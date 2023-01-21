ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque has millions of dollars to spend on ‘poverty pocket’ neighborhoods

By Ariana Kraft
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XOcYz_0kM4kO8800

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque has millions to invest into low-income neighborhoods like Barelas, which are called “pockets of poverty.” The money will be used for things like fixing up rundown buildings and adding parks.

Albuquerque’s federally designated pocket of poverty is 11 square miles stretching from Los Griegos in the north valley, down to South Broadway and West Old Town to University Heights. The city is looking to dish out money from the Housing and Neighborhood Economic Development Fund to neighborhoods like Santa Barbra Martineztown.

ABQ BioPark selling tickets to sea-themed Valentine’s dinner

Santa Barbara Martineztown Neighborhood Association President Loretta Naranjo Lopez said, “We have historical significance here, and we’d like to keep it, maintain it residential. We’re looking forward to using the pocket of poverty money for the neighborhood.”

The federal fund has been around since the 1980s. Albuquerque has more than $6 million right now. The city is working on a plan to distribute the money over a ten-year period.

“It’s my department, Family Community Services’ job to administer the money right now, and it has to be spent on housing and, or, economic development activities,” explained Katie Simon, spokesperson for the Family and Community Services Department .

The city is asking people living in these specific neighborhoods to fill out a survey identifying concerns like affordable housing, home maintenance costs, sidewalks and parks, and the needs of small businesses.

Naranjo Lopez said, “There’s a lot of people that just can’t afford to fix their home, and so we want to make sure that happens. We’d like to make sure that it’s driven by the people, the residents that live here, and, and it’s not taken out of the pocket of poverty.”

Story continues below:

Right now, it’s unclear how the city will decide which neighborhoods will receive money and for what. The pocket of poverty survey is still open until January 22.

This fund has paid for more than $18 million in projects in lower-income neighborhoods over the past 30 years.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Million dollar requests for Albuquerque park upgrades

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With close to 300 parks across Albuquerque, the city’s Parks and Recreation department says it’s a tough job keeping up with nearly 3,000 acres of aging infrastructure. A spokesperson says asking for millions of dollars in state funding will pave the way for much-needed upgrades across nearly three dozen parks across the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Three New Mexico schools receive federal grant money

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Community School Partnership was given a five-year $491,000 grant from the United States Department of Education. The money from the grant will go towards helping school growth in Bernalillo County. “The ABC Community School Partnership will use this grant to work collaboratively with three APS Title I schools […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque councilors want millions to spruce up Route 66

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque has dozens and dozens of requests for state funding for everything from libraries and parks to cop cars and road projects, but one of the ongoing themes is to fix up the city’s most iconic street, Route 66. “It will be great. It will tie the city together and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

First female Navajo Council Speaker elected

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The Navajo Nation government is making history once again. The tribe’s legislative branch has elected Crystalyne Curley as its new council speaker, making her the first woman to serve in that position. It comes after Buu Nygren became the nation’s youngest president and Richelle Montoya the first female vice president.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APS teachers duct-taped to wall to raise funds

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An elementary school came up with a creative fundraiser using duct tape. Three staff members at Tomasita Elementary School were taped to a wall to support after-school programs.  “I had one of the little second-grade girls who came up and was really scared to put the tape on me and so she […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Warming centers opening up around Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the frigid nighttime temperatures, an Albuquerque volunteer group is opening warming centers for people on the streets to get a break from the cold. The centers, including one at Mesa Verde Community Center, offer coffee and food along with donated cold-weather clothing and supplies. Organizers say this is the first time […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe’s Regal theater set to close

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Regal Cinemas is closing down 39 more movie theaters nationwide, including the Santa Fe location. Four months ago, the company filed for bankruptcy after a devastating couple of years due to the pandemic. No word on when the Regal Santa Fe 14 will close but a court filing says the nationwide […]
SANTA FE, NM
95.5 KLAQ

This ‘Stranger Things’ House is Now Available on AirBnB in New Mexico

If you are a big Stranger Things fan, then you'll definitely want to book a trip to the Land of Enchantment immediately!. It's hard to think of a time before songs like "Running up that Hill" and characters like Eddie Munson didn't rule our lives, but here we are, six months after the release of Stranger Things 4 part two, anxiously waiting for the final season.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rio Rancho to open new quality of life center in Enchanted Hills area

Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/rio-rancho-to-open-new-quality-of-life-center-in-enchanted-hills-area/. Rio Rancho to open new quality of life center in …. Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/rio-rancho-to-open-new-quality-of-life-center-in-enchanted-hills-area/. Million dollar request for Albuquerque park upgrades. Million dollar request for Albuquerque park upgrades. Unemployment rate in New Mexico drops. https://www.krqe.com/news/unemployment/unemployment-rate-in-new-mexico-drops/. Prescribed Burn Ban bill stalls in committee. https://www.krqe.com/news/politics-government/legislature/prescribed-burn-ban-bill-stalls-in-committee/. “Think they’re rigged?” Accused...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

City asks for capital outlay for Isotopes Park improvements

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is getting ready to spend millions more to fix up Isotopes Park. But these are changes fans most likely won’t see. It’s all part of an effort to meet new MLB standards announced a few years ago. The city owns the facility while the Isotopes rent out and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Belen mayor racking up thousands in campaign sign fines

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – More than a year after the mayoral election in Belen, there are complaints that someone is breaking the law by refusing to take down his campaign signs. That someone is the mayor.   Robert Noblin for City of Belen Mayor – those are the campaign signs seen at the mayor’s home. They could […]
BELEN, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Deadly pedestrian crash, Solomon Pena, Overnight snow, Solar panel proposal, Warming centers

Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] APD investigating fatal pedestrian crash involving AFR vehicle – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and an Albuquerque Fire Rescue vehicle. Police say around 2 a.m. Tuesday, AFR units were responding to a structure fire with their lights and sirens on when […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What Solomon Peña’s case says about New Mexico politics

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Solomon Peña’s arrest in the case of shootings at the homes of elected leaders brought a national focus on New Mexico about the state of American politics. Albuquerque Police have accused Peña of hiring men to shoot at the Albuquerque homes of two county commissioners and two state politicians following the November election. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Judge: Solomon Peña to stay behind bars through trial

Judge: Solomon Peña to stay behind bars through trial. Judge: Solomon Peña to stay behind bars through trial. https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/2023-new-mexico-mother-of-the-year-named/. If you’re buying pecans, beware the pecan weevil. https://www.krqe.com/news/environment/if-youre-buying-pecans-beware-the-pecan-weevil/. State high court asking for more details in Albuquerque …. https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/state-high-court-asking-for-more-details-in-albuquerque-gerrymandering-case/. Resolution would create Children’s Bill of Rights.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Funding available for affordable housing organizations in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Organizations working to bring more affordable housing to Santa Fe can now apply for funding from the city. Organizations can apply for funding from a community development block grant, or the affordable housing trust fund. More than $3 million in funding is available. Funding can be used to cover the cost […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

49K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy