30 pm Sunday, they started chasing a stolen car near 11th and Center. MPD said officers chased the stolen car to 20th and North, where it crashed into another vehicle, killing the passenger inside. Marquis Hacket, 47, died in the crash. He was on a first date with Tiffiney Cleaves-Moore when they were struck. Cleaves-Moore said they had just left a restaurant. “His son was the highlight of the show. He talked about his son so much,” Cleaves-Moore said. “That’s the last thing I remember. We were looking at each other, talking at the red light.” Cleaves-Moore said she remembers waking up in the hospital with a broken back and bruised lung. Hacket’s mother said he was a devoted family man who loved horses. He leaves behind two daughters and a son. “He told me he had a hot date and he said, ‘Ma, this might be the one,'” said Dorothy Hacket, Hacket’s mother.”It’s all gone for nothing, because somebody wanted to take a joy ride,” Hacket’s mother said. “Thirteen to 15-year-olds, five of them in one car. It doesn’t make any sense.”Hacket’s family started a GoFundMe to help pay for his funeral expenses. “These young people, it’s not a game. You destroy people’s lives with this crap. It’s not a game and it’s not fair for those of us left picking up the pieces, because you took away a son and a brother and a father and that You don’t get that back,” Hacket’s mother said. Police said four juveniles were taken into custody and one is in the hospital. Police said officers also recovered a gun at the scene. Criminal charges will be referred by the district attorney’s office in the coming days.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO