STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Aaliyah Edwards had 23 points and 10 rebounds, leading No. 5 UConn to its 11th straight win, a 94-51 rout of DePaul. Lou Lopez Senechal scored 20 points and Dorka Juhasz had 19 for the Huskies (18-2, 11-0 Big East), who remained undefeated in conference play. Aubrey Griffin registered her fourth double-double of the season, scoring 18 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Edwards had 15 points in the first half and UConn led by 17 at halftime. The Huskies used a 19-0 run in the third quarter to put away the game. The Huskies outscored DePaul 58-18 in the paint and outrebounded the Blue Demons 59-32.

