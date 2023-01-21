Read full article on original website
Real estate leaders want to revitalize Portland, boost downtown activities
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of people gathered Tuesday at Revolution Hall to meet with the Revitalize Portland Coalition to discuss ways to energize downtown activity. The group of real estate professionals says they're hoping to create a better city to live and work in. Today's meeting dug into development,...
Clackamas Fire District hiring paid apprentices for 2-year firefighter program
CLACKAMAS, Ore. — Clackamas Fire District is hiring apprentice firefighters for a new 2-year apprenticeship program starting in February. The organization says that candidates will be selected for the 2-year firefighter apprenticeship, which includes on-the-job training and academic components. "Clackamas Fire District #1 is committed to diversity, equity, and...
Portland Public Schools could protect vehicles from vandals, thieves with electric fencing
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — After years of being the target of vandalism and theft, Portland Public Schools is proposing a plan to protect their mini school buses by installing electric fencing around the district's two Northeast Portland bus yards. This comes in the form of a $250,000 contract proposal...
Who knew testing park swings was part of police work? Polk County deputies do!
POLK COUNTY, Ore. — Polk County deputies were having some fun Monday while doing safety inspections on local park equipment. In a video posted by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office's Facebook page, one deputy was seen pushing another on a swing set. The post came with the caption...
Portland TriMet, Streetcar offer free rides on Rosa Parks' birthday, 'Transit Equity Day'
PORTLAND, Ore. — February 4 marks the birthday of renowned civil rights activist Rosa Parks, and Portland TriMet and Streetcar are celebrating her legacy by not collecting public transit fare. In a release, TriMet stated:. "To celebrate and honor the iconic Rosa Parks and her contributions to the civil...
US 30 reopens two-way traffic near Astoria almost 2 months after landslide
ASTORIA, Ore. — U.S. Highway 30 has finally entirely reopened two lanes of traffic between Astoria and Clatskanie, nearly two months after a landslide blocked access to the route. The highway was originally blocked by a late-night landslide on November 29, 2022. ODOT said the slide was likely due...
Portland area ice skaters ready for U.S. Nationals
SHERWOOD, Ore. — It’s a special week for five figure skaters from the Portland area. They are taking part in the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, California. The five were at Sherwood Ice Arena in Sherwood, Oregon recently to practice. Samuel Mindra, 19, is from Happy...
Oregon 'Pollinator Paradise' license plate designed by high school student from Estacada
PORTLAND, Ore. — KATU first told you about the 'pollinator's paradise' plate on Friday and now we meet the young man who designed the plate. The plate design was done by Marek Stanton, a high school student from Estacada. It features a honeybee and a yellow-faced bumble bee, just...
Central Precinct officers recover fentanyl, crystal meth from stolen car in SW Portland
PORTLAND, Ore, — Portland Police seized five pounds of fentanyl and four pounds of crystal meth from a stolen car Monday night. Police say officers from Central Precinct found the stolen car at a parking garage off Southwest Morrison Street. The fentanyl was packaged in several zip-loc style bags.
Icy roads lead to 11 different crashes around Marion County Sunday morning
SALEM, Ore. — Officials in Marion County say four vehicles have slid off a road following a crash Sunday morning. Just after 10 a.m., the Marion County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that Sunnyside Road SE was a sheet of ice. Emergency responders were working to get the people and...
Portland leaders, Asian Americans mourn victims of Monterey Park mass shooting
PORTLAND, Ore — Portland leaders and leaders in Oregon's Asian American community mourned the loss of the victims of the Monterey Park mass shooting while still celebrating the Lunar New Year here. Police there say a gunman killed 10 people at a ballroom dance studio during a Lunar New...
Driver who sped away from crash in Banks dies in second crash on Hwy 47
BANKS, Ore. — A man who sped off after a crash with another driver on Highway 47 Saturday afternoon ended up dying in a second crash a few miles down the highway, Oregon State Police said. State troopers say that Glennard Devon Purvee, 28, of Banks, was driving a...
USPS increases price of Forever Stamps to 63 cents
PORTLAND, Ore. — Forever stamps now cost a few cents more as the U.S. Postal Service raised the price of postage services. Back in October, USPS announced it would increase the price on non-expiring stamps by three pennies to 63 cents. Other types of shipping also went up. First...
Salem woman suffers 'significant injuries' after hit-and-run Saturday night
SALEM, Ore. — A Salem woman was struck by a pickup truck Saturday, January 21, leaving her with significant injuries, according to police. Witnesses say that the driver did not stop and left the scene. 26-year-old Julia Wade was hit near the intersection of Lancaster Drive and Rickey Street...
Pedestrian struck and killed on Southeast Powell Boulevard
PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver struck and killed a pedestrian on Southeast Powell Boulevard late Tuesday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Police were called at about 10:15 p.m. to Powell at Southwest Foster Road. The pedestrian died at the scene. The driver remained at the scene and...
50th anniversary of 'Roe v Wade' brings hundreds to Pioneeer Courthouse Square
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's the 50th anniversary of Roe-v-Wade and nearly six months after the Supreme Court moved to overturn it. Today thousands of women's marches across the country demanding the protection of abortion and reproductive rights. In downtown Portland, women from across the state came together to participate...
Pedestrian killed by driver in early-morning SE Holgate crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was fatally injured in an early-morning car accident at SE Holgate Blvd, police say. Officers from the Portland Police Bureau were called to SE Holgate & 92nd shortly after 3 a.m. on the report that a person had been hit by a car. Police...
Vancouver police, FBI looking for missing boy
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police and the FBI are investigating the disappearance of an 8-year-old boy who has been unaccounted for since at least June 2022. On June 17, Vancouver police officers conducted a welfare check to confirm information related to a criminal investigation, as well as check on Breadson John, also known as Brxsan John, and account for his whereabouts.
PDX employees get a 'behind the scenes' tour of new terminal, including seeing new roof
PORTLAND, Ore. — Airport employees got a sneak peek at the terminal renovations taking place at PDX including seeing the new roof that was recently installed. The roof was assembled on the airfield before being lifted into place. President Joe Biden got a tour of the construction of the...
Salem Police kill robbery suspect in parking lot shootout
SALEM, Ore. — Officers fatally shot the suspect in an armed robbery at a Salem Walmart store on Monday morning, Salem police officials said. There were no reports of officers being hurt in the incident. Reports came in at about 9 a.m. for an armed robbery and carjacking in...
