Sterling, KS

Salina Post

Lady Trojans resume league play in Belleville

After securing a third-place finish at the Sterling Invitational, the Southeast of Saline girl’s basketball team will resume regular season and league play with a Tuesday trip to Republic County. The Lady Trojans have put themselves in a very favorable position heading into the home stretch and will come...
BELLEVILLE, KS
Salina Post

Strong second half helps KWU women defeat Friends

WICHITA – Ryan Showman wasn't going to stand and watch his Kansas Wesleyan women's team stand around on the offensive end of the court for another half and he informed his players of his displeasure during the intermission. The results were obvious and dramatically better the final 20 minutes....
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Hot shooting Coyote men down Friends 95-64

WICHITA – Half of every one of Kansas Wesleyan's field goal attempts found its way through the hoop on Wednesday night against Friends. The Coyotes shot 50 percent from the field overall and 50 percent from 3-point range as the offense came alive and KWU blasted the Friends Falcons 95-64 inside the Garvey Center.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

KWU men bounce back in 2nd, roll over Threshers

NORTH NEWTON – It took the 17th-ranked Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes precisely 23 minutes, 13 seconds to shake the hangover from Wednesday's road loss to rival Bethany. Trailing Bethel 39-34 early in the second half Saturday night Cory Kaplan (JR/Merritt Island, Fla.) made a 3-point field goal with 16:47 left in the game. It cut the deficit to 39-37 but more importantly heralded the beginning a dazzling, game-changing surge.
NORTH NEWTON, KS
Salina Post

Cloud County women's basketball falls to Hutchinson CC

HUTCHINSON - Limited to just one player reaching double-figures, the Cloud County Community College women's basketball team would lead for just 31 seconds in a 75-56 road loss at Hutchinson Community College inside the Hutchinson Sports Arena on Sunday. Losing a second-consecutive game for just the second time this season,...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Sports on KINA this week

Following are the sports programs and events scheduled for KINA (910 AM and 107.5 FM) this week. Chiefs Kingdom Show: 6 p.m. Southeast of Saline Basketball Pregame Show 5:50 p.m. at Republic County. Southeast of Saline Lady Trojans vs. Republic County Lady Buffaloes basketball: 6 p.m. at Republic County. Southeast...
GYPSUM, KS
Salina Post

KWU women hold on to beat Threshers

NORTH NEWTON – Kansas Wesleyan women's basketball trailed 16-14 after the first quarter of Saturday's game with the Bethel Threshers inside Thresher Gymnasium. A 21-7 surge by the Coyotes turned the tides and the Coyotes would come away with a 70-62 win to complete the season sweep of the Threshers.
NORTH NEWTON, KS
Salina Post

Eagle Radio Blood Drive includes entry to win Super Bowl package

January is National Blood Donor Month, and Eagle Radio in Salina is teaming up with the American Red Cross to provide you with an opportunity to donate. And if you do, you'll automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona in February! The winner and a guest will get to enjoy Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz., access to day-of in-stadium pre-game activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Phoenix, three-night hotel accommodations (Feb. 10-13, 2023), plus a $500 gift card for expenses. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

More Coyote records fall at Concordia Polar Dog Invitational

SEWARD, Neb. – The Kansas Wesleyan Indoor Track record book continued its trend of weekly updates as the Coyotes ran, and threw, to more records as KWU continued its season at the Concordia Polar Dog Invitational hosted by Concordia University on Saturday. The Coyotes set four new school records...
SEWARD, NE
Salina Post

Another Kan. school district considering 4-day school week

HUTCHINSON —Over two dozen public school districts in Kansas currently operate on a 4-day week. Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309 Superintendent Curtis Nightingale said his district is looking at what four-day school weeks might look like in future years. "We actually put a committee together in October and started just...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Alleged punch to face leads to car striking tree in central Salina

A punch to the face was blamed for a single-vehicle wreck in central Salina Sunday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 33-year-old Salina man was southbound in the 800 block of Hancock Street at approximately 1:15 p.m. Sunday when a verbal argument ensued between the driver and a 30-year-old female passenger.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Area Chamber of Commerce presents Restaurant Week

Celebrate Salina’s favorite local restaurants this year during the first-ever Salina Restaurant Week! Show your support for local business and food at eight different restaurants, each offering week-long specials starting on Monday and ending on Feb. 5. It’s never been a better time to revisit those family-favorite flavors or...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

UPDATE: Dense fog advisory for some counties lifted

UPDATE 7 a.m. Monday: The National Weather Service in Wichita has lifted the dense fog advisory for Ellsworth, Lincoln, Marion, McPherson, and Saline counties. Dense fog advisories have been issued for our area. The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a dense fog advisory in effect until 9 a.m....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

17-year-old girl injured in Kansas drive-by shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured a teen. Just before 2:30 a.m. police were flagged down at Lincoln and Oliver in Wichita in reference to a shooting that had occurred, according to Officer Trevor Macy. They learned that there was a 17-year-old shooting victim located in the 4900 block of E. Harry. Officers responded to that location and found a 17- year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the leg. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
WICHITA, KS
