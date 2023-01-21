ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, OH


WLWT 5

Police close stretch of State Route 48 after injury crash

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Hamilton Township police have closed a stretch of State Route 48 following a crash, Tuesday evening. According to police, State Route 48 is closed between Schlottman Road and the Village of Maineville due to a crash. Police say injuries are reported in this crash. Authorities...
MAINEVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

One lane blocked on I-275 in Springdale due to a crash

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — The left lane is blocked on eastbound I-275 in Springdale after a crash, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported near the Springfield Pike exit at 6:03 a.m. by the Ohio Department of...
SPRINGDALE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Snow emergencies issued for area counties; What does it mean?

Snow emergencies have been issued as accumulating snow falls across the region early Wednesday. Montgomery, Clinton, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Preble, and Logan County are under a LEVEL 1 SNOW EMERGENCY. >> Live Doppler 7 Radar. WHAT ARE SNOW EMERGENCIES?. Sheriff’s offices and departments collaborate with county emergency managers to determine...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Report of an injury crash on I-75 southbound in Boone County

BURLINGTON, Ky. — Crews respond to a report of an injury crash on I-75 southbound in Boone County. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Newport board of commissioners approves plan to increase bicycle safety, accessibility

NEWPORT, Ky. — A plan has been approved by the Newport City Board of Commissioners to increase bicycle safety and accessibility in the city. According to a press release from the Newport City Manager's office, commissioners unanimously approved a Bicycle Transportation Plan Agreement Memorandum of Understanding with the city of Covington, Tri-State Trails and the Devou Good Foundation.
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Crews are responding to a report of an accident on Mt. Zion in Union

UNION, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of an accident, blocking the roadway on Mt. Zion Road at Hempsteade Drive in Union. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
UNION, KY
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Crews responding to reported structure fire on West North Bend Road

CINCINNATI — Crews responding to reported structure fire on West North Bend Road in Carthage. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Kilby Road in Harrison

HARRISON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Kilby Road in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
HARRISON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Multiple rollover crashes in Ross Co., first responders struggle to keep up

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple crashes are being reported across the Ross County area this morning. Rescue crews responded to Route 35 westbound near Chillicothe on a single-vehicle rollover accident near the Bridge Street exit. One person, troopers said, had their hand trapped under the vehicle. Medics from the...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

LIST: Schools and businesses announce closures, delays due to winter storm

CINCINNATI — Schools and businesses are announcing closures and delays for Wednesday as a winter storm takes aim at Cincinnati. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. Another strong and potentially high impact storm arrive in our area late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Accumulating snow moves...
CINCINNATI, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Winter Weather Advisory issued for portions of the region

WILMINGTON, Ohio — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of the Scioto Valley. According to the National Weather Service, the advisory goes into effect at midnight this evening for the following counties in our area. Highland, Fayette, Ross, Pickaway, Hocking, Fairfield, Franklin, Madison, and Clinton Counties.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Which counties remain under a snow emergency?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple counties in the Miami Valley were under a Level 1 Snow Emergency Sunday. Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck has canceled the Level 1 Snow Emergency for Montgomery County. Other area counties around the area that were also issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency have been canceled: During a Level 1 […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH

