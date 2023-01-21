ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOOL 96.5

Tragedy Strikes Idaho’s Finest Burger Joint

I live two and a half hours drive from the Garage Café in Notus and, yet. When I mention it to many people in Twin Falls, they know the place. They’ll share memories of meals there. Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury liked to stop there for breakfast when he served as Chief of Police in Nampa. The late Coach Pete Coulson considered it a favorite stop.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls Says Goodbye to Another Store, but is it Really Closed?

A new year, but a similar trend continues to be happening around Twin Falls, and that is another store is closing its doors, but unlike other stores that have closed in the area, this one is a little different. It seems to be far too often that another business is closing its doors and saying goodbye to the area, but there are those rare instances where not everything is as it seems, and perhaps the store that closed, isn't truly closed in the way you think.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Man Arrested Following Crash with Sun Valley Police Car

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A Picabo man was arrest following a crash with a police car Friday afternoon on State Highway 75. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, Jeremy Hellmann, 44, was booked into the Blaine County Detention Center on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence along with possession of drug paraphernalia. The Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a crash reported on Highway 75 near Elkhorn Road between a van and Sun Valley Police Department SUV. Both vehicles had been headed north when the van drifted into the patrol SUV causing moderate damage. Neither driver had been hurt.
SUN VALLEY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Investigation underway into mysterious goat thefts

Goats are going missing. Jason Rocha went out to feed the family’s 16 goats Tuesday morning at their house south of Wendell and they were gone. All of them. Upon inspection of the area, he found the fence had been cut. Two weeks ago, five goats were taken, again near Wendell, Gooding County Sheriff Shaun...
WENDELL, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy