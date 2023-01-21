Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Confirms He Is Leaving TeamOnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Area 51 Blog Owner Claims FBI, Air Force Ghosted Him After Raiding His Home, Causing $25K in DamagesEden ReportsLas Vegas, NV
Recently Traded Basketball Star Rips Former Team As 'Unethical'OnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Warning Issued for The Southern California and Las Vegas Prone Zones for Damaging Winds; DetailsSouthern California Weather ForceSanta Ana, CA
TikToker Review Helps To Make Restaurant a SuccessHerbie J PilatoLas Vegas, NV
Related
‘You fall in love,’ Clark County asks for more foster parents to help relieve system
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands of children are in the foster care system in Clark County, and the need for foster parents is never-ending. The county has put out several pleas for people to register to foster. A child has no control over their home life, so when they are taken away, one of the […]
nevadabusiness.com
Shrunk3d Las Vegas Offers a One-Of-A-Kind Way to Celebrate Love
Love is in the air and there is no better place to capture the moment then at Shrunk3D Las Vegas, the first fully mobile 3D photo booth in Las Vegas. This February, Shrunk3D invites couples to opt out of making dinner reservations at a crowded restaurant and opt in to an experience celebrating their love with a 3D custom-made replica of them.
Fox5 KVVU
Caesars Entertainment says 2nd rescue dog graduates ‘gun dog training’ in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Caesars Entertainment on Thursday will hold an event for a rescue dog that is graduating from the company’s “gun dog training program.”. According to a news release, the dog, named Turbo, was rescued by Caesars Entertainment from the Animal Foundation in Las Vegas.
8newsnow.com
Update: Stolen hot air balloon found
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It carries 16 passengers, is worth $175,000 and is filled with 400 pounds of flammable gas. It’s a hot air balloon and its owners say it was stolen from a Las Vegas backlot Monday. “It was an open flatbed trailer, around 18 feet long...
Las Vegas band Panic! at the Disco breaks up
Panic! at the Disco is no more. Band frontman Brendon Urie announced Tuesday that the band is splitting up. The pop rock band got its start in Las Vegas in 2004 when a group of childhood friends formed a band. Within a few years, they had a triple platinum album and went on to win numerous awards.
Las Vegas elementary school was in hard lockdown due to gunshots between adults
Las Vegas police said they are responding to a "dynamic scene" shooting in West Las Vegas in the 900 block of Doolittle Avenue.
8newsnow.com
3 people shot in neighbor dispute: police
A dispute between neighbors resulted in a shooting Tuesday afternoon, according to Las Vegas police. The neighbor dispute was reported at 1:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Doolittle Avenue, near H Street. 3 people shot in neighbor dispute: police. A dispute between neighbors resulted in a shooting Tuesday...
Officials air findings in Nevada shooting that left 4 dead
Authorities in Nevada aired the results of the investigation of the November 2020 police killing of a man after he shot two women dead, wounded a teenage girl and abducted a 12-year-old boy.
Henderson breaks ground for new forensic crime lab
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson is making a giant step forward when it comes to crime solving. The city broke ground Tuesday on a new forensic crime lab. The 20,000-square-foot facility will be located on Sunset Road near Boulder highway. City leaders said it will give Henderson Police Department the latest industry technology for three […]
KTNV
RTC asking drivers to avoid the area of Las Vegas Blvd, Nellis
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — RTC of Southern Nevada is asking drivers to avoid the area of Las Vegas Boulevard at Nellis Tuesday night. The intersection is closed in all directions. There is a reported crash. KTNV was able to confirm that the crash is fatal. KTNV is on route...
Shay Mikalonis pays a visit to Metro police officers
Shay Mikalonis, the Metro police officer who was paralyzed in a shooting on the Strip two and a half years ago, returned to visit officers at the Convention Center Area Command on Tuesday.
jammin1057.com
Meow Wolf Las Vegas Is Hiring; Multiple Positions
Meow Wolf may just be your next career move. If you’re looking for a job in a fun location that is filled with art, music, events and food then you have found your match. Meow Wolf llc is an entertainment company located out of Sante Fe, New Mexico that creates immersive and interactive experiences that are out of this world.
Hundreds celebrate Lunar New Year at Downtown Summerlin
Hundreds celebrate Lunar New Year at Downtown Summerlin and mourn the 10 people killed at a similar celebration in California.
Born and Raised Tavern Appears to Be Headed to Centennial Hills
It would be the brand's fourth location
Fox5 KVVU
Charity event allows people to drive their cars around Las Vegas Motor Speedway
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Motor Speedway announced that it will once again host its “Laps for Charity” event. Proceeds from the event benefit the Las Vegas Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities, according to a news release. The event will be held from 8...
iheart.com
Thieves Swipe Massive Hot Air Balloon From Vegas Company
Police are searching for a hot air balloon that was reported stolen from a facility in Las Vegas. The question is…how do you hide something like that? The owners of Vegas Balloon Rides say it was stolen from a flatbed trailer on Monday. The hot air balloon worth $175,000...
pvtimes.com
Horizon Market worker charged with embezzlement
A Pahrump worker is facing an embezzlement charge after a deputy says he viewed a video of the employee taking money from his employer’s cash register before fleeing last fall. According to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, released on Jan. 7 deputy Robert Meyers was dispatched to...
New Alzheimer’s drug trial brings hope in fight against memory loss
There's remarkable news in Alzheimer’s research. A breakthrough medication that could help slow down the onset of memory loss and other dementia symptoms just got fast-track approval by the FDA.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police share video of suspicious person in Summerlin backyard
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is showing a scary video on social media. The footage shared on Twitter shows a man wearing a mask sneaking into a local backyard when a sensor light scares him off. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Flags to...
2news.com
Las Vegas Woman Named 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year
Deborah Earl of Las Vegas was selected as the 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year®. She is the 65th woman in Nevada history to hold this honor. In 2014, Earl began parent advocacy work in response to activist efforts to diminish parental rights and indoctrinate children in radical ideologies at school.
Comments / 0