Heavy rain and high winds inundated Humboldt County at the start of the new year, bringing with it an increase in hospital visits as another rise in seasonal flu and other respiratory ailments joined the party, creating a problematic set of circumstances for healthcare providers. The past two weeks have been particularly difficult for caregivers who are fielding all manner of medical emergencies, as well as a new COVID-19 Omicron variant nick-named “The Kraken,” which has contributed to an uptick in hospitalizations and emergency room visits. In response, administrators at Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka established an Incident Command Center to deal with the crisis.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO