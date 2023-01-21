Read full article on original website
Lady Trojans resume league play in Belleville
After securing a third-place finish at the Sterling Invitational, the Southeast of Saline girl’s basketball team will resume regular season and league play with a Tuesday trip to Republic County. The Lady Trojans have put themselves in a very favorable position heading into the home stretch and will come...
2nd-Ranked Trojans travel to Republic County in search of bounce back win
After falling to ranked Hugoton in their first loss of the season to claim second at this year’s Sterling Tournament, the Southeast of Saline boy’s basketball team will hit the road to take on Republic County, officially beginning the home stretch of their season. The Trojan resume is...
Strong second half helps KWU women defeat Friends
WICHITA – Ryan Showman wasn't going to stand and watch his Kansas Wesleyan women's team stand around on the offensive end of the court for another half and he informed his players of his displeasure during the intermission. The results were obvious and dramatically better the final 20 minutes....
T-Birds' Maisvorewa named KJCCC Women's Track Athlete of the Week
CONCORDIA - For the second straight week, the Cloud County Community College women's track and field team has had a student-athlete earn Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference Women's Track Athlete of the week with Vimbayi Maisvorewa taking home the honors for week two of the KJCCC indoor track season. The...
Hot shooting Coyote men down Friends 95-64
WICHITA – Half of every one of Kansas Wesleyan's field goal attempts found its way through the hoop on Wednesday night against Friends. The Coyotes shot 50 percent from the field overall and 50 percent from 3-point range as the offense came alive and KWU blasted the Friends Falcons 95-64 inside the Garvey Center.
KWU men bounce back in 2nd, roll over Threshers
NORTH NEWTON – It took the 17th-ranked Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes precisely 23 minutes, 13 seconds to shake the hangover from Wednesday's road loss to rival Bethany. Trailing Bethel 39-34 early in the second half Saturday night Cory Kaplan (JR/Merritt Island, Fla.) made a 3-point field goal with 16:47 left in the game. It cut the deficit to 39-37 but more importantly heralded the beginning a dazzling, game-changing surge.
Cloud County women's basketball falls to Hutchinson CC
HUTCHINSON - Limited to just one player reaching double-figures, the Cloud County Community College women's basketball team would lead for just 31 seconds in a 75-56 road loss at Hutchinson Community College inside the Hutchinson Sports Arena on Sunday. Losing a second-consecutive game for just the second time this season,...
Sports on KINA this week
Following are the sports programs and events scheduled for KINA (910 AM and 107.5 FM) this week. Chiefs Kingdom Show: 6 p.m. Southeast of Saline Basketball Pregame Show 5:50 p.m. at Republic County. Southeast of Saline Lady Trojans vs. Republic County Lady Buffaloes basketball: 6 p.m. at Republic County. Southeast...
T-Bird men's track: 2 new national qualifying marks at Washburn meet
TOPEKA - 14 top-10 finishes and an event win from Mohamed Ahmed in the weight throw would highlight a successful Saturday for the Cloud County Community College men's track and field team at the 2023 Washburn University Rust Buster Classic held inside the Indoor Athletic Facility in Topeka, Kansas on January 21st.
Walton, Porter rally Wichita State to 71-69 victory over SMU
DALLAS (AP) — Jaykwon Walton scored 18 points, Craig Porter Jr. made three free throws to give Wichita State the lead with 35 seconds left and the Shockers rallied to beat SMU 71-69 on Sunday. Walton made 5 of 9 shots and 8 of 12 free throws for the...
KWU women hold on to beat Threshers
NORTH NEWTON – Kansas Wesleyan women's basketball trailed 16-14 after the first quarter of Saturday's game with the Bethel Threshers inside Thresher Gymnasium. A 21-7 surge by the Coyotes turned the tides and the Coyotes would come away with a 70-62 win to complete the season sweep of the Threshers.
Eagle Radio Blood Drive includes entry to win Super Bowl package
January is National Blood Donor Month, and Eagle Radio in Salina is teaming up with the American Red Cross to provide you with an opportunity to donate. And if you do, you'll automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona in February! The winner and a guest will get to enjoy Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz., access to day-of in-stadium pre-game activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Phoenix, three-night hotel accommodations (Feb. 10-13, 2023), plus a $500 gift card for expenses. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.
More Coyote records fall at Concordia Polar Dog Invitational
SEWARD, Neb. – The Kansas Wesleyan Indoor Track record book continued its trend of weekly updates as the Coyotes ran, and threw, to more records as KWU continued its season at the Concordia Polar Dog Invitational hosted by Concordia University on Saturday. The Coyotes set four new school records...
Another Kan. school district considering 4-day school week
HUTCHINSON —Over two dozen public school districts in Kansas currently operate on a 4-day week. Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309 Superintendent Curtis Nightingale said his district is looking at what four-day school weeks might look like in future years. "We actually put a committee together in October and started just...
Salina Area Technical College unveils new student center; Moran attends
An opportunity to congregate was the vision behind the new student center at Salina Area Technical College, 2562 Centennial Road. Dozens of community members, business leaders and U.S. Senator Jerry Moran were present to celebrate with the college during a Salina Area Chamber of Commerce After Hours event held on Thursday.
Alleged punch to face leads to car striking tree in central Salina
A punch to the face was blamed for a single-vehicle wreck in central Salina Sunday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 33-year-old Salina man was southbound in the 800 block of Hancock Street at approximately 1:15 p.m. Sunday when a verbal argument ensued between the driver and a 30-year-old female passenger.
Salina Area Chamber of Commerce presents Restaurant Week
Celebrate Salina’s favorite local restaurants this year during the first-ever Salina Restaurant Week! Show your support for local business and food at eight different restaurants, each offering week-long specials starting on Monday and ending on Feb. 5. It’s never been a better time to revisit those family-favorite flavors or...
UPDATE: Dense fog advisory for some counties lifted
UPDATE 7 a.m. Monday: The National Weather Service in Wichita has lifted the dense fog advisory for Ellsworth, Lincoln, Marion, McPherson, and Saline counties. Dense fog advisories have been issued for our area. The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a dense fog advisory in effect until 9 a.m....
Dense fog advisories in effect for some area counties this morning
Dense fog advisories are in effect for counties in our area. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a dense fog advisory in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following counties in our area. Ellsworth County. Lincoln County. Visibility a quarter mile or less in dense fog is...
17-year-old girl injured in Kansas drive-by shooting
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured a teen. Just before 2:30 a.m. police were flagged down at Lincoln and Oliver in Wichita in reference to a shooting that had occurred, according to Officer Trevor Macy. They learned that there was a 17-year-old shooting victim located in the 4900 block of E. Harry. Officers responded to that location and found a 17- year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the leg. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
