Jayson Tatum among top-selling NBA jerseys so far this season

The NBA released the latest sales data for jerseys and merchandise sales thus far for the 2022-23 season, and Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are evidently quite popular among fans. The St. Louis native landed No. 6 among top-selling jerseys, while the Celtics as an organization have sold the third most total merchandise.

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry once again has the No. 1 jersey in the league, followed by the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James, Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic, Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant, and Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant. This is Morant’s first time at the top of the list of jersey sales.

Sixth place is nothing to sneeze at for Tatum, who is quickly becoming one of the biggest stars in the NBA. That said, Tatum’s jersey was ranked No. 5 last season. And it ranked No. 4 as recently as January of 2020.

According to the NBA, this data was compiled starting after the end of the 2021-2022 regular season. Boston’s Finals run may have helped the team jump in overall merchandise sales.

The Celtics trail only the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors in that category.

It’s worth pointing out that the population of Massachusetts is roughly that of the Bay Area in California.

And even if the Celtics claim New England proper and its 14.85 million inhabitants, that’s about the same population as the greater Los Angeles area.

