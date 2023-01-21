Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KEYC
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast 1/25/2023
KEYC News Now Tuesday night forecast. Just because it’s late January, does not mean that the ice is safe. Light snow moves in tonight with much colder air ahead into the weekend, next week. Downtown snow emergency declared in Mankato. Updated: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:58 AM CST. The...
KEYC
Minneopa State Park is preparing for its annual candlelight hike in February
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Hikers will gather at the Group Camp in the park to embark on a nighttime hike lit by luminaries along the trail. The hike is less than a mile long and is meant to be accessible to any skill level. Staff at Minneopa Park says the annual hike is meant to create a winter-time tradition.
KEYC
KEYC News Now Tuesday Night Forecast 1/24/2023
Just because it’s late January, does not mean that the ice is safe. Light snow moves in tonight with much colder air ahead into the weekend, next week. The City of Mankato has called a downtown snow emergency starting at 10 p.m., tonight, until 8 a.m., tomorrow.
KEYC
DNR: Watch out for thin ice on frozen lakes
HANSKA, Minn. (KEYC) - The weather as of late has enticed anglers of all sorts to our area’s frozen lakes...but some lakes are less frozen than others. Just because it’s late January, does not mean that the ice is safe. On Saturday, a truck broke through the ice...
KEYC
Still afloat: Bend of the River Festival returns
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The folks at Kato Living were thrilled to hear that the Bend of the River festival is coming back to Mankato in September! What’s in store? Tune in, as Jerry Braam, CEO for the big event stopped by the studio to talk all about it!
KEYC
2nd Bend of the River Fall Festival headliners announced
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Headliners have been revealed for the second annual Bend of the River Festival in Mankato. Grammy-nominated Pop/Country artist Elle King and legendary rock band 38 Special will be cranking out their biggest hits at Blakeslee Stadium on Sept. 16. Presale tickets are $38 through Jan. 25,...
KEYC
City of Mankato to residents - Help us help you: Garbage and recycling container tips
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the heavy snow, proper placement of garbage and recycling carts is important. Carts placed in the street can become road obstacles for motorists and also make it difficult for snowplows to clear roads of snow quickly and efficiently. When placing carts for garbage and recycling...
Pickup truck breaks through thin ice on Southern Minnesota lake
LAKE HANSKA, Minn. -- Authorities are reminding the public of the dangers of driving on ice after a pickup truck broke through the ice on Lake Hanska.The Brown County Sheriff's Department says it received a report of a truck through the ice on the east side of Lake Hanska on County Road 6 shortly after 1:30 p.m.No one was injured. The main landing for the lake is now closed as a result of the incident.Deputies are reminding the public to refrain from driving on ice whenever ever possible, especially given the current thin conditions on many local lakes and rivers in the county.The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources does not recommend driving on ice unless it is 8 inches or more for a car small pickup and 12 inches or more for a medium truck.
KEYC
An introduction to Minnesota Valley Action Council and how they’re helping our community
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Valley Action Council (MVAC) is a community action agency helping those in need secure affordable housing, viable transportation, employment and training for employment, as well as creating educational opportunities for children. Established in 1965 under the Equal Opportunity Act, MVAC serves the people of Region Nine in Southern Minnesota.
KEYC
Tuesday Tunes with Ocho
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Ocho is a talented and versatile musician, lyricist, writer and entertainer that has been involved with the Mankato music scene for over 20 years. He hosts his own podcast called, “I don’t do that (with Ocho)”, and he’s also a DJ for weddings, dances and parties.
Why You’ve Never Even Heard of Minnesota’s Coolest Secret Location
A new national survey lists the Coolest Secret Locations in each state, but Minnesota's apparently is SUCH a secret, you've probably never even heard of it!. Now while I'm a Wisconsin native who's been a fully-naturalized Minnesotan for over a decade now, I realize there are still many places in the Land of 10,000 Lakes that I've never been to. I try to brush up on my Minnesota geography, too, but I've gotta say, I've never heard of this place.
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato man injured in crash on Highway 22 & Bassett Dr
A Mankato man was injured in a crash yesterday morning after two cars collided at the intersection of Highway 22 and Bassett Dr. The state patrol says Sanfield Dittbenner, 89, was northbound on Highway 22 turning west on Bassett Dr when his vehicle and a southbound sedan collided. Dittbenner suffered...
KEYC
Tuesday Night Sports (01-24)
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Tuesday night’s sports action includes the Mankato Loyola boys basketball team picking up a win over the Knights. Mankato West girls basketball fell to Austin while East picked up a win over Rochester Century. Waseca girls hockey topped Mankato West, and Northfield boys hockey beat Mankato...
valleynewslive.com
Two thrown from vehicle following West-Central MN crash
NEAR LAKE LILLIAN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people were thrown from their SUV after a crash involving a semi. The Minnesota State Patrol says on Friday, Jan. 20 around 4:45 p.m., they were called to the crash along Hwy. 7 between Blomkest and Lake Lillian. The crash report...
KEYC
Drummers partners with Mending Spirits for adoption event
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Winter can be a difficult time for many, but it can be exceptionally difficult for our furry friends. Animal shelters and rescue organizations said that the cold winter months can be hard on animals in need of a home, and that their constant need for volunteers and resources only accelerates in the winter months.
KEYC
State-run COVID-19 testing sites to close
A new study released by Minnesota State University, Mankato showed the university’s economic impact on the region is just shy of a $1 billion. KEYC News Now Tuesday night forecast. KEYC News Now Tuesday Night Forecast 1/24/2023. Updated: 16 hours ago. KEYC News Now at 5 Recording. Fairmont city...
KEYC
The Mankato YMCA announced that their executive director will be retiring this year
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - John Kind has been the Y’s executive director for the last 14 years, and will be stepping down this summer. ”I think there there may be other people in the community that may be interested in this job. And I would say if you’re thinking about that, this is a great job. I have been here 14 years and I loved almost every minute. Out of those there was probably 15 minutes that I didn’t like,” said Kind.
KEYC
Decluttering 101: Learn to make life easier
Fairmont’s Community Center has been a long developing project in the community, and the project has remained at the forefront for seven years. Many area pharmacies are no longer open 24 hours a day, leaving a gap for those needing to fill their prescription. Updated: 9 hours ago. Just...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Minnesota?
Glen Taylor is a businessman and philanthropist from Minnesota, known for his success in the printing and publishing industries. He is the founder, chairman, and CEO of Taylor Corporation, a privately-held printing and technology company based in Mankato, Minnesota. He is also the majority owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves, a professional basketball team in the National Basketball Association (NBA).
Southern Minnesota News
Charges: North Mankato man strangled dog with makeshift garrote
A North Mankato man is accused of strangling his dog to death with a makeshift garrote. Lloyd Samuel Mason, 44, was charged last week with felony animal torture in Nicollet County Court. According to a criminal complaint, Mason used a robe tie as a ligature that he wrapped around his...
Comments / 0