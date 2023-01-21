ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

kymkemp.com

One Vehicle Crashed off Freshwater Road East of Eureka

A crash occurred off the 1900 block of Freshwater Road just east of Pacific Lumber Camp southeast of Eureka about 8:14 p.m. The vehicle went over the edge. One person was able to crawl out of the sunroof and two others needed assistance to get out. However, no one was injured, according to reports from the scene.
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Four roads in Humboldt County closed due to slide, flooding

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — Four roads remain closed due to the effects of the recent winter storms in the region. According to Humboldt County's website, Mattole Road is closed 1.5 miles past Highway 254 due to a slide. Three other roads were closed due to flooding and/or flood debris....
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

[Update] Traffic Congested on Samoa Bridge After a Rear-End Collision

Traffic is backing up on Highway 255 due to a traffic collision on the Samoa Bridge on the east side of Tuluwat Island just before 3 p.m. on January 24. Scanner traffic indicates that a Danco pickup truck rear-ended a Honda, causing the Honda to partially block the lane. Please avoid the area if possible.
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Students gather to honor CPH student killed in collision

ARCATA, Calif. — A memorial was held today in honor of the Cal Poly Humbolt student Camile Nauta, who lost their life in a fatal collision last week. Several students gathered at the CPH campus, where Camile was finishing up their last semester before graduating. They were 21 years old when they lost their life.
ARCATA, CA
krcrtv.com

Board of Supervisors approves plans for Humboldt Bay Trail South Project

EUREKA, Calif. — Big progress was made Tuesday in the Humboldt Bay Trail project, which will provide a separate trail between Eureka and Arcata, allowing people to travel between the two cities in a method other than driving. "Today, it was a big milestone where the Humboldt County Board...
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Avenue of the Giants closure Tuesday

HUMBOLDT, Calif. — Highway 254, Avenue of the Giants, will be fully closed North of Myers Flat on Tuesday. Caltrans says the closure will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 24. Caltrans will be doing emergency work to remove all hazardous trees that have been dead,...
MYERS FLAT, CA
kymkemp.com

The Home of Two Redway Schoolteachers Knocked off Foundation During Earthquake

Two Redway elementary schoolteachers are struggling to deal with terrible damage to their home, moving, and storing their belongings after a recent earthquake. Nicole Keenan, a local resident, created a GoFundMe page to assist two coworkers, Jim and Lara Garrison, whose Rio Dell home was damaged in the recent earthquakes. According to Keenan, the house was knocked off of its foundation and deemed uninhabitable.
REDWAY, CA
kymkemp.com

Two Flee After Vehicle Reportedly Collides With Home in Rio Dell

A vehicle collided with a home on Painter Street near Rio Dell Avenue in Rio Dell about 12:30 a.m., according to a report made by law enforcement to dispatch. He said that two suspects fled the scene. The vehicle, a 2000 Dodge, was abandoned at the scene. The vehicle is...
RIO DELL, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

County Supervisors Poised to Put the Humboldt Bay Trail South Project Out for Bids

Good news for fans of non-motorized transportation: The last stretch of trail needed to connect Eureka and Arcata is getting closer to realization. At its regular meeting tomorrow, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors is slated to approve plans for the Humboldt Bay Trail South, a paved, four-and-a-quarter mile waterfront pathway between the two bayside municipalities. The agenda item also calls for the board to authorize the public works director to put the project out for bids, pending authorization from the Federal Highway Administration.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Local Airport Touted as the ‘Foggiest Airport’ in Simple Flying Article

Top honors are usually a thing of celebration, even for airports. Most flights daily, safest airport, etc. would all be proudly displayed. However, being labeled the foggiest airport may not be exactly a boasting point, but according to an article in Simple Flying, the Arcata-Eureka (ACV) dons that exact title. According to the article, ACV sees on average, 97 days of dense fog or rain per year.
ARCATA, CA
krcrtv.com

Cal Poly Humboldt student killed in fatal collision

ARCATA, Calif. — A Cal Poly Humboldt student was killed after a pickup truck hit them while on the sidewalk Tuesday evening. Just after 4 p.m., officials responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian collision. According to officials, the blue truck was traveling southbound on Alliance Road in Arcata when he hit two pedestrians walking together on a sidewalk. He then reportedly veered back on to the street and hit another car before going off the road. Initial dispatch information suggests that when officials got there, a person involved in the collision was breathing but not responding.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Tree Takes Out Power to Locals and Blocks Hookton Road

At about 4:15 p.m., a tree fell across Hookton Road north of Loleta taking out PG&E power lines and completely blocking the road. According to PG&E, about 67 customers are currently without electricity. They are estimating it will be 7:25 p.m. before power is restored. Please remember that information gathered...
LOLETA, CA
kymkemp.com

COVID, Flu, and Winter Weather Create Perfect Storm for Local ER, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Creates New Incident Command Center

Heavy rain and high winds inundated Humboldt County at the start of the new year, bringing with it an increase in hospital visits as another rise in seasonal flu and other respiratory ailments joined the party, creating a problematic set of circumstances for healthcare providers. The past two weeks have been particularly difficult for caregivers who are fielding all manner of medical emergencies, as well as a new COVID-19 Omicron variant nick-named “The Kraken,” which has contributed to an uptick in hospitalizations and emergency room visits. In response, administrators at Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka established an Incident Command Center to deal with the crisis.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

City of Eureka rescinds employee vaccination requirement as case rates continue to go down

EUREKA, Calif. — On Jan. 1, the City of Eureka rescinded its employee COVID-19 vaccination mandate. This, in addition the permanent closure three Humboldt County COVID testing clinics on Sunday, displays a very different start to the new year than the start of 2022, which began with a nationwide spike in COVID cases due to the rapid and far-reaching spread of the Omicron variant.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

The Gay Pride Community Held a Communion in Ferndale Yesterday

Over 100 supporters of the Gay Pride community including the Eureka Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, Queer Humboldt, Redwood Pride and Lost Coast Pride gathered in front of Ferndale’s City Hall yesterday to call attention to what they said was, “[A] stark increase in misinformation and fear mongering directed at the LGBTQ+ community.”
FERNDALE, CA

