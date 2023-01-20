ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Jayson Tatum among top-selling NBA jerseys so far this season

By Cameron Tabatabaie
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FHaZf_0kM4mHAJ00
Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images

The NBA released the latest sales data for jerseys and merchandise sales thus far for the 2022-23 season, and Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are evidently quite popular among fans. The St. Louis native landed No. 6 among top-selling jerseys, while the Celtics as an organization have sold the third most total merchandise.

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry once again has the No. 1 jersey in the league, followed by the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James, Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic, Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant, and Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant. This is Morant’s first time at the top of the list of jersey sales.

Sixth place is nothing to sneeze at for Tatum, who is quickly becoming one of the biggest stars in the NBA. That said, Tatum’s jersey was ranked No. 5 last season. And it ranked No. 4 as recently as January of 2020.

According to the NBA, this data was compiled starting after the end of the 2021-2022 regular season. Boston’s Finals run may have helped the team jump in overall merchandise sales.

The Celtics trail only the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors in that category.

It’s worth pointing out that the population of Massachusetts is roughly that of the Bay Area in California.

And even if the Celtics claim New England proper and its 14.85 million inhabitants, that’s about the same population as the greater Los Angeles area.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Boston's Jayson Tatum on if lingering wrist issues may need surgery: 'Maybe'

Fans of the Boston Celtics likely panicked a bit when they heard Jayson Tatum’s response to a question about whether his lingering wrist discomfort might need surgery in the 2023 NBA offseason. “Maybe,” he replied via CLNS Media. “I don’t want to say yes, I don’t want to say no. It’s something we’ve got to look at once the season is over.”
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

B/R says Nic Claxton is the Brooklyn Nets' best contract; Ben Simmons is team's worst contract

Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton‘s contract (two years, $17.3 million) is considered the team’s best while guard Ben Simmons’ contract (three years, $113.7 million) is deemed the team’s worst, according to an article published by Bleacher Report earlier this season. The ironic thing about this article is that it seems prophetic given how this season has progressed for both of these players.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
NBC Sports

Dubs losing identity invites possible season-spoiling tendency

SAN FRANCISCO – As the Warriors stack up losses unbecoming of a defending champion, a disturbing and potentially season-spoiling tendency keeps sabotaging their effort. And there it was once again on Sunday. They lose their identity, the one they began building in 2014 and rode all the way to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Doc Rivers makes sure to point out PJ Tucker after Sixers beat Kings

When one looks at the stat line for PJ Tucker after the Philadelphia 76ers knocked off the Sacramento Kings on Saturday to finish a 5-0 road trip, nothing will stand out. The veteran had three rebounds, he missed his only triple try, he had three fouls, a technical foul, and he was a minus-14 in 19 minutes. It was a night Tucker would rather forget statistically, but he still made an impact.
SACRAMENTO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 areas Texans coaching candidate Jonathan Gannon excelled in Eagles' 38-7 thrashing of the Giants

The Houston Texans have had a first interview with Jonathan Gannon this hiring cycle, but they got to see him make his case as a coaching candidate on Saturday night. The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the New York Giants 38-7 in the NFC divisional playoffs at Lincoln Financial Field. Gannon’s defense smothered the Giants and kept the lid on quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley as Philadelphia’s offense built a 28-0 halftime lead.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

207K+
Followers
259K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy