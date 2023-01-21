Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students, twice visited a restaurant where two of the victims worked in the weeks leading up to the murders, a report claims. A previous member of staff at the Mad Greek restaurant in Moscow, Idaho, told People magazine that Mr Kohberger ate vegan pizza at the restaurant at least two times. Two of the four victims worked as servers at the restaurant – Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle. It’s unclear if they ever interacted with the suspect. The magazine reported that a since-deleted Instagram account seemingly operated...

MOSCOW, ID ・ 5 DAYS AGO