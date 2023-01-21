Man takes off in stolen bike after pulling out gun inside sports store in Meyerland, HPD says

Houston police are looking for an alleged bike thief who pulled out a gun that failed to fire inside a sports store in the Meyerland area.

Officials reported on Dec. 16, 2022, at about 3:40 p.m., a man entered the business located at the 8700 block of West Loop South and walked to the bicycle section.

The man allegedly took one of the bikes that were on display and rolled it to the front of the store by the cashier area.

Surveillance video shows the suspect then pulled out a handgun from his pocket, pointed it at the ceiling, and pulled the trigger.

Thankfully, the gun did not fire.

When the suspect saw the gun failed to fire, he got on the bike and quickly rode it outside the store.

Authorities describe the suspect as a Black man wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, gray sweatpants, black socks, black sandals, a red lanyard, and black headphones.

If you have any information related to this investigation, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers directly. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

