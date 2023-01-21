ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

abc27.com

Dutch Wonderland raises pay, looking to hire for 2023 season

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Dutch Wonderland announced that they increased their starting pay as they seek 800 team members for their 2023 season. Rates at Dutch Wonderland will increase as much as $2.50 an hour compared to last year, with pay maxing out at $15 an hour. Employees at...
LANCASTER, PA
Wbaltv.com

BARCS waives adoption fees this week due to overcrowding issues

The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS) is desperately looking for people to adopt animals as the shelter nears capacity. The shelter is already out of space for dogs this season, so BARCS is waiving adoption fees for all animals through Sunday. The shelter hopes that pushes people to come in and take a pet home so they can make space for more animals in need.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX 43

York County barn fire reportedly under control

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a York County barn fire. According to York County 911 Dispatch, the fire is along the 400 block of York Road in Newberry Township and the first call came in just after 6 p.m. The Newberry Township...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

PSPCA removes 21 dogs from Lancaster County breeder

PHILADELPHIA, PA. (WHTM) — Citing concerns for the animals’ welfare, the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement team reported they rescued 21 dogs from a breeder’s property on Cain’s Road in Gap, Lancaster County, on Thursday, January 19. According to the PSPCA, their enforcement officers were...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Firearms stolen from Cumberland County gun shop

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A small number of firearms were stolen from a Cumberland County gun shop on Saturday morning. According to Hampden Township Police, officers responded around 5 a.m. to an alarm at SPAR Firearms on the 600 block of Carlisle Pike. Police found a pickup truck reported...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg’s Federal Courthouse had a parking problem. A homeless shelter had a solution

The Bethesda Mission homeless shelter in Harrisburg is expecting a boon with the long-awaited opening of the new federal courthouse this spring. That’s because the one thing that the federal courthouse under construction at Sixth Street doesn’t have is parking, and Bethesda Mission in 1934 purchased a property for $10,000 that now is a parking lot that could bring in an estimated $70,000 to $80,000 annually to support its mission to help the homeless.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Kinsley Enterprises leaders die during Canadian ski trip

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Jonathan Kinsley, an executive of Kinsley Enterprises, and his brother, Timothy Kinsley, president of Kinsley Properties, have died during a ski trip in Canada. According to Kinsley Construction, Inc., the brothers were skiing in British Columbia at the time of their “sudden and tragic...
YORK COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

1 child taken to hospital after school van overturns in Pennsylvania

EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Chopper 3 was live Tuesday over an overturned school van in Earl Township, Berks County.The van flipped into a ditch off Route 73 at Pond Road. The school van had three students around elementary age and one child was taken to the hospital.Pennsylvania State Police says an SUV going east on Route 73 turned left to go on Pond Road in front of the school van which was going west.Both drivers were taken to the hospital and officials say the injuries are minor.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Juvenile charged after $1,100 in damage done at Lancaster County park

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A juvenile has been charged and three others were referred to an offenders program following a vandalism investigation in Lancaster County. According to Quarryville Police, the four juveniles are allegedly responsible for over $1,100 in damage caused at Huffnagle Park in August 2022. Police say...
local21news.com

Cows on the run from police after escaping farm in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Yes, that photo you're seeing is real. York County Regional Police Department say that on Jan. 17 at around 12:25 a.m., numerous cows had escaped from a pasture. Roaming the 300 block of Chestnut St., authorities say the cows were eventually located and escorted...
YORK COUNTY, PA
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Two Susquehanna Rivershed Family Farms Honored for Water Quality Efforts

A pair of family farms in the Chesapeake Bay watershed, each impressive in their own right, has been nationally recognized with the 2022 Leopold Conservation Award. The Crothers family’s dairy farm Long Green Farm in northeastern Maryland and Flinchbaugh’s Orchard & Farm in York County, Pennsylvania, just over the Maryland line, are equally committed to caring for the environment.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Men allegedly spray animal urine on woman at Adams County Walmart

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Four people are facing charges after police say they allegedly sprayed animal urine on a woman at an Adams County Walmart. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the alleged harassment took place at the Walmart located on York Road in Straban Township in early January.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

WellSpan Health expands behavioral health program in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan Health will be expanding their behavioral health program in York. The new location will be located at 150 Roosevelt Avenue and will provide easier access to behavioral health services to adults who are experiencing severe and persistent mental illness. Stay up to date on...
YORK, PA

