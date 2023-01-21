ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

WAVY News 10

WAVY TV remembers Biscuit the therapy dog

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach mass shooting in 2019 was hard on the entire community. You may remember therapy dogs at the memorial, helping provide comfort to those who needed it most. One of those amazing dogs was a Golden Retriever named Biscuit. Biscuit also made her...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Visitors discuss smoking being permitted inside new Portsmouth casino

PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Newport News School Board to vote on separation agreement, severance for superintendent

NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Thousands turn out for opening day of Rivers Casino Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – There has been a lot of excitement in Portsmouth, as the first permanent full-service casino in Virginia opened its doors Monday morning. The hundreds who lined up in the cold outside Rivers Casino Portsmouth ahead of the opening, and the thousands who turned out throughout the day, said they were happy to have a new way to have fun in the 757.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schools

Aggressive behavior in Virginia students has been escalating. The story of the 6 year-old-boy who shot his teacher in a Newport News elementary school is troubling and new details that have come forth shine a light on the increase in violent behavior in Virginia Schools. This young boy was said to have written a note to a different teacher saying he wanted to set her on fire and watch her die and that he threw chairs in the classroom. This behavior is becoming normal in the Commonwealth and educators are being verbally, and physically attacked and do not have much recourse.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Triplets share the court at Princess Anne

NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Rivers Casino draws crowds on first day

PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Rivers Casino Portsmouth: What to know before you go

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After lots of anticipation and a slight delay, Rivers Casino Portsmouth is now officially open. It’s located at 3630 Victory Boulevard, just south of I-264 about three miles from Olde Towne Portsmouth, and opened to the public on Monday, Jan. 23. The ceremony included a performance from the Norfolk State Spartan Legion marching band.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Smoking permitted inside of Rivers Casino Portsmouth in designated areas

PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Adult, 2 children displaced after VB apartment fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – An apartment fire on Chapel Drive in Virginia Beach Tuesday afternoon displaced an adult and two children, fire officials confirm. Firefighters were called to the apartment building in the 500 block of Chapel Drive around 12:30 p.m. The fire originated in a vacant third floor unit. Although the fire did […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

