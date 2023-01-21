EUGENE, Ore. -- Big plans are in the works for the Golden Gardens Park in Eugene, and city officials are asking residents for their input on the future of the park. The Golden Gardens Park is located in the Bethel neighborhood of Eugene just north of Barger Drive. The city acquired an additional 170 acres for the park in 2007 thanks to funding from the 2006 Parks and Open Space Bond Measure. Back then, there were plans to develop the area into a sports complex including baseball diamonds, soccer fields, pickleball courts, a community park, an off-leash dog area and walking trails.

