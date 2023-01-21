Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired at Milwaukee home, caught on cam; 46-year-old man charged
MILWAUKEE - A 46-year-old Milwaukee man accused of firing more than a half-dozen shots into a north side home is now charged. Harold Gierbolini is charged with four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of possession of firearm by a felon. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Riverwest senior housing vehicle break-ins, at least 21 hit
MILWAUKEE - At least 21 vehicles were broken into in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood early Tuesday, Jan. 24. It happened off of Locust Street just west of the Milwaukee River shortly before 7 a.m., according to police. The vehicles' windows were smashed. Frustrated residents at Locust Court woke up to windows...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police officer accused; abusing infant, faces 2 charges
MILWAUKEE - A 30-year-old Milwaukee man, who is a Milwaukee police officer, is accused of physically abusing his 2-month-old infant – and he now faces two counts of physical abuse of a child-recklessly cause great bodily harm. The accused is Martinese McDaniel. According to the criminal complaint, a Milwaukee...
WISN
New video released in Milwaukee jail death
MILWAUKEE — New information was released Tuesday into the in-custody death of a man inside the Milwaukee County Jail. But the family of that man, Brieon Green, 21, still has a lot of questions. His death on June 26, 2022, brought on a series of protests and even at...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine deputies seek white BMW; driver sped away during traffic stop
RACINE, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to track down the driver of a late model BMW. Officials say on Thursday, Jan. 19, a Racine County sheriff's deputy attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver fled northbound on State Highway 32 at a high rate of speed.
WISN
Dating app 'predator' pleads not guilty to charges in Milwaukee County
MILWAUKEE — The Racine man accused of drugging and stealing from women will stand trial. Timothy Olson had a preliminary hearing in Milwaukee County court Tuesday morning. Investigators say he used dating apps to meet some of his alleged victims. In this case, Olson is facing kidnapping and burglary...
Brieon Green's family demand jail cell video be released
Brieon Green, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man, died while in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail in June.
wtmj.com
Bystander killed in Milwaukee police chase
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man is dead after a vehicle fleeing Milwaukee police crashed into his car. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday that the 47-year-old man was killed Sunday evening. Police said in a news release that officers starting chasing a stolen vehicle that had been involved in...
14-year-old arrested in 14-year-old's death, Milwaukee police say
Milwaukee police arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection to the homicide of another 14-year-old last Saturday, police say.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee man dies during first date after stolen car crashes into their car
Five teens are in custody after a fatal crash Sunday night. Milwaukee Police Department said around 7:30 pm Sunday, they started chasing a stolen car near 11th and Center. MPD said officers chased the stolen car to 20th and North, where it crashed into another vehicle, killing the passenger inside. Marquis Hacket, 47, died in the crash. He was on a first date with Tiffiney Cleaves-Moore when they were struck. Cleaves-Moore said they had just left a restaurant. “His son was the highlight of the show. He talked about his son so much,” Cleaves-Moore said. “That’s the last thing I remember. We were looking at each other, talking at the red light.” Cleaves-Moore said she remembers waking up in the hospital with a broken back and bruised lung. Hacket’s mother said he was a devoted family man who loved horses. He leaves behind two daughters and a son. “He told me he had a hot date and he said, ‘Ma, this might be the one,'” said Dorothy Hacket, Hacket’s mother.”It’s all gone for nothing, because somebody wanted to take a joy ride,” Hacket’s mother said. “Thirteen to 15-year-olds, five of them in one car. It doesn’t make any sense.”Hacket’s family started a GoFundMe to help pay for his funeral expenses. “These young people, it’s not a game. You destroy people’s lives with this crap. It’s not a game and it’s not fair for those of us left picking up the pieces, because you took away a son and a brother and a father and that You don’t get that back,” Hacket’s mother said. Police said four juveniles were taken into custody and one is in the hospital. Police said officers also recovered a gun at the scene. Criminal charges will be referred by the district attorney’s office in the coming days.
CBS 58
DOC seeking man who escaped from Felmers Chaney Correctional Center
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Department of Corrections says a person in care at the minimum-security Felmers Chaney Correctional Center is listed as escaped Tuesday night, Jan. 24. Officials say Thomas E. Ward did not report for his work release job. They say the incident has been reported to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting, 49th and Capitol; Man accused, 2 more sought
MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is accused in the fatal shooting of a man near 49th and Capitol on Monday, Jan. 16. The accused, Randy McClinton, is charged with second-degree reckless homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the area near 49th and Capitol on that...
WISN
Police investigate seven armed robberies near Milwaukee's east side
MILWAUKEE — Three police departments are now warning people about brazen armed robbers targeting Milwaukee's east side. "They're doing what we call street robberies," University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee police Chief David Salazar said. The robberies started late Thursday night into Friday morning. More occurred Saturday evening. One was in Shorewood....
Man charged with opening fire at picnic found dead in jail
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee man who landed on the FBI’s top 10 most wanted list after he allegedly killed two people and wounded three others at a 2006 Memorial Day picnic has been found dead in his jail cell. Octaviano Juarez-Corro was found unresponsive in his cell...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash; Accused admits, 'did not have a driver's license'
MILWAUKEE - A 19-year-old Milwaukee man is charged in connection with a fatal crash that happened at Sherman and Villard on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The accused is Dejaun Johnson – and he faces a single charge of "knowingly operate motor vehicle without a valid license-cause death." According to the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fire, body found a day later, investigation update
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's fire and police chiefs scheduled a Wednesday news conference to shed more light on the investigation into the death of a man whose body was found after a fire near S. Layton Bouelvard and W. Greenfield Avenue. The medical examiner identified the man as Grant Forbes, 70....
wgtd.org
Defendant in DV-Related Death: The Gun Went Off Accidentally
(WGTD)---A Racine man who holds a valid concealed carry permit says his gun went off accidentally, killing a 25-year-old man. Bond for 26-year-old Jimmy Mumper was set Monday at $250,000. Mumper was charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Mumper was part of a four-way relationship...
CBS 58
Brookfield PD: Suspects accused of stealing credit cards, charging more than $8K at Mayfair Mall
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Brookfield police are asking for the public's help in locating two suspects wanted for allegedly stealing victims' credit cards and charging more than $8,000 between them. Authorities say the thefts occurred at Trader Joe's in Brookfield on Nov. 16. They say following the credit card...
Man dies in 27th and Vliet crash; speed a factor, police say
A 30-year-old Milwaukee man died after he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree and the median Monday morning.
wlip.com
Woman Charged After Grocery Store Attack
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha woman was in court Monday facing multiple felonies in connection with an incident Saturday that injured at least two people. A woman suffered a concussion at a Kenosha grocery store when she was allegedly attacked with a metal pipe by 34 year old Jessica Breeden.
