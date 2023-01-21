ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Shrunk3d Las Vegas Offers a One-Of-A-Kind Way to Celebrate Love

Love is in the air and there is no better place to capture the moment then at Shrunk3D Las Vegas, the first fully mobile 3D photo booth in Las Vegas. This February, Shrunk3D invites couples to opt out of making dinner reservations at a crowded restaurant and opt in to an experience celebrating their love with a 3D custom-made replica of them.
Update: Stolen hot air balloon found

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It carries 16 passengers, is worth $175,000 and is filled with 400 pounds of flammable gas. It’s a hot air balloon and its owners say it was stolen from a Las Vegas backlot Monday. “It was an open flatbed trailer, around 18 feet long...
Las Vegas band Panic! at the Disco breaks up

Panic! at the Disco is no more. Band frontman Brendon Urie announced Tuesday that the band is splitting up. The pop rock band got its start in Las Vegas in 2004 when a group of childhood friends formed a band. Within a few years, they had a triple platinum album and went on to win numerous awards.
3 people shot in neighbor dispute: police

A dispute between neighbors resulted in a shooting Tuesday afternoon, according to Las Vegas police. The neighbor dispute was reported at 1:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Doolittle Avenue, near H Street. 3 people shot in neighbor dispute: police. A dispute between neighbors resulted in a shooting Tuesday...
Henderson breaks ground for new forensic crime lab

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson is making a giant step forward when it comes to crime solving. The city broke ground Tuesday on a new forensic crime lab. The 20,000-square-foot facility will be located on Sunset Road near Boulder highway. City leaders said it will give Henderson Police Department the latest industry technology for three […]
Meow Wolf Las Vegas Is Hiring; Multiple Positions

Meow Wolf may just be your next career move. If you’re looking for a job in a fun location that is filled with art, music, events and food then you have found your match. Meow Wolf llc is an entertainment company located out of Sante Fe, New Mexico that creates immersive and interactive experiences that are out of this world.
Thieves Swipe Massive Hot Air Balloon From Vegas Company

Police are searching for a hot air balloon that was reported stolen from a facility in Las Vegas. The question is…how do you hide something like that? The owners of Vegas Balloon Rides say it was stolen from a flatbed trailer on Monday. The hot air balloon worth $175,000...
Horizon Market worker charged with embezzlement

A Pahrump worker is facing an embezzlement charge after a deputy says he viewed a video of the employee taking money from his employer’s cash register before fleeing last fall. According to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, released on Jan. 7 deputy Robert Meyers was dispatched to...
Las Vegas Woman Named 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year

Deborah Earl of Las Vegas was selected as the 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year®. She is the 65th woman in Nevada history to hold this honor. In 2014, Earl began parent advocacy work in response to activist efforts to diminish parental rights and indoctrinate children in radical ideologies at school.
