Gladstone, OR

KATU.com

Real estate leaders want to revitalize Portland, boost downtown activities

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of people gathered Tuesday at Revolution Hall to meet with the Revitalize Portland Coalition to discuss ways to energize downtown activity. The group of real estate professionals says they're hoping to create a better city to live and work in. Today's meeting dug into development,...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Clackamas Fire District hiring paid apprentices for 2-year firefighter program

CLACKAMAS, Ore. — Clackamas Fire District is hiring apprentice firefighters for a new 2-year apprenticeship program starting in February. The organization says that candidates will be selected for the 2-year firefighter apprenticeship, which includes on-the-job training and academic components. "Clackamas Fire District #1 is committed to diversity, equity, and...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Portland area ice skaters ready for U.S. Nationals

SHERWOOD, Ore. — It’s a special week for five figure skaters from the Portland area. They are taking part in the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, California. The five were at Sherwood Ice Arena in Sherwood, Oregon recently to practice. Samuel Mindra, 19, is from Happy...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

USPS increases price of Forever Stamps to 63 cents

PORTLAND, Ore. — Forever stamps now cost a few cents more as the U.S. Postal Service raised the price of postage services. Back in October, USPS announced it would increase the price on non-expiring stamps by three pennies to 63 cents. Other types of shipping also went up. First...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Pedestrian struck and killed on Southeast Powell Boulevard

PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver struck and killed a pedestrian on Southeast Powell Boulevard late Tuesday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Police were called at about 10:15 p.m. to Powell at Southwest Foster Road. The pedestrian died at the scene. The driver remained at the scene and...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

50th anniversary of 'Roe v Wade' brings hundreds to Pioneeer Courthouse Square

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's the 50th anniversary of Roe-v-Wade and nearly six months after the Supreme Court moved to overturn it. Today thousands of women's marches across the country demanding the protection of abortion and reproductive rights. In downtown Portland, women from across the state came together to participate...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Pedestrian killed by driver in early-morning SE Holgate crash

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was fatally injured in an early-morning car accident at SE Holgate Blvd, police say. Officers from the Portland Police Bureau were called to SE Holgate & 92nd shortly after 3 a.m. on the report that a person had been hit by a car. Police...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Vancouver police, FBI looking for missing boy

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police and the FBI are investigating the disappearance of an 8-year-old boy who has been unaccounted for since at least June 2022. On June 17, Vancouver police officers conducted a welfare check to confirm information related to a criminal investigation, as well as check on Breadson John, also known as Brxsan John, and account for his whereabouts.
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Salem Police kill robbery suspect in parking lot shootout

SALEM, Ore. — Officers fatally shot the suspect in an armed robbery at a Salem Walmart store on Monday morning, Salem police officials said. There were no reports of officers being hurt in the incident. Reports came in at about 9 a.m. for an armed robbery and carjacking in...
SALEM, OR

