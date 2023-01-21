ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 On Your Side

Comments / 0

Related
Margaret Minnicks

The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her die

The 6-year-old who shot his teacher allegedly wrote a note to another teacher saying he wanted to light her on fire and watch her die. The boy's wish for that teacher was not carried out. However, his first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia was shot in the chest for no apparent reason with a 9mm Taurus handgun on January 6, 2023.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
The Independent

Bryan Kohberger ate at restaurant where two victims worked, report says

Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students, twice visited a restaurant where two of the victims worked in the weeks leading up to the murders, a report claims. A previous member of staff at the Mad Greek restaurant in Moscow, Idaho, told People magazine that Mr Kohberger ate vegan pizza at the restaurant at least two times. Two of the four victims worked as servers at the restaurant – Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle. It’s unclear if they ever interacted with the suspect. The magazine reported that a since-deleted Instagram account seemingly operated...
MOSCOW, ID
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
47K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy