Read full article on original website
Related
fox56news.com
City of Lexington to hold annual LexCount Survey
Each year, the City of Lexington conducts an annual survey to learn more about the city's homeless population. Each year, the City of Lexington conducts an annual survey to learn more about the city's homeless population. Morning weather forecast: 1/25/22. Kentucky weather today: Windy with showers, turning colder. Results of...
fox56news.com
Missing Madison County teen located safely
James Newland has been located and is safe, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Department. James Newland has been located and is safe, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Department. Jan. 24: Taxes, phones, and weight loss. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on January...
fox56news.com
Mayor Gorton proud of Lexington, ready to continue fight against violence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Deadly violence in Lexington made national headlines in 2022. It was a central issue in Mayor Linda Gorton’s report card to the city in her annual State of the City County Address. Lexington suffered through a record number of homicides in 2022, but despite that headline, Gorton said investments in public safety and other quality-of-life areas are making the city a better place to live.
fox56news.com
27 Guinea pigs rescued from a Lexington apartment
A rescue has the animals at Lexington humane society squeaking with joy. After they got a call from a woman who needed more than twenty animals to find a new home. It has four legs, and it's covered in fur, but it is not your typical rescue at the Lexington humane society.
fox56news.com
Struggles remain for rural educators | Early Morning
One in five students across the U.S. goes to school in a rural setting, and these districts face their own sets of challenges. Full story: https://bit.ly/3iYA8qV #education #schools #ruralareas. Struggles remain for rural educators | Early Morning. One in five students across the U.S. goes to school in a rural...
Wave 3
Louisville woman selected as 2023 Kentucky mother of the year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman was selected as the 2023 Kentucky mother of the year. Katina Alami is the 70th woman in Kentucky history to hold this honor. Alami is a current adoptive parent, and homeschools all seven of her children with special needs. She is the author...
fox56news.com
Fayette County Public Schools and UK celebrate 'Girls Who Game' partnership
According to Dell Technologies, women make up 50% of the overall workforce, but only 28% of them hold science and engineering jobs. Fayette County Public Schools and UK celebrate ‘Girls …. According to Dell Technologies, women make up 50% of the overall workforce, but only 28% of them hold...
fox56news.com
Search continues for unnamed missing Madison County juvenile
Officials have yet to release any information about the subject but we do know they have focused their search on Poosey Ridge Road past Salem Christian Church. Search continues for unnamed missing Madison County …. Officials have yet to release any information about the subject but we do know they...
fox56news.com
Bicyclist dead after being hit by semi in Nicholasville
The Nicholasville Police Department confirmed Tuesday morning's collision occurred around 5:50 a.m. on U.S. 27 near Shun Pike when a semi-truck (no trailer) traveling northbound struck a bicyclist who was traveling just inside the right lane. Bicyclist dead after being hit by semi in Nicholasville. The Nicholasville Police Department confirmed...
fox56news.com
New Kentucky Megabus routes to begin Wednesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – New Megabus routes are set to begin Wednesday. The news routes will expand the connectedness both inside and outside of Kentucky. Megabus and Miller Transportation announced an expansion to the routes they will offer, including places like Frankfort, Louisville, and Memphis. The services will...
fox56news.com
Why 2023 could be the best year yet for Kentucky’s economy
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Could 2023 be the brightest year for Kentucky yet?. The Lane Report, which covers the beat of Kentucky’s economy and jobs, has just published a comprehensive article proving how optimistic businesses in the Commonwealth feel. Mark Green, editorial director at The Lane Report,...
fox56news.com
Morning weather forecast: 1/24/23
Kentucky weather today: Windy with showers, turning colder. Florida leads Kentucky by a mere 11 donors after day 2 of Big Blue Slam. Madison Central's bowling team may not have a winning record, but the athletes say their season was still a success. One player in particular, Maggie McCain, even says the sport helped shape the person she is today.
Gun Shows & Sportsman Expos Happening Around Kentucky in Spring 2023
For collectors, hunting enthusiasts, and second amendment supporters spring is a big time of year for gun shows around the state. Whether you are in search of hard-to-find collector's items or require new hunting equipment, there is sure to be plenty to take in during any of these various shows that will be held around the Bluegrass.
Juveniles made ‘orchestrated’ attack on Kentucky detention center staff, state alleges
Three youths attacked workers at a juvenile detention center in Bowling Green in the latest violent outburst reported in the troubled system being overhauled by Kentucky’s governor, the state said Tuesday. The three juveniles kicked and punched staff during the “orchestrated” attack Monday night at the Warren Regional Juvenile...
‘The Butcher of Kentucky’: How the Civil War general became the ‘Most Hated Man in Kentucky’
On Aug. 19, 1831, Stephen Gano "Butcher" Burbridge was born in Georgetown.
fox56news.com
How to apply for eviction help in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – With federal eviction help ending, Lexington’s Housing Stabilization Program is beginning services to help those still facing eviction. Lexington will offer legal help for tenants and application fee assistance for people facing financial difficulty. On Jan. 30, new rental assistance applications will automatically start for people with an active eviction case in the Fayette District Court. The new services are available through the Lexington Housing Stabilization Program.
fox56news.com
Special prosecutor named to investigate 3 unsolved cases
Commonwealth's Attorney Shane Young was appointed by AG Daniel Cameron to investigate three unsolved cases in Nelson County. Special prosecutor named to investigate 3 unsolved …. Commonwealth's Attorney Shane Young was appointed by AG Daniel Cameron to investigate three unsolved cases in Nelson County. Electric night at Exum Center ends...
fox56news.com
Coping with seasonal depression during the winter
With snowflakes back in the forecast, health leaders are stressing the importance of taking care of both your body and your mind. With snowflakes back in the forecast, health leaders are stressing the importance of taking care of both your body and your mind. Electric night at Exum Center ends...
fox56news.com
Groundbreaking held for Lexington’s 1st middle school in nearly 2 decades
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It’s been years in the making, but now construction is finally underway on Lexington’s first middle school in almost two decades. The empty patch of land next to Polo Club Boulevard has sat waiting for construction since it was purchased by Fayette County Schools in 2020. Delayed by COVID-19 and price hikes, almost three years later, the ground is now officially broken on the new middle school and officials said it couldn’t come a moment too soon.
Kentucky’s Largest Bear Ever Caught & The Most Famous One-Not The Same Bear
Bears have long been making their way into Kentucky for a while now. Most people have only seen small ones. We've found the largest bear ever caught and he's huge!. Bears were actually a part of Kentucky until they were killed off in the early 1900s. Here's what Kentucky.gov says...
Comments / 0