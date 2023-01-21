ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palestine, TX

PHOTOS: Several fire departments fight Palestine school supply warehouse fire

By Michael Garcia
 4 days ago

PALESTINE, Texas ( KETK ) – The Palestine Fire Department responded to a warehouse fire on Thursday, Jan. 19.

An automatic fire alarm call was sent to Palestine Police dispatch at 10:12 p.m. and Palestine Fire was dispatched to 2015 Tile Factory Road. According to officials, fire department members saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the warehouse when they arrived.

Officials said that because of the sheer size of the warehouse, several other fire crews had to assist in taming the blaze. Anderson County volunteer fire departments including 84 East, Elkhart, Palestine-Southside, Tennessee Colony, Tucker and Westside provided assistance to the Palestine Fire Department.

MKS Services, a local oil and energy company, also provided a water tanker, according to officials. The fire was eventually brought under control several hours later at 4 a.m. and work continued into the next day.

Investigators are still trying to to determine the cause of the fire at this time.

