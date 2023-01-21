Women accused of attacking pregnant woman to kill unborn baby

MADISON, Wis. — Two women are charged with attacking a pregnant woman on Madison’s south side in order to kill her unborn baby.

Brittany Holsten, 27, and Cynthia Dominguez, 25, each face a single felony charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide of an unborn child.

According to a criminal complaint filed Friday, the duo attacked the victim in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 300 block of Kent Lane on the morning of Nov. 30, 2022.

The victim reported being hit and kicked dozens of times; at one point during the attack, Holsten yelled, “I don’t want you to have his baby,” the victim told police.

Holsten has a child with and is in a relationship with the father of the victim’s baby, the complaint said.

The attack left the pregnant woman with numerous bruises and scrapes, but a medical exam at an area hospital after the attack found the baby’s heart was beating and it was “moving around great.”

According to the complaint, the victim reported receiving threatening messages and phone calls from Holsten for months because Holsten did not want the victim to have a baby with her boyfriend.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Holsten, according to online court records.

Dominguez, meanwhile, was booked into the Dane County Jail on Wednesday night, jail records show.

During an initial appearance Friday afternoon, the court set her bond at $50,000 cash. As of Friday evening, she is still in the Dane County Jail.

