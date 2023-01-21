Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Police close stretch of State Route 48 after injury crash
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Hamilton Township police have closed a stretch of State Route 48 following a crash, Tuesday evening. According to police, State Route 48 is closed between Schlottman Road and the Village of Maineville due to a crash. Police say injuries are reported in this crash.
WLWT 5
One lane blocked on I-275 in Springdale due to a crash
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — The left lane is blocked on eastbound I-275 in Springdale after a crash, Wednesday morning. The crash was reported near the Springfield Pike exit at 6:03 a.m. by the Ohio Department of
WLWT 5
LIST: Greater Cincinnati counties under snow emergencies, travel advisories
Communities are starting to issues snow emergencies and travel advisories ahead of the winter storm taking aim at the Cincinnati area Wednesday morning. A Level 1 snow emergency or travel advisory is defined as motorists being advised to use caution due to hazardous road conditions resulting from accumulations of snow/and or ice.
Snow emergencies issued for area counties; What does it mean?
Snow emergencies have been issued as accumulating snow falls across the region early Wednesday. Montgomery, Clinton, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Preble, and Logan County are under a LEVEL 1 SNOW EMERGENCY. WHAT ARE SNOW EMERGENCIES?. Sheriff's offices and departments collaborate with county emergency managers to determine...
A few snow emergencies in effect where snow fell the most
Some counties in the Tri-State issued snow emergencies for early Wednesday morning before the reality of the weather came in to focus.
WLWT 5
Report of an injury crash on I-75 southbound in Boone County
BURLINGTON, Ky. — Crews respond to a report of an injury crash on I-75 southbound in Boone County.
Traffic backup along I-71 N lasts for 3 hours due to 'series of small crashes'
As snow fell in heavier than forecast amounts across the Tri-State, conditions became dangerous, causing several spin outs.
WLWT 5
Newport board of commissioners approves plan to increase bicycle safety, accessibility
NEWPORT, Ky. — A plan has been approved by the Newport City Board of Commissioners to increase bicycle safety and accessibility in the city. According to a press release from the Newport City Manager's office, commissioners unanimously approved a Bicycle Transportation Plan Agreement Memorandum of Understanding with the city of Covington, Tri-State Trails and the Devou Good Foundation.
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a report of an accident on Mt. Zion in Union
UNION, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of an accident, blocking the roadway on Mt. Zion Road at Hempsteade Drive in Union.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Hamilton.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported structure fire on West North Bend Road
CINCINNATI — Crews responding to reported structure fire on West North Bend Road in Carthage.
WLWT 5
Crews respond to Oxford for reports of wires down on West Sycamore Street
OXFORD, Ohio — Crews respond to Oxford for reports of wires down on West Sycamore Street.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Kilby Road in Harrison
HARRISON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Kilby Road in Harrison.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Multiple rollover crashes in Ross Co., first responders struggle to keep up
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple crashes are being reported across the Ross County area this morning. Rescue crews responded to Route 35 westbound near Chillicothe on a single-vehicle rollover accident near the Bridge Street exit. One person, troopers said, had their hand trapped under the vehicle.
WLWT 5
LIST: Schools and businesses announce closures, delays due to winter storm
CINCINNATI — Schools and businesses are announcing closures and delays for Wednesday as a winter storm takes aim at Cincinnati. Another strong and potentially high impact storm arrive in our area late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Accumulating snow moves
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries in Walton
WALTON, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries in the 100 block of Mary Grubbs Highway in Walton.
WLWT 5
Crews respond to a report of a crash on US 42 and Baker in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Crews respond to a report of a crash, blocking the roadway on US 42 and Baker in Boone County.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for portions of the region
WILMINGTON, Ohio — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of the Scioto Valley. According to the National Weather Service, the advisory goes into effect at midnight this evening for the following counties in our area. Highland, Fayette, Ross, Pickaway, Hocking, Fairfield, Franklin, Madison, and Clinton Counties.
Which counties remain under a snow emergency?
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple counties in the Miami Valley were under a Level 1 Snow Emergency Sunday. Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck has canceled the Level 1 Snow Emergency for Montgomery County. Other area counties around the area that were also issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency have been canceled:
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Springdale Road in Colerain Township
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Springdale Road in Colerain Township.
