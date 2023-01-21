ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek plans to change Oregon for the better

After a tight gubernatorial race against Christine Drazan and Betsy Johnson, Governor Tina Kotek emerged with the title and the support of the state. Kotek has a long four years ahead of her, where she hopes to lead Oregon to a future of affordable housing and accessible mental health treatment.
OREGON STATE
yachatsnews.com

Oregon Coast CC plans to ask voters in May to approve $32 million bond for new workforce training center, other projects

NEWPORT – The Oregon Coast Community College board intends to ask Lincoln County voters in May to approve a $32 million bond to replace one expiring next year. The bond would be used to build a facility on its Newport campus to house new trades programs and make upgrades to facilities on that campus and at satellite campuses in Waldport and Lincoln City. The bond would be for no more than 21 years.
NEWPORT, OR
kezi.com

Eugene's Golden Gardens Park to get new features

EUGENE, Ore. -- Big plans are in the works for the Golden Gardens Park in Eugene, and city officials are asking residents for their input on the future of the park. The Golden Gardens Park is located in the Bethel neighborhood of Eugene just north of Barger Drive. The city acquired an additional 170 acres for the park in 2007 thanks to funding from the 2006 Parks and Open Space Bond Measure. Back then, there were plans to develop the area into a sports complex including baseball diamonds, soccer fields, pickleball courts, a community park, an off-leash dog area and walking trails.
EUGENE, OR
KTVL

Police: Body found in the Willamette River downstream from Ferry Street Bridge

EUGENE, Ore. — A deceased person was found in the Willamette River Tuesday afternoon, says the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Monday night at approximately 5:30 p.m., Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel, Eugene Springfield Fire, and the Eugene Police Department responded to the Willamette River near Ferry Street Bridge to assist in the search of a person in the water.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Man found dead in Willamette River after allegedly falling in

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man was found dead underwater in the Willamette River Tuesday afternoon after allegedly falling into the water Monday evening, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Eugene Springfield Fire said. According to Eugene Springfield Fire, at about 5:30 p.m. on January 23, ESF, the LCSO, and...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Interstate 5 on-ramp in Eugene temporarily closed by semi-truck crash

EUGENE, Ore. -- The on-ramp to northbound Interstate 5 from Beltline Highway is closed after a semi-truck rolled over on the roadway, the Oregon Department of Transportation said Monday. ODOT sent out an emergency alert about the closure at approximately 1 p.m. on January 23. ODOT said the ramp to...
EUGENE, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Oregon Coast Chowder Roundup: 6 Spots That Serve The Best Clam Chowder

Scenic and rugged coastline, kite festivals, artisan glass float hunts, salt water taffy, cute shops and mouth watering fresh seafood make the Oregon coast a spectacular place to visit at any time of year. Where To Find The Best Clam Chowder in Oregon. One of our favorite reasons to visit...
NEWPORT, OR
philomathnews.com

Millpond Crossing’s developer re-evaluating subdivision’s future

The Millpond Crossing housing subdivision has gone dark over the past several weeks following a stop order issued by the city and a re-evaluation of the entire project by the developer. MPC Builders’ Levi Miller wrote to City Manager Chris Workman on Jan. 6 that he needed to make some...
PHILOMATH, OR
klcc.org

Arrests made in West Eugene double-homicide

In an update to a story we reported on last week, two Eugene men have been arrested for a double homicide on the city’s west side. Eugene Police say 24-year-old Vaughn Pierre Derry Junior and 24-year-old Dejuan Debrail Stevens are now in custody. Both are charged with two counts of murder in the 1st degree, and one count of robbery in the 1st degree, from a violent incident last week.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Pet of the Week: Kono

EUGENE, Ore. – Kono is a cuddly, curious rabbit with a knack for exploring who would love to go to a new home!. Kono is an adorably playful bunny with patchy orange and brown fur and brown eyes. Greenhill Humane Society staff say she can be a bit shy with new people, but she warms up to them quickly. She loves head pats, attention and exploring, but Greenhill says Kono should be the only rabbit in the home.
EUGENE, OR
kykn.com

Late Evening Hit and Run Collision in Southeast Salem

Salem, Ore. — Salem Police and other emergency responders were called to the intersection of Lancaster DR & Rickey ST SE at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, on the report of a hit and run involving a pedestrian. Arriving officers located a woman, identified as 26-year-old Julia...
SALEM, OR
KVAL

Semi-truck crash closes ramp from eastbound Beltline to northbound I-5

EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE (3:15pm): The ramp from eastbound OR 569 Beltline Highway to northbound Interstate 5 is now open, ODOT reported. "A semi truck crash has been removed." EUGENE, Ore. - In Eugene, the ramp from eastbound OR Highway 569 Beltline Highway to northbound Interstate 5 is closed by a semi crash, Oregon Dept. of Transportation reports.
EUGENE, OR

