What to Explore When Visiting This Historic Village in PennsylvaniaMelissa FrostLancaster County, PA
This Famous Spot on Rt. 30 Can Become Yours for $2.4 MillionMelissa FrostRonks, PA
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
The time that a $4 flea market picture frame hid an original copy of the Declaration of IndependenceAnita DurairajAdamstown, PA
4 Fun Things Happening in Lancaster, PA This WeekendMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
abc27.com
Dutch Wonderland raises pay, looking to hire for 2023 season
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Dutch Wonderland announced that they increased their starting pay as they seek 800 team members for their 2023 season. Rates at Dutch Wonderland will increase as much as $2.50 an hour compared to last year, with pay maxing out at $15 an hour. Employees at...
Lancaster County cancer survivor was the first to get new treatment
Tim Card of Mount Joy in Lancaster County has described himself as never sitting still for long. He is married with seven children and owned a cross-fit gym, has been a youth pastor, sells real estate and rides motorcycles. A little over five years ago though, Card was diagnosed with...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Chester County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyotes being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak.
WGAL
Pennsylvania SPCA removes 21 dogs from breeder's property in Gap, Lancaster County
GAP, Pa. — The Pennsylvania SPCA says it rescued 21 dogs from a breeder's property in Lancaster County over concerns for their welfare. The group said it was acting on a tip from the Bureau of Dog Law that the animals were living in unsanitary conditions and had improper housing.
Wbaltv.com
BARCS waives adoption fees this week due to overcrowding issues
The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS) is desperately looking for people to adopt animals as the shelter nears capacity. The shelter is already out of space for dogs this season, so BARCS is waiving adoption fees for all animals through Sunday. The shelter hopes that pushes people to come in and take a pet home so they can make space for more animals in need.
York County barn fire reportedly under control
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a York County barn fire. According to York County 911 Dispatch, the fire is along the 400 block of York Road in Newberry Township and the first call came in just after 6 p.m. The Newberry Township...
Jewelry store closes at Dauphin County mall
Another retailer has closed at the Colonial Park Mall in Lower Paxton Township. This time it’s one of the mall’s jewelry stores.
abc27.com
abc27.com
Firearms stolen from Cumberland County gun shop
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A small number of firearms were stolen from a Cumberland County gun shop on Saturday morning. According to Hampden Township Police, officers responded around 5 a.m. to an alarm at SPAR Firearms on the 600 block of Carlisle Pike. Police found a pickup truck reported...
WGAL
Leaders of York County-based Kinsley Enterprises die in avalanche during skiing trip in Canada
Two members of the Kinsley family, leaders of York County-based Kinsley Enterprises, died in an avalanche while on a skiing trip in Canada. Jon Kinsley, 59, and Tim Kinsley, 57, died Monday in British Columbia. Jon was an executive at Kinsley Enterprises. Tim was the president of Kinsley Properties. Kinsley...
Harrisburg’s Federal Courthouse had a parking problem. A homeless shelter had a solution
The Bethesda Mission homeless shelter in Harrisburg is expecting a boon with the long-awaited opening of the new federal courthouse this spring. That’s because the one thing that the federal courthouse under construction at Sixth Street doesn’t have is parking, and Bethesda Mission in 1934 purchased a property for $10,000 that now is a parking lot that could bring in an estimated $70,000 to $80,000 annually to support its mission to help the homeless.
abc27.com
1 child taken to hospital after school van overturns in Pennsylvania
EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Chopper 3 was live Tuesday over an overturned school van in Earl Township, Berks County.The van flipped into a ditch off Route 73 at Pond Road. The school van had three students around elementary age and one child was taken to the hospital.Pennsylvania State Police says an SUV going east on Route 73 turned left to go on Pond Road in front of the school van which was going west.Both drivers were taken to the hospital and officials say the injuries are minor.
abc27.com
Juvenile charged after $1,100 in damage done at Lancaster County park
QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A juvenile has been charged and three others were referred to an offenders program following a vandalism investigation in Lancaster County. According to Quarryville Police, the four juveniles are allegedly responsible for over $1,100 in damage caused at Huffnagle Park in August 2022. Police say...
local21news.com
Cows on the run from police after escaping farm in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Yes, that photo you're seeing is real. York County Regional Police Department say that on Jan. 17 at around 12:25 a.m., numerous cows had escaped from a pasture. Roaming the 300 block of Chestnut St., authorities say the cows were eventually located and escorted...
Two Susquehanna Rivershed Family Farms Honored for Water Quality Efforts
A pair of family farms in the Chesapeake Bay watershed, each impressive in their own right, has been nationally recognized with the 2022 Leopold Conservation Award. The Crothers family’s dairy farm Long Green Farm in northeastern Maryland and Flinchbaugh’s Orchard & Farm in York County, Pennsylvania, just over the Maryland line, are equally committed to caring for the environment.
abc27.com
Men allegedly spray animal urine on woman at Adams County Walmart
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Four people are facing charges after police say they allegedly sprayed animal urine on a woman at an Adams County Walmart. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the alleged harassment took place at the Walmart located on York Road in Straban Township in early January.
abc27.com
WellSpan Health expands behavioral health program in York
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan Health will be expanding their behavioral health program in York. The new location will be located at 150 Roosevelt Avenue and will provide easier access to behavioral health services to adults who are experiencing severe and persistent mental illness. Stay up to date on...
Comments / 2