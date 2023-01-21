Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
Lexington police investigating alleged hate crime outside LGBTQ bar
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police are investigating a Nov. 25 incident outside The Bar Complex on Main Street as a hate crime. The victims in this case had just left the LGBTQ business and were headed to their car when three men started shouting at them. One walked away, but the other two became aggressive. That’s when one of the victims began recording on his cell phone. On the recording, you can hear one of the young men yell “Like I said, if you ain’t got no gun, you can’t (expletive) with me.”
fox56news.com
Man arrested in connection to Lexington shooting that injured 1
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man has been arrested in connection to the Jan. 17 shooting that sent someone to a Lexington hospital. On Monday, the Lexington Police Department said they arrested Grm’yko Chenault and charged him with second-degree assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. This is in connection to the shooting near the 1700 block of Gerald Drive.
fox56news.com
Lexington man sentenced to 10 years for armed fentanyl trafficking
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington man was sentenced Monday to time in federal prison after an armed fentanyl trafficking investigation. The Department of Justice said 32-year-old Antuan Lamont Jackson Jr. was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 400 grams of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. Jackson pleaded guilty in October 2022.
fox56news.com
Madison County man had nearly 705 grams of meth, 16 guns
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Monday, a Richmond man was sentenced to time in federal prison for armed meth trafficking. Department of Justice news release said 28-year-old Jacob Tyler Hensley was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. He pleaded guilty in October 2022.
fox56news.com
Man arrested on assault charges following shooting on Lakeshore Drive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that took place on Saturday. At 11:47 p.m. officers were called to the 100 block of Lakeshore Drive to look into a reported shooting. At the scene, Lexington police said they located a male...
wdrb.com
2 indicted for death of 1-month-old in Washington County, Kentucky State Police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A grand jury in Washington County, Kentucky, indicts two people for the death of a 1-month-old. James Dalton Jeffries and Savannah Turner, both of Springfield, Kentucky, are charged with murder, criminal abuse, wanton endangerment, trafficking meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Last November, Kentucky State Police...
fox56news.com
Suspect in 2022 Lexington murder arrested in Mississippi
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (FOX 56) — One person has been arrested and charged in connection to the 2022 Lexington shooting death of Doricky Harris. Harris was shot and killed on Sept. 12, 2022, on the 500 block of West Sixth Street in Lexington. The Lexington Police Department told FOX 56...
WLKY.com
Family member says these two unsolved Bardstown murders not getting as much attention as others
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Sarah Hardin was hopeful when she saw a news article about a new special prosecutor in a series of unsolved murders in Nelson County. "And then I read it and me personally, I took it as a spit in the face," she said. "Because it's like, why exclude my family? Are we not important?"
fox56news.com
Family of Desman LaDuke still seeking justice 3 months after Nicholasville officer shooting
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Sunday, many gathered for the fourth Justice Rally at Clinton Hayden Park in Nicholasville for Desman LaDuke. LaDuke was shot and killed by police on Oct. 22 after his family called for help as he was struggling with his desire to live. Three...
fox56news.com
Fayette County coroner searching for family of man
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Fayette County coroner is asking for help finding the family of a man who recently passed away. On Monday, Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn announced his team is searching for the family of Daniel B. Schwartz. Schwartz is believed to have died of natural causes on Jan. 15.
WKYT 27
Police investigating armed robbery in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened early Monday morning. Officers were called to Etawah Drive near August Drive around 1:45 a.m. That’s in the Eastland Parkway area. A man told police that two men robbed him at gunpoint. He said they shot...
fox56news.com
Lexington police searching for armed robbery suspects
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police are investigating an armed robbery in the Eastland Parkway area. The Lexington Police Department said units were called to Etawah Drive around 1:45 a.m. Monday for reports of shots fired. Once officers arrived on the scene, a man told them he had been robbed at gunpoint by two men, and that the suspects shot at him while he was trying to run away.
fox56news.com
Woman found dead on Trade Center Drive in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A death investigation is underway in Lexington. Authorities said a woman’s body was found Monday morning in the area of Trade Center Drive. Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn told FOX 56 the body had no external trauma, and he is ruling it as an unexplained death until an autopsy is complete.
fox56news.com
Mayor Gorton proud of Lexington, ready to continue fight against violence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Deadly violence in Lexington made national headlines in 2022. It was a central issue in Mayor Linda Gorton’s report card to the city in her annual State of the City County Address. Lexington suffered through a record number of homicides in 2022, but despite that headline, Gorton said investments in public safety and other quality-of-life areas are making the city a better place to live.
fox56news.com
Suspect in Half Moon Bay shooting taken into custody
Video shows the suspect in a fatal shooting in Half Moon Bay taken into custody by police. Suspect in Half Moon Bay shooting taken into custody. Video shows the suspect in a fatal shooting in Half Moon Bay taken into custody by police. Morning weather forecast: 1/25/22. Kentucky weather today:...
WSAZ
Report: KSP captain files lawsuit, accuses agency of discrimination
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT/Courier Journal) - A Kentucky State Police (KSP) captain is suing the agency due to discrimination. Capt. Jennifer Sandlin serves as post commander for Post 13 in Hazard. Sandlin is the first woman to serve as commander in Post 13′s history. She previously worked at Post 9 Pikeville.
fox56news.com
Missing Madison County teen located safely
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — James Newland has been located and is safe, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. As a precaution, Newland is being evaluated by Madison County EMS personnel. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the missing teen. James...
fox56news.com
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted by Winchester police
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Winchester Police Department is searching for a man wanted for his part in an alleged armed robbery on Jan. 6. Robert Cody Williams, 35, has an active warrant for his arrest following an armed robbery said to have taken place at Fast Lane Tobacco.
boonecountydailynews.com
Frankfort Man Arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and OWI
Just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Trooper McKinney was leaving IU Hospital in Lafayette when he noticed a 2016 Kia Forte blocking the travel lane of the parking lot. Trooper McKinney approached the vehicle and spoke with the driver, who initially provided a false name. Trooper McKinney later identified the driver as Ethan Shelton, 23, from Frankfort. Further investigation revealed that Shelton had two active warrants for his arrest out of Clinton County.
