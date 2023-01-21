Read full article on original website
Tragedy Strikes Idaho’s Finest Burger Joint
I live two and a half hours drive from the Garage Café in Notus and, yet. When I mention it to many people in Twin Falls, they know the place. They’ll share memories of meals there. Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury liked to stop there for breakfast when he served as Chief of Police in Nampa. The late Coach Pete Coulson considered it a favorite stop.
Proposed windmill project to double the wind energy produced in Idaho
TWIN FALLS - Wind energy in southern Idaho is nothing new. Wind turbines can be seen all along the Interstate 84 corridor from Boise to Pocatello. The Lava Ridge Wind Project, proposed by Magic Valley Energy and LS Power for public lands in Jerome, Lincoln and Shoshone counties, would dwarf south-central Idaho’s existing turbines in both number and height.
Twin Falls Personalized License Plate Slips Past Quality Control
When you drive around Twin Falls or any other town, you’ve probably spent time stuck in traffic trying to decipher personalized license plates. I’m not sure what’s more entertaining, the plates themselves or some of our really bad attempts at translations. They won’t let you put just...
Twin Falls Says Goodbye to Another Store, but is it Really Closed?
A new year, but a similar trend continues to be happening around Twin Falls, and that is another store is closing its doors, but unlike other stores that have closed in the area, this one is a little different. It seems to be far too often that another business is closing its doors and saying goodbye to the area, but there are those rare instances where not everything is as it seems, and perhaps the store that closed, isn't truly closed in the way you think.
Man Arrested Following Crash with Sun Valley Police Car
HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A Picabo man was arrest following a crash with a police car Friday afternoon on State Highway 75. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, Jeremy Hellmann, 44, was booked into the Blaine County Detention Center on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence along with possession of drug paraphernalia. The Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a crash reported on Highway 75 near Elkhorn Road between a van and Sun Valley Police Department SUV. Both vehicles had been headed north when the van drifted into the patrol SUV causing moderate damage. Neither driver had been hurt.
kmvt
Three vehicle crash on Hwy. 93 sends one to the hospital Monday afternoon
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police are investigating a three-vehicle injury collision that occurred on Monday afternoon on Highway 93 – south of Twin Falls. According to a press release issued by ISP, at a little before 6 p.m., a 47-year-old female from Twin Falls was...
Investigation underway into mysterious goat thefts
Goats are going missing. Jason Rocha went out to feed the family’s 16 goats Tuesday morning at their house south of Wendell and they were gone. All of them. Upon inspection of the area, he found the fence had been cut. Two weeks ago, five goats were taken, again near Wendell, Gooding County Sheriff Shaun...
