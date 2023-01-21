Read full article on original website
Football: Former Oregon State QB Gebbia announces transfer to BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Oregon witness's daughter snaps photo of hovering oval-shaped objectRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
247Sports
Oregon's staff makes a lasting impression on 4-star linebacker
The Oregon football coaching staff held a Junior Day event for recruiting this past weekend, and the Duck staff was able to get one of the nation's top linebackers on campus.
247Sports
Oregon women's basketball lands commitment from Lane Community College's Bella Hamel
The Ducks landed a commitment from local junior college player Bella Hamel on Monday evening. A 5-foot-9 guard, Hamel has spent the past three years starring at Lane Community College in Eugene. She announced her commitment on social media to become the fourth member of the school's 2023 recruiting class.
247Sports
Oregon makes a strong impression on 4-star QB Michael Van Buren
The Oregon Ducks got one of the nation's top quarterbacks on its campus this past weekend for an unofficial visit. It was a chance for the Duck staff to better get to know.
yachatsnews.com
How a Lincoln City startup took advantage of Oregon DEQ program with lax oversight to net $1.8 million
Behind a convenience store on Oregon Highway 18 near Sheridan, three electric vehicle charging machines sit wrapped in plastic. They have been there since April and have never charged a single car. But Merlin Thompson earlier this year convinced the state they had, collecting nearly $2 million in a scheme...
yachatsnews.com
OSU’s PacWave energy project north of Waldport signs contracts for miles of cable and construction of electrical substation
The last major pieces of the contract to build the wave energy test facility PacWave South near Waldport have been executed, paving the way for the completion of the Oregon State University-led facility off the central coast. PacWave South will be the first utility-scale, grid-connected wave energy test site in...
cardinaltimes.org
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek plans to change Oregon for the better
After a tight gubernatorial race against Christine Drazan and Betsy Johnson, Governor Tina Kotek emerged with the title and the support of the state. Kotek has a long four years ahead of her, where she hopes to lead Oregon to a future of affordable housing and accessible mental health treatment.
yachatsnews.com
Oregon Coast CC plans to ask voters in May to approve $32 million bond for new workforce training center, other projects
NEWPORT – The Oregon Coast Community College board intends to ask Lincoln County voters in May to approve a $32 million bond to replace one expiring next year. The bond would be used to build a facility on its Newport campus to house new trades programs and make upgrades to facilities on that campus and at satellite campuses in Waldport and Lincoln City. The bond would be for no more than 21 years.
KDRV
Student and deputy treated for fentanyl exposure after incident at Oregon middle school
WILLAMINA, Ore. - Authorities say a student and a deputy were treated at a hospital after they likely were exposed to fentanyl at a western Oregon middle school. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office says one of their deputies went to Willamina Middle School Tuesday southwest of Portland and was asked to help check a bathroom for a suspicious odor.
kezi.com
Eugene's Golden Gardens Park to get new features
EUGENE, Ore. -- Big plans are in the works for the Golden Gardens Park in Eugene, and city officials are asking residents for their input on the future of the park. The Golden Gardens Park is located in the Bethel neighborhood of Eugene just north of Barger Drive. The city acquired an additional 170 acres for the park in 2007 thanks to funding from the 2006 Parks and Open Space Bond Measure. Back then, there were plans to develop the area into a sports complex including baseball diamonds, soccer fields, pickleball courts, a community park, an off-leash dog area and walking trails.
KTVL
Police: Body found in the Willamette River downstream from Ferry Street Bridge
EUGENE, Ore. — A deceased person was found in the Willamette River Tuesday afternoon, says the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Monday night at approximately 5:30 p.m., Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel, Eugene Springfield Fire, and the Eugene Police Department responded to the Willamette River near Ferry Street Bridge to assist in the search of a person in the water.
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this month
A popular local restaurant chain is opening another new location in Oregon this month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 23, 2023, a new Killer Burger location will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Oregon restaurant in Eugene, according to local sources.
kezi.com
Man found dead in Willamette River after allegedly falling in
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man was found dead underwater in the Willamette River Tuesday afternoon after allegedly falling into the water Monday evening, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Eugene Springfield Fire said. According to Eugene Springfield Fire, at about 5:30 p.m. on January 23, ESF, the LCSO, and...
kezi.com
Interstate 5 on-ramp in Eugene temporarily closed by semi-truck crash
EUGENE, Ore. -- The on-ramp to northbound Interstate 5 from Beltline Highway is closed after a semi-truck rolled over on the roadway, the Oregon Department of Transportation said Monday. ODOT sent out an emergency alert about the closure at approximately 1 p.m. on January 23. ODOT said the ramp to...
thatoregonlife.com
Oregon Coast Chowder Roundup: 6 Spots That Serve The Best Clam Chowder
Scenic and rugged coastline, kite festivals, artisan glass float hunts, salt water taffy, cute shops and mouth watering fresh seafood make the Oregon coast a spectacular place to visit at any time of year. Where To Find The Best Clam Chowder in Oregon. One of our favorite reasons to visit...
philomathnews.com
Millpond Crossing’s developer re-evaluating subdivision’s future
The Millpond Crossing housing subdivision has gone dark over the past several weeks following a stop order issued by the city and a re-evaluation of the entire project by the developer. MPC Builders’ Levi Miller wrote to City Manager Chris Workman on Jan. 6 that he needed to make some...
klcc.org
Arrests made in West Eugene double-homicide
In an update to a story we reported on last week, two Eugene men have been arrested for a double homicide on the city’s west side. Eugene Police say 24-year-old Vaughn Pierre Derry Junior and 24-year-old Dejuan Debrail Stevens are now in custody. Both are charged with two counts of murder in the 1st degree, and one count of robbery in the 1st degree, from a violent incident last week.
kezi.com
Pet of the Week: Kono
EUGENE, Ore. – Kono is a cuddly, curious rabbit with a knack for exploring who would love to go to a new home!. Kono is an adorably playful bunny with patchy orange and brown fur and brown eyes. Greenhill Humane Society staff say she can be a bit shy with new people, but she warms up to them quickly. She loves head pats, attention and exploring, but Greenhill says Kono should be the only rabbit in the home.
focushillsboro.com
Hospital Executives And Nurses Urge For Improvements To The Present Healthcare System
Over the past three years, the COVID-19 epidemic has caused a steady increase in hospital staffing shortages, with an accompanying increase in the number of overworked and weary nurses who must abandon their patients at the bedside. In Oregon, the number of patients needing care has climbed, but the available...
kykn.com
Late Evening Hit and Run Collision in Southeast Salem
Salem, Ore. — Salem Police and other emergency responders were called to the intersection of Lancaster DR & Rickey ST SE at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, on the report of a hit and run involving a pedestrian. Arriving officers located a woman, identified as 26-year-old Julia...
KVAL
Semi-truck crash closes ramp from eastbound Beltline to northbound I-5
EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE (3:15pm): The ramp from eastbound OR 569 Beltline Highway to northbound Interstate 5 is now open, ODOT reported. "A semi truck crash has been removed." EUGENE, Ore. - In Eugene, the ramp from eastbound OR Highway 569 Beltline Highway to northbound Interstate 5 is closed by a semi crash, Oregon Dept. of Transportation reports.
